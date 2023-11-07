UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw: Where is it, when is it, who is involved?

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw takes place on Monday 18 December.

2023/24 UEFA Champions League: key dates

Which teams are in the round of 16 draw?

The draw features the 16 teams that advance from the UEFA Champions League group stage. Qualified so far:

Leipzig (GER)

Manchester City (ENG)

How does the draw work?

The group winners are seeded and the runners-up are unseeded. Seeded teams are drawn against unseeded teams.

Can teams from the same country face each other in the Champions League round of 16?

No side can face another team from the same national association.

Clubs cannot face opponents they met during the group stage.

How can I watch the draw?

The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.com.

When do the round of 16 games take place?

The round of 16 is played over the course of four weeks:

First legs: 13/14/20/21 February 2024 ﻿

Second legs: 5/6/12/13 March 2024

