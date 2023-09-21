UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

Thursday, September 21, 2023

Nine different clubs are represented in the all-star team of UEFA Champions League Matchday 1.

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.

Goalkeeper

Ivan Provedel (Lazio) – 9 points

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi (Paris) – 15 points

Strahinja Pavlović (Salzburg) – 9 points

Aleksa Terzić (Salzburg) – 9 points

Midfielders

Galeno (Porto) – 19 points

Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) – 15 points

Tetê (Galatasaray) – 12 points

Brais Méndez (Real Sociedad) – 12 points

Casemiro (Man United) – 12 points

Forwards

João Félix (Barcelona) – 16 points

Roko Šimić (Salzburg) – 11 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value; iv) highest ranking of opponents

