2023 UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award nominees announced: Josep Guardiola, Simone Inzaghi, Luciano Spalletti

UEFA has announced the names of the top three nominees for the 2022/23 UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award.

2022/23 UEFA Men's Coach of the Year nominees* Josep Guardiola (Manchester City)

Simone Inzaghi (Inter)

Luciano Spalletti (Napoli) *Listed in alphabetical order

The award winner will be announced at the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw ceremony, which will take place on Thursday 31 August at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

Player of the Year nominees

How was the shortlist selected?

The initial shortlist of coaches was provided by the UEFA technical study group. The top three nominees were voted for by a jury composed of the coaches of the clubs which played in the group stages of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, together with the coaches of the men’s national teams of UEFA's member associations. A group of journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) were also part of the jury.

Coaches and journalists were asked to select their top three coaches from the shortlist by allocating them five points, three points and one point respectively. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and journalists. The coaches were not allowed to vote for themselves.

The rest of the coaches who received votes

4 Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton) – 70 points

5 Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) – 67 points

6 Zlatko Dalić (Croatia) – 49 points

7 José Luis Mendilibar (Sevilla) – 28 points

8 Didier Deschamps (France) – 26 points

9 David Moyes (West Ham) – 22 points

10 Franck Haise (Lens) – 11 points

The UEFA Women's Player and Coach of the Year award nominees will be announced next week.