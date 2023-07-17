Who is in the 2023/24 Champions League group stage?

There are 26 teams who have qualified for the 2023/24 group stage, with the final six places decided in the play-offs.

This list is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

2023/24 Champions League guide

2023/24 Champions League group stage teams

ENG: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle

ESP: Atlético, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla

GER: Bayern, Dortmund, Leipzig, Union Berlin

ITA: Inter, Lazio, Milan, Napoli

FRA: Lens, Paris

POR: Benfica, Porto

NED: Feyenoord

AUT: Salzburg

SCO: Celtic﻿

SRB: Crvena zvezda

UKR: Shakhtar Donetsk

The list above is provisional, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. All Russian teams remain suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.

When are this season's matches and draws?

Group stage

Matchday 1: 19–20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3–4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24–25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7–8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28–29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12–13 December 2023

Champions League draw dates Group stage: 31 August 2023

Round of 16: 18 December 2023

Quarter-finals, semi-finals and final: 15 March 2024

Knockout phase

Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February & 5/6/12/13 March 2024

Quarter-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 April 2024

Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May & 7/8 May 2024

Final: 1 June 2024