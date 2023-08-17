UEFA Men's Player of the Year nominee: The case for Erling Haaland

Manchester City's record-breaking striker Erling Haaland is one of the top three nominees for the 2022/23 UEFA Men's Player of the Year award.

UEFA.com analyses why he is in the running alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Lionel Messi.

Men's Player of the Year nominees

Why he was nominated

Goals, goals and more goals. In his first season at City, Haaland seemingly could not stop scoring, with an impressive 12 in the UEFA Champions League – four more than his nearest challenger, Liverpool's Mohamed Salah – and a record-breaking 36 in the Premier League.

2023 final highlights: Man City 1-0 Inter

The Norwegian star also became the youngest and quickest player to make it to 35 Champions League goals in total, and picked up his first winners' medal in the competition to go with the ones he scooped as City won the Premier League and FA Cup.

2022/23 in numbers

Achievements

UEFA Champions winner, Premier League winner, FA Cup winner

UEFA Champions League

Appearances: 11

Goals: 12

Assists: 1

Player of the Match awards: 1

Erling Haaland: Every Champions League goal of 2022/23

Domestic League

Appearances: 37

Goals: 36

Assists: 8

Top three performances

Manchester City 7-0 Leipzig

Haaland ran riot in Man City's round of 16 second leg, becoming only the third man to score five goals in a single Champions League match after Lionel Messi and Luiz Adriano.

Man City 3-0 Bayern München

Man City blew Bayern away in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final with Haaland in inspired form. He set up a headed finish for Bernardo Silva with a delicious cross and then scored a cool close-range volley.

1st leg highlights: Man City 3-0 Bayern

Manchester City 6-3 Manchester United

Haaland's first season in Manchester brought six hat-tricks, including one in his first local derby. The Norwegian became the first player to score three successive Premier League home trebles before setting up Phil Foden – who also scored three – for City's sixth.