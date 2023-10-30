Champions League Matchday 4: Game-by-game preview

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage has reached its midway point; get abreast of the fixtures coming up as the best of the best gear up for the ultimate stage on Matchday 4.

Tuesday 7 November

These teams head to Germany level on four points and Nico Schlotterbeck's assessment of BVB's victory on Matchday 3 summed up how well-matched the teams are. "A draw would probably have been a fair result, but we'll happily take the win and we're back in a good position in the group," he said. "We can be a little better on the ball, but I love these man-against-man duels. We did that really well together in the back line." Newcastle, joint-top scorers in the Premier League, will test that defence again with Kieran Trippier saying: "We weren't anywhere near our best. We know we can do a lot better."

Did you know?

Dortmund have lost only two of their last ten Champions League group stage matches (W4 D4).

Highlights: Newcastle 0-1 Dortmund

The Ukrainian side pushed Barcelona to the end in Marino Pušić's first game at the helm and their new coach believes they are already bringing his vision on to the pitch. "Shakhtar are a big team and we must play good football," he said. "We must press opponents and try to impose ourselves. We showed courage when we needed to suffer." His opposite number Xavi Hernández is expecting more of the same given his view on Shakhtar after that last meeting: "They competed for the ball, they wanted to match us – they were good in technical terms."

Did you know?

Barcelona's Ferran Torres has scored in nine Champions League group stage matches and has finished on the winning team in all of them.

Atlético had to dig deep to salvage a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture and Diego Simeone will expect the Scottish side to disrupt his team's plans, as they did last time out. "We couldn't play the way we wanted to in the first half," he said. "We spoke at half-time and said that we had to play with courage and create goalscoring opportunities." The fact they did so leaves Brandan Rodgers' side precariously placed in the group, but midfielder Matt O'Riley remains upbeat: "I think you've seen with each game we are improving, so we have got lots to look forward to."

Did you know?

Atlético have lost only one of their ten matches against Scottish teams (W6 D3).

Highlights: Celtic 2-2 Atlético de Madrid

Pedro Rodríguez has warned his Lazio team-mates they cannot afford a repeat of their display in the 3-1 defeat at Feyenoord last time around. "We knew they were very strong, with skilled players," he said. "They are very aggressive and play well with the ball. They are a tough opponent, but it's normal for teams to be strong in the Champions League. We can't afford to approach a match this way." Goalkeeper Justin Bijlow expects a different Lazio here too: "We know that in the Champions League, especially against a team like Lazio, that you have to stay sharp at all times."

Did you know?

Lazio have scored in their last 15 Champions League group stage matches.

Midfielder Yunus Musah tried to draw the positives from Milan's 3-0 defeat at Paris, saying: "After every game, we feel like we were centimetres away from winning. At least we're getting in the positions; it's just about taking our chances." One young man who is certainly taking his chance is 17-year-old midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery, the Matchday 3 Player of the Match a symbol of a Paris team that are starting to hit their stride. "We are showing our good state of mind, we're a good team and that's really important," he said. "We will do everything to win this second game."

Did you know?

Paris are unbeaten in their last ten matches against Italian teams (W4 D6).

Highlights: Paris 3-0 Milan

Pep Guardiola praised Erling Haaland after his two goals helped City past the Swiss outfit on Matchday 3, though he admitted the relentless Norwegian striker needs better service: "This guy is going to score goals all his life," he said. "He's an incredible threat, but we sometimes miss the players who have the ability to find the pass, the tempo, like Kevin [De Bruyne] and Gündoğan in the past." Meanwhile, YB coach Raphaël Wicky laid out his blueprint for stopping the holders on Matchday 4: "You need a perfect game against a team like this. Perfect means taking your chances and not conceding from set pieces."

Did you know?

City have won their last four Champions League group stage matches 3-1.

Christoph Baumgartner is looking forward to this tough trip but warned his Leipzig team-mates they have to improve if they are to repeat their 3-1 win on Matchday 3. "We lost the ball too easily, didn't react perfectly when defending and got lucky a couple of times. That needs to be better," he noted. "Now we're going to Belgrade, to one of the coolest stadiums in Europe. If we perform similarly there, I'm confident that we're on a good path in the group stage." Mirko Ivanić also expects a better showing from his Crvena zvezda colleagues though, saying: "We showed that we can handle this team and believe that it will be different in Belgrade."

Did you know?

Crvena zvezda have only failed to score in one of their last 14 European matches.

Highlights: Leipzig 3-1 Crvena Zvezda

Though Porto ran out 4-1 winners on Matchday 3, midfielder Pepê noted his side had had to improve having trailed 1-0 at the interval, saying: "The coach adjusted a few things at the break. We were struggling a bit in the first half, but in the second half we managed to do what we'd been working on all week. We put pressure on our opponents, scored goals and got a great win." Having led at home for the second Champions League game in a row but lost again, Belgian newspaper Le Soir summarised: "Antwerp may harbour regrets. But, above all, they must learn from these mistakes at the highest level."

Did you know?

Evanilson's treble in the reverse fixture was only the second hat-trick scored by a Porto player in the Champions League after Yacine Brahimi against BATE Borisov in 2014.

