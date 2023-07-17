Who is in the 2023/24 Champions League group stage?
Monday, July 17, 2023
Which teams have qualified for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League and how many spots are still up for grabs?
There are 26 teams who have qualified for the 2023/24 group stage, with the final six places decided in the play-offs.
This list is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.
2023/24 Champions League group stage teams
ENG: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle
ESP: Atlético, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla
GER: Bayern, Dortmund, Leipzig, Union Berlin
ITA: Inter, Lazio, Milan, Napoli
FRA: Lens, Paris
POR: Benfica, Porto
NED: Feyenoord
AUT: Salzburg
SCO: Celtic
SRB: Crvena zvezda
UKR: Shakhtar Donetsk
The list above is provisional, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. All Russian teams remain suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.
When are this season's matches and draws?
Group stage
Matchday 1: 19–20 September 2023
Matchday 2: 3–4 October 2023
Matchday 3: 24–25 October 2023
Matchday 4: 7–8 November 2023
Matchday 5: 28–29 November 2023
Matchday 6: 12–13 December 2023
Champions League draw dates
Group stage: 31 August 2023
Round of 16: 18 December 2023
Quarter-finals, semi-finals and final: 15 March 2024
Knockout phase
Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February & 5/6/12/13 March 2024
Quarter-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 April 2024
Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May & 7/8 May 2024
Final: 1 June 2024