What to look out for on UEFA Champions League Matchday 4

The second half of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage begins on 7 November as the best teams on the continent get reacquainted once more.

We pick out some key talking points as European football's most prestigious club competition heads into Matchday 4.

Pick your Fantasy team!

7 November

Dortmund vs Newcastle (18:45)

Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona (18:45)

Atlético de Madrid vs Celtic (21:00)

Lazio vs Feyenoord (21:00)

Milan vs Paris (21:00)

Man City vs Young Boys (21:00)

Crvena zvezda vs Leipzig (21:00)

Porto vs Antwerp (21:00)

8 November

Napoli vs Union Berlin (18:45)

Real Sociedad vs Benfica (18:45)

Bayern vs Galatasaray (21:00)

Copenhagen vs Man United (21:00)

Arsenal vs Sevilla (21:00)

PSV Eindhoven vs Lens (21:00)

Real Madrid vs Braga (21:00)

Salzburg vs Inter (21:00)

All kick-off times 21:00 CET unless stated

What to look out for

Perfect sides go for qualification

Only four teams have won all three of their group stage matches so far, with Bayern, Barcelona, Manchester City and Real Madrid boasting perfect records. These elite sides are arguably among the favourites to win the competition, and they will take a step closer to reaching next year's final at Wembley if they are victorious on Matchday 4 and seal their progression to the round of 16.

These giants are certainly continuing to prove that they are the best of the best on the biggest stage as they battle for the ultimate prize. As Barcelona coach Xavi said after Matchday 3's win at home to Shakhtar Donetsk: "Nine points out of nine is very good, very positive. We haven't qualified yet but it was a very important step forward. We feel very good about this."

Highlights: Galatasaray 1-3 Bayern

Group F wide open

It was highlighted as one of the most competitive groups in recent years when the draw was made, and Group F has certainly lived up to the hype so far. Paris, Dortmund, Newcastle and Milan have already produced some wonderfully entertaining matches, and it is still anybody's guess which of the two will qualify, with just four points separating section leaders Paris with ﻿Milan in fourth place.

"It was always going to be tight in the group," Newcastle coach Eddie Howe said after Matchday 3's 1-0 defeat at home to Dortmund. "Tonight was a blow for us, especially at home. We now have two really important away games coming up." It is practically impossible to predict how things will go at the moment, but the picture may become clearer after Matchday 4's mouthwatering encounters.

Zaïre-Emery hails Paris togetherness

Højlund returns to Copenhagen

After featuring against his old team at Old Trafford, Manchester United forward Rasmus Højlund will return to where it all began when his side travel to Copenhagen for a big game in Group A. Højlund came through the academy in the Danish capital, breaking through in the senior team with five goals in the UEFA Europa Conference League in the 2021/22 season before moving to Sturm Graz.

Højlund was denied the chance to face his brother Oscar during the game in Manchester after being substituted five minutes before his sibling was brought on. They could get another opportunity to take each other on in Denmark, but there will be no time for sentimentality, with both sides in big need of a win as they look to hunt down group leaders Bayern and Galatasaray.

In the Zone: Man United's speed in transitions

When are the UEFA Champions League group stage games being played? Matchday 4: 7/8 November

Matchday 5: 28/29 November

Matchday 6: 12/13 December

Further ahead

• Bayern forward Thomas Müller could become the latest to reach the milestone of 150 appearances in UEFA club competition if he features on Matchdays 4 and 5. Real Madrid's Luka Modrić and Sergio Ramos of Sevilla achieved the feat on Matchday 3.

• Veteran Porto defender Pepe will relish the chance to return to the Camp Nou when his side travel to Barcelona on 28 November. The former Real Madrid man played a total of 11 El Clásico encounters in the stadium for Los Blancos, with a record of W4 D2 L5.

• Man United will face a tough test when they take on Galatasaray at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi on 29 November. In three trips to the stadium in the Champions League United have never won, most recently losing 1-0 in a group stage match in 2012.