Wednesday 8 November

Union coach Urs Fischer is desperate for a change of fortune after his team slipped to a ninth consecutive defeat in all competition on Matchday 3: "We put in so much to restrict them to just one shot on goal, and we still lost 1-0. Despite that, we did a lot well. We weren't missing too much today." Napoli have not quite rediscovered last season's form either but there are signs the likes of Matteo Politano and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are getting back to their best, kicker saying the latter's "individual actions made all the difference" during that victory in the reverse fixture.

Did you know?

Napoli have won their last four matches against German teams without conceding a goal.

Highlights: Union Berlin 0-1 Napoli

Brais Méndez embodies the vibrancy of this Real Sociedad team having scored in all three of their group games and helped the section leaders to seven points from a possible nine in their first Champions League campaign since 2013/14. "The truth is that this is the competition you've dreamed about since you were a kid," he said. "The start we have had has been almost perfect." Benfica, by contrast, remain point-less after their 1-0 Matchday 3 setback and Roger Schmidt has outlined where his team need to improve if they are to stay in the competition, saying: "We're having trouble creating. We have quality, but at the moment we're not able to win duels, play the right balls, the decisive ones."

Did you know?

La Real have lost only two of their last 19 European group stage matches (W10 D7).

Patience has been a virtue for Bayern in recent weeks. Speaking after the reverse fixture, which Bayern won 3-1, goalscorer Kingsley Coman noted: "It wasn't easy because they created a lot of pressure, but there was more space in the second half and I think that's why we scored more after the break." To underline the point, Thomas Tuchel's men ran in eight second-half goals in their next outing against Darmstadt. However, Kaan Ayhan believes Galatasaray can match them for 90 minutes, saying: "We put Bayern under a lot of pressure, not only in the first half but throughout the game, and created a lot of scoring chances."

Did you know?

On Matchday 3, Coman scored his 62nd goal for Bayern in all competitions – their record in the games in which he has found the net is W53 D3 L0.

Highlights: Galatasaray 1-3 Bayern

Goalkeeper André Onana believes his added-time penalty save that sealed victory on Matchday 3 will breathe life into their campaign, saying: "You cannot always be on top. Being a player at United is not easy. You need a big personality. You need to be strong. Of course [we can get through], we are Manchester United. We are a big club. We have to win." Copenhagen coach Jacob Neestrup is refusing to put their near misses in the group down to misfortune. "I don't believe in bad luck in football," he said. "Football is decided by important saves or goals and we have been unable to tip it in our favour in the first three matches, which have led to one point. Those are the hard facts."

Did you know?

United have scored in all but one of their last 17 Champions League matches.

Gabriel Jesus has also struck in all three group matches and thinks Mikel Arteta's men are standing up to the challenges they are facing in their first Champions League campaign since 2016/17. "It isn't easy to play with the courage we have on the big stage," he said, although the striker faces a spell on the sidelines after suffering a late thigh injury in Spain. "This gives us confidence but at the same time we want more." Meanwhile, Nemanja Gudelj insists Sevilla can still progress despite being winless in the group to date after the 2-1 defeat last time out: "We had moments where we outplayed Arsenal in the pressing," he said. "We showed that we're going to make it a very tough game for them at Arsenal. We believe in ourselves."

Did you know?

Arsenal have scored in their last 20 Champions League group stage matches.

Highlights: Sevilla 1-2 Arsenal

PSV are still seeking a first group stage triumph in nearly eight years after drawing at Lens but their attacking talents are up for the challenge. Speaking after that game, forward Johan Bakayoko said: "Both myself and Chucky [Hirving Lozano] have the ability to take on opponents and then make space for a shot. Our destiny is still in our own hands but we do have to beat Lens in Eindhoven." That will not be an easy task, though, given Lens made it nine consecutive games conceding one goal or less when beating Nantes 4-0 on 28 October. After that game, coach Franck Haise noted: "Nothing can be taken for granted but we've been more like ourselves for a while, and tonight's game proves it."

Did you know?

Lens are unbeaten in their last five Champions League matches (W3 D2).

Braga gave the Spanish giants a run for their money on Matchday 3 but, with three points from three games, coach Artur Jorge is aware qualification is difficult. "We are still in the fight but we have two difficult trips [Real Madrid and Napoli] next. But we have already shown that we are here to fight, like the warriors that we are." To spring an upset, they will need to quell Jude Bellingham, who scored in the reverse fixture then got two more as Madrid won El Clásico on 28 October. "We're all surprised at the level he's at," said coach Carlo Ancelotti. "He could easily score 20 or 25 goals. He's a very important player for us. He's the player who has made the biggest difference."

Did you know?

None of Braga's previous 15 Champions League group stage matches have finished in a draw.

Highlights: Braga 1-2 Real Madrid

"We can be proud of our performance, that's what we are capable of. From the first second we played bravely and with confidence, we caused them problems again and again," was the assessment of goalkeeper Alexander Schlager after Salzburg were edged out 2-1 in Milan. Inter will reach the last 16 if they win here as a result but coach Simone Inzaghi is taking nothing for granted. "We have seven points now, but it is a very balanced group," he said. "Now we have two away fixtures in a row and know that in the Champions League nothing comes easy. The return fixture will be very similar, Salzburg have been playing like this for many years."

Did you know?

Inter have now won a total of 100 matches in European Cup/Champions League history (includes qualifying).

