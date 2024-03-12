Champions League top scorers 2023/24: Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland

Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland all found the net in their round of 16 second legs, ensuring they share the summit in the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League top scorers' chart.

2023/24 Champions League top scorers 6 Harry Kane (Bayern)

6 Kylian Mbappé (Paris)

6 Erling Haaland (Man City) 5 Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid)

5 Rasmus Højlund (Man United)﻿

5 Álvaro Morata (Atlético de Madrid)

5 Galeno (Porto)

5 Julián Álvarez (Man City) 4 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

4 Evanilson (Porto)

4 Phil Foden (Man City)

4 Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

4 Loïs Openda (Leipzig)

4 Danylo Sikan (Shakhtar)

4 Ciro Immobile (Lazio)



Kane and Mbappé began the second legs with four goals to their name in this season's competition, but surged ahead of the pack with doubles as Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain respectively sealed last-eight spots. The following night, Haaland joined them on six goals – and in the quarter-finals – with his effort against Copenhagen.

Julián Álvarez took his tally to five in the same game while Galeno registered his fifth thanks to a stunning late effort against Arsenal in their round of 16 first leg. Morata and Griezmann struck five apiece to help Atlético seal progress to the knockout phase, but Højlund's five goals were not enough for Manchester United as the English side's European ambitions failed to extend beyond the group stage.

Most assists in the 2023/24 Champions League

Arsenal's Bukayo Saka laid on four goals in his five group outings and is joint-leader for Champions League assists alongside Galeno and Jude Bellingham, whose fourth came in Madrid's round of 16 return against Leipzig.

4 Galeno (Porto)

4 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal)

4 Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid)

3 Phil Foden (Man City)

3 İlkay Gündoğan (Barcelona)

3 Ricardo Horta (Braga)

3 Harry Kane (Bayern)

3 Samuel Lino (Atlético de Madrid)

3 Nahuel Molina (Atlético de Madrid)

3 Matt O'Riley (Celtic)

3 Ivan Rakitić (Sevilla)

3 Marcel Sabitzer (Dortmund)

3 Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris)

Hat-tricks in the 2023/24 Champions League

Evanilson – Antwerp 1-4 Porto, 25/10/23

João Mário – Benfica 3-3 Inter, 29/11/23

Champions League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

2022/23: Erling Haaland (Man City) 12

2021/22: Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) 15

2020/21: Erling Haaland (Dortmund) 10

2019/20: Robert Lewandowski (Bayern) 15

2018/19: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2017/18: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 15

2016/17: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2015/16: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 16

2014/15: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Neymar (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 10

2013/14: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 17

2012/13: Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) 12

2011/12: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 14

2010/11: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 12

2009/10: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 8

2008/09: Lionel Messi (Barcelona) 9

2007/08: Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United) 8

2006/07: Kaká (AC Milan) 10

2005/06: Andriy Shevchenko (AC Milan) 9

2004/05: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 8

2003/04: Fernando Morientes (Monaco) 9

2002/03: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 12

2001/02: Ruud van Nistelrooy (Manchester United) 10

2000/01: Raúl González (Real Madrid) 7

1999/00: Mário Jardel (Porto), Rivaldo (Barcelona), Raúl González (Real Madrid) 10

1998/99: Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv), Dwight Yorke (Manchester United) 8

1997/98: Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus) 10

1996/97: Milinko Pantić (Atlético de Madrid) 5

1995/96: Jari Litmanen (Ajax) 9

1994/95: George Weah (Paris Saint-Germain) 7

1993/94: Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona) 5

1992/93: Franck Sauzée (Marseille) 5

