UEFA Champions League group stage draw: Where was it, when was it, who was involved?

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw took place at 18:00 CET on Thursday 31 August.

The group stage draw

Which teams were in the group stage draw?

The draw featured 32 teams – 26 automatic qualifiers as well as the six teams who came through qualifying and ultimately won their play-off ties. The clubs were split into four seeding pots.

Newcastle United are back in the group stage for the first time since 2002/03 Getty Images

ENG: Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle

ESP: Atlético, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Real Sociedad, Sevilla

ITA: Inter, Lazio, Milan, Napoli

GER: Bayern, Dortmund, Leipzig, Union Berlin

FRA: Lens, Paris

POR: Benfica, Braga, Porto

NED: Feyenoord, PSV

AUT: Salzburg

SCO: Celtic﻿

SRB: Crvena zvezda

UKR: Shakhtar Donetsk

BEL: Antwerp

SUI: Young Boys

DEN: Copenhagen

TUR: Galatasaray



When was the Champions League group stage draw?

The draw ceremony started at 18:00 CET on Thursday 31 August.

How did the group stage draw work?

The 32 teams were split into four seeding pots. Pot 1 consisted of the holders, the UEFA Europa League winners and six domestic champions. Pots 2 to 4 were determined by the club coefficient rankings.

No team could play a side from their own association. Paired clubs from the same country play on separate days.

Manchester City (ENG) – pairing A

Sevilla FC (ESP) – B

FC Barcelona (ESP) – C

SSC Napoli (ITA) – D

FC Bayern München (GER) – E

Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) – F

SL Benfica (POR) – G

Feyenoord (NED) – H

Real Madrid CF (ESP) – C

Manchester United (ENG) – A

FC Internazionale Milano (ITA) – I

Borussia Dortmund (GER) – E

Club Atlético de Madrid (ESP) – B

RB Leipzig (GER) – J

FC Porto (POR) – G

Arsenal FC (ENG) – K

FC Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

FC Salzburg (AUT)

AC Milan (ITA) – I

SC Braga (POR)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) – H

S.S. Lazio (ITA) – D

FK Crvena zvezda (SRB)

F.C. Copenhagen (DEN)

BSC Young Boys (SUI)

Real Sociedad de Fútbol (ESP)

Galatasaray A.Ş. (TUR)

Celtic FC (SCO)

Newcastle United FC (ENG) – K

1. FC Union Berlin (GER) – J

Royal Antwerp FC (BEL)

RC Lens (FRA) – F

Where was the Champions League draw?

After three years away, the draw returned to the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

All men's club competition group stage draws are taking place in Monaco this year UEFA via Getty Images

How could I watch the draw?

The draw was streamed live on UEFA.com.

What happens after the draw?

Fixtures will be confirmed after the draw, with the top two teams in each group advancing to the round of 16. The third-placed sides in each group transfer to the UEFA Europa League knockout round play-offs, where they will face the UEFA Europa League group runners-up for places in the last 16.

What are the Champions League group stage dates?

Matchday 1: 19/20 September 2023

Matchday 2: 3/4 October 2023

Matchday 3: 24/25 October 2023

Matchday 4: 7/8 November 2023

Matchday 5: 28/29 November 2023

Matchday 6: 12/13 December 2023

What else happened during the draw ceremony?

The 2022/23 UEFA Men's Player of the Year, UEFA Women's Player of the Year, UEFA Men's Coach of the Year and UEFA Women's Coach of the Year awards were presented during the group stage draw ceremony.

The 2023 UEFA President's Award was also presented to Miroslav Klose by UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin.