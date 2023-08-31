Champions League group stage draw: Pot 2

UEFA.com profiles the eight teams in Pot 2 ahead of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw on 31 August.

Last season's runners-up Inter are in this grouping, alongside other former winners Real Madrid, Manchester United, Dortmund and Porto.

UEFA coefficient ranking (end of 2022/23 season): 5

How they qualified: Second in Spain

Last season: Semi-finals (L1-5agg vs Man City)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1955/56, 1956/57, 1957/58, 1958/59, 1959/60, 1965/66, 1997/98, 1999/2000, 2001/02, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2021/22)

2022/23: A 5-2 triumph against Liverpool at Anfield in the round of 16 suggested Madrid were hitting their stride at the right time again, but a rampant Manchester City proved too strong in the semi-finals as Carlo Ancelotti's men lost their European crown. Though Barcelona got the better of them in La Liga, Madrid did at least end the season with silverware after scooping the Club World Cup and Copa del Rey.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 7

How they qualified: Third in England

Last season: Europa League quarter-finals

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1967/68, 1998/99, 2007/08)

2022/23: United's Europa League campaign appeared destined for glory until Sevilla's magic saw off the Red Devils in the quarter-finals, but Erik ten Hag's side had more luck in domestic cup competitions, winning the English League Cup and only falling at the final hurdle to rivals Man City in the FA Cup. Returned to the top four in the Premier League, underpinned by some fine home form.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 11

How they qualified: Third in Italy

Last season: Runners-up (L0-1 vs Man City)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1963/64, 1964/65, 2009/10)

2022/23: Navigating a group containing Bayern and Barcelona was an impressive start to the Nerazzurri's campaign last term and a miserly defence provided the backbone for them to see off Porto, Benfica and Milan to reach the final, where they had their chances to upset Man City. They did, however, take the final step in the Italian Super Cup – against Milan again – and the Coppa Italia.

Every Inter goal on their road to the Champions League final

UEFA coefficient ranking: 14

How they qualified: Second in Germany

Last season: Round of 16 (L1-2agg vs Chelsea)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1996/97)

2022/23: Edin Terzić's side seemed to be surging to the Bundesliga title and a deep run in the cup competitions before stuttering against Chelsea in the Champions League in March then Leipzig in the German Cup in April. However, they recovered their composure in the title race and racked up the goals, only missing out on another championship to Bayern in the dying embers of the final day.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 15

How they qualified: Third in Spain

Last season: Group stage (fourth place)

Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (1973/74, 2013/14, 2015/16)

2022/23: Finishing bottom of their Champions League group for the first time was certainly a shock to the system for Diego Simeone's men, while their Copa del Rey hopes were ended in the last eight by Real Madrid in January. That defeat proved the turning point in their season, though, as they won 14 of their last 20 league games to finish a comfortable third.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 16

How they qualified: Third in Germany

Last season: Round of 16 (L1-8agg vs Man City)

Best European Cup performance: Semi-finals (2019/20)

2022/23: Looked up against it after defeats in their first two Champions League outings but won the next four to reach the last 16, where Man City blew them away in the second leg. Marco Rose's side completed their domestic campaign in outstanding form, winning ten of their last 11 games to finish third and scooping the German Cup for a second consecutive season.

Group stage highlights: Leipzig 3-2 Real Madrid

UEFA coefficient ranking: 20

How they qualified: Second in Portugal

Last season: Round of 16 (L0-1agg vs Inter)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1986/87, 2003/04)

2022/23: Edged out in the Portuguese title race by Benfica despite winning 27 of their 34 games. Porto, like Leipzig, also recovered from losing their first two Champions League group games to win the next four and reach the last 16, and the narrow defeat by Inter was the only blot on a remarkable campaign of cup football as the Dragons lifted both the Portuguese Cup and League Cup trophies.

UEFA coefficient ranking: 23

How they qualified: Second in England

Last season: Europa League round of 16

Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2005/06)

2022/23: Arsenal made their best ever start to a Premier League season and made all the running in the title race until being hunted down by a relentless Man City side at the business end. The eventual champions also scuppered the Gunners' FA Cup hopes in the fourth round, while their wait for more European silverware stretched to 29 years after being pipped on penalties by Sporting CP in the Europa League last 16.

Download the app