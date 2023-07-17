UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Who is in the 2023/24 Champions League group stage?

Monday, July 17, 2023

Which teams have qualified for the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League and how many spots are still up for grabs?

Last season's finalists, Man City and Inter, are both in the 2023/24 group stage
Last season's finalists, Man City and Inter, are both in the 2023/24 group stage

There are 26 teams who have qualified for the 2023/24 group stage, with the final six places decided in the play-offs.

This list is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.

2023/24 Champions League guide

2023/24 Champions League group stage teams

ENG: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle
ESP: Atlético, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla
GER: Bayern, Dortmund, Leipzig, Union Berlin
ITA: Inter, Lazio, Milan, Napoli
FRA: Lens, Paris
POR: Benfica, Porto
NED: Feyenoord
AUT: Salzburg
SCO: Celtic﻿
SRB: Crvena zvezda
UKR: Shakhtar Donetsk

The list above is provisional, based purely on sporting performance and does not account for any potential disciplinary or licensing matters. All Russian teams remain suspended from participation in UEFA competitions until further notice.

When are this season's matches and draws?

Group stage
Matchday 1: 19–20 September 2023
Matchday 2: 3–4 October 2023
Matchday 3: 24–25 October 2023
Matchday 4: 7–8 November 2023
Matchday 5: 28–29 November 2023
Matchday 6: 12–13 December 2023

Champions League draw dates

Group stage: 31 August 2023
Round of 16: 18 December 2023
Quarter-finals, semi-finals and final: 15 March 2024

Knockout phase
Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February & 5/6/12/13 March 2024
Quarter-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 April 2024
Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May & 7/8 May 2024
Final: 1 June 2024

