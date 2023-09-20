Wednesday round-up: Bayern beat United in thriller as Arsenal impress

Harry Kane got onto the scoresheet as Bayern edged a seven-goal thriller against Manchester United, while Arsenal marked their return to the UEFA Champions League in style, racing into a 3-0 lead as they made an excellent start to the group stage. Elsewhere, last season's runners-up Inter struck three minutes from time to earn a point in Spain, and there was also no shortage of late excitement at Galatasaray and Madrid.

UEFA.com rounds up all the action.

Group A

Highlights: Bayern 4-3 Man United

Kane scored on his Champions League debut for Bayern, but it was Jamal Musiala who stole the show in Munich. Leroy Sané hit the opener with a shot from the edge of the area, before Musiala teed up Serge Gnabry for the second. Although Rasmus Højlund got one back after the break, Kane rifled in a penalty after Christian Eriksen was adjudged to have handled. Mathys Tel added Bayern's fourth, either side of two Casemiro goals as Bayern extended their record run to 35 group matches without defeat.

Key stat: Sané has scored ten goals in his last ten Champions League group matches.

03/10: Man United vs Galatasaray (21:00)﻿, Copenhagen vs Bayern (21:00)

Highlights: Galatasaray 2-2 Copenhagen

The Turkish champions scored two late goals in a thrilling recovery from 2-0 down in Istanbul. After Kerem Aktürkoğlu hit the crossbar during intense early pressure from the hosts, Copenhagen seized the advantage through Mohamed Elyounoussi on 35 minutes. Diogo Gonçalves' composed finish before the hour doubled the lead, but Elias Jelert's dismissal 17 minutes from time galvanised Galatasaray. Tetê was the instigator, teeing up Sacha Boey to lash in before volleying in the equaliser himself.

Key stat: Galatasaray have lost just one of their last 18 matches in UEFA competition﻿, winning ten and drawing seven.

03/10: Man United vs Galatasaray (21:00)﻿, Copenhagen vs Bayern (21:00)

Group B

Highlights: Arsenal 4-0 PSV

Arsenal's Champions League return after a six-year wait was a happy one as they recorded a handsome victory. Bukayo Saka's low finish put the hosts ahead, with a whipped drive from the edge of the penalty area by Leandro Trossard making it 2-0. Trossard then set up the third for Gabriel Jesus, with Gunners captain Martin Ødegaard rounding off a dominant success with a stylish clincher.

Key stat: Arsenal are unbeaten in nine home matches in UEFA competition against Dutch teams (W5 D4), and have scored in 18 successive Champions League group games.

03/10: Lens vs Arsenal (21:00)﻿, PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla (21:00)

Highlights: Sevilla 1-1 Lens

Angelo Fulgini curled in a free-kick as Lens held Sevilla in an entertaining encounter in Andalusia. The hosts took the lead after 11 minutes when Ivan Rakitić's corner was met by Lucas Ocampos' looping header, but Fulgini's set-piece prowess soon restored parity. Either side could have won it in the end, with Marko Dmitrović denying Morgan Guilavogui with a fine save and Sevilla's Mariano Díaz missing from close range.

Key stat: UEFA Europa League holders Sevilla have won just two of their last 13 group games in the Champions League.

03/10: Lens vs Arsenal (21:00)﻿, PSV Eindhoven vs Sevilla (21:00)

Group C

Highlights: Real Madrid 1-0 Union Berlin

Jude Bellingham scored his sixth goal in his first six games for Madrid as the hosts snatched victory with the last kick of a pulsating game at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu. The 14-time European champions dominated throughout and hit the post through Rodrygo's volley and Joselu's header before the Englishman struck in the 94th minute, ending the stiff resistance of the competition newcomers.

Key stat: Real Madrid have only failed to score in one of their last 69 Champions League matches at home.

03/10: Union Berlin vs Braga (18:45)﻿, Napoli vs Real Madrid (21:00)

Highlights: Braga 1-2 Napoli

Braga's first Champions League group game since 2012 ended in heartbreak when a late own goal undid a spirited fightback against Napoli. In a game packed with chances – Victor Osimhen hit the woodwork in the first half – Giovanni Di Lorenzo's volley put the visitors in front, and although a superb Bruma header levelled late on for Braga, Sikou Niakaté then slammed Piotr Zieliński's cross into his own net. Pizzi struck the post deep in added time on a tough night for the home side.

Key stat: Napoli have won nine of their last 11 Champions League group stage matches.

03/10: Union Berlin vs Braga (18:45)﻿, Napoli vs Real Madrid (21:00)

Group D

Highlights: Benfica 0-2 Salzburg

Roko Šimić starred as Salzburg began their fifth successive Champions League campaign with a comfortable victory over ten-man Benfica. After Karim Konaté failed to convert a third-minute penalty, Šimić fired in from the spot on 15 minutes following António Silva's dismissal for handball. The goalscorer turned provider six minutes into the second half as he set up Oscar Gloukh, the Israeli international slotting into an empty net.

Key stat: Salzburg's clean sheet was their first away from home in the Champions League in 17 attempts.

03/10: Salzburg vs Real Sociedad (18:45)﻿, Inter vs Benfica (21:00)

Highlights: Real Sociedad 1-1 Inter

Lautaro Martínez struck a late equaliser as Inter earned a share of the spoils. Real Sociedad scored early when Brais Méndez capitalised on a defensive error moments after Ander Barrenetxea had rattled the post from a tight angle. The Spanish hosts had the lion's share of the chances across both halves, with Yann Sommer superbly preventing Mikel Oyarzabal's close-range header and Mikel Merino's header glancing the crossbar before Lautaro Martínez levelled.

Key stat: Inter are ten European away games without a win against Spanish opposition (D3 L7).

03/10: Salzburg vs Real Sociedad (18:45)﻿, Inter vs Benfica (21:00)