Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Article summary
Nine different clubs are represented in the all-star team of UEFA Champions League Matchday 1.
Article body
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.
Let us know your thoughts on X, formerly Twitter, (@ChampionsLeague) using #UCL.
Goalkeeper
Ivan Provedel (Lazio) – 9 points
Defenders
Achraf Hakimi (Paris) – 15 points
Strahinja Pavlović (Salzburg) – 9 points
Aleksa Terzić (Salzburg) – 9 points
Midfielders
Galeno (Porto) – 19 points
Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) – 15 points
Tetê (Galatasaray) – 12 points
Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) – 12 points
Casemiro (Man United) – 12 points
Forwards
João Félix (Barcelona) – 16 points
Roko Šimić (Salzburg) – 11 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value; iv) highest ranking of opponents