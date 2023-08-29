Miroslav Klose's goals, records, stats and quotes: How brilliant was the Germany star?

Miroslav Klose is Germany’s all-time leading scorer, holds the FIFA World Cup goalscoring record and starred for Kaiserslautern, Bremen, Bayern and Lazio over a celebrated 17-year playing career. What's more, he did it all in his own style.

Born in Poland, Klose arrived in Germany aged eight and went on to rewrite his adopted nation's record books. He scored on his first two appearances in 2001, notched three hat-tricks the following year and by 2014 he was surpassing Gerd Müller as Germany's record scorer, retiring with 71 efforts to his name after helping Die Mannschaft win their fourth World Cup in Brazil.

Klose's final international goal bears special mention, coming in that 7-1 defeat of hosts Brazil in the semi-finals to take his tally to an unsurpassed 16 World Cup goals across four tournaments (he also featured in three EUROs). His last cap came in the final victory five days later.

Many of Klose's goals were celebrated in customary fashion, with the somersault that earned him his nickname, Salto-Klose. He was always more prolific at international level than club level, but he still won two league and cup doubles with Bayern and the Coppa Italia during a five-season spell with Lazio at the end of his playing career.

Watch: Every Miroslav Klose Champions League goal

What they said

"Miro has always been a very determined guy, very clever. He never put his head through the wall – even if his head was capable of doing so – but he was always able to read the game, he saw the spaces and was clever with his movement."

Thomas Müller, Germany and Bayern team-mate

"[Lothar] Matthäus and [Steffen] Effenberg had stronger body language than Miroslav, Miroslav was way too humble. He never played the tough guy, he was always calm and humble. He calmly made his own way. Even when he was young he was very clever, extraordinarily so. His security in passing and perfect headers were inspiring."

Otto Rehhagel, Klose's first coach at Kaiserslautern

"Klose is an exceptional talent. He has everything that a top striker requires."

Jürgen Klinsmann, former Germany coach

"Miro Klose is an international star. He is one of the greatest strikers there have been. He's a role model as a person and a sportsman who always puts everything else after the team and success."

Joachim Löw, former Germany coach

Miroslav Klose celebrates a goal for Germany at UEFA EURO 2008 AFP/Getty Images

Klose's career statistics

International: 137 appearances, 71 goals

UEFA club competition: 93 appearances, 31 goals

Domestic competition: 575 appearances, 227 goals

What he said

"I have lived by values because many young people are watching. I did so as a matter of course. I've won fair-play prizes, but that's just my nature, my character. This is who I am, and I do not feel the need to hide the real me."

"I might have a different understanding of the term 'football star'. If I shoot a few balls after training, it's perfectly normal that I collect them afterwards."

"Team success stood, and stands, above everything for me."

"Scoring and fishing are comparable. In both cases, you must have patience and wait for the right moment to combine power with the utmost coolness."

World Cup record

2002: 5 goals (7 games)

2006: 5 goals (4)

2010: 4 goals (5)

2014: 2 goals (5)