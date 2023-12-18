Champions League: All the fixtures and results
Monday, December 18, 2023
Article summary
Keep track of all the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League fixtures and results.
Article top media content
Article body
The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage ran from 19 September to 13 December, and the excitement really cranks up with the start of the knockout stages on 13 February.
Europe's elite club competition culminates on Saturday 1 June 2024 when the ultimate winner will be crowned at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium.
All ties kick off at 21:00 CET unless stated.
Knockout stages
Round of 16
First legs
13 February
Copenhagen vs Man City
Leipzig vs Real Madrid
14 February
Paris vs Real Sociedad
Lazio vs Bayern
20 February
Inter vs Atlético de Madrid
PSV vs Dortmund
21 February
Porto vs Arsenal
Napoli vs Barcelona
Second legs
5 March
Real Sociedad vs Paris
Bayern vs Lazio
6 March
Man City vs Copenhagen
Real Madrid vs Leipzig
12 March
Arsenal vs Porto
Barcelona vs Napoli
13 March
Atlético de Madrid vs Inter
Dortmund vs PSV
When are the remaining 2023/24 Champions League knockout stage games?
Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April
Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May
Final: 1 June
Group stage
Matchday 6
12 December
Lens 2-1 Sevilla
PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Arsenal
Man United 0-1 Bayern
Copenhagen 1-0 Galatasaray
Napoli 2-0 Braga
Union Berlin 2-3 Real Madrid
Inter 0-0 Real Sociedad
Salzburg 1-3 Benfica
13 December
Leipzig 2-1 Young Boys
Crvena zvezda 2-3 Man City
Atlético de Madrid 2-0 Lazio
Celtic 2-1 Feyenoord
Dortmund 1-1 Paris
Newcastle 1-2 Milan
Porto 5-3 Shakhtar Donetsk
Antwerp 3-2 Barcelona
Matchday 5
28 November
Lazio 2-0 Celtic
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 Antwerp
Feyenoord 1-3 Atlético de Madrid
Paris 1-1 Newcastle
Milan 1-3 Dortmund
Man City 3-2 Leipzig
Young Boys 2-0 Crvena zvezda
Barcelona 2-1 Porto
29 November
Galatasaray 3-3 Man United
Sevilla 2-3 PSV Eindhoven
Bayern 0-0 Copenhagen
Arsenal 6-0 Lens
Real Madrid 4-2 Napoli
Braga 1-1 Union Berlin
Benfica 3-3 Inter
Real Sociedad 0-0 Salzburg
Matchday 4
7 November
Dortmund 2-0 Newcastle
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 Barcelona
Atlético de Madrid 6-0 Celtic
Lazio 1-0 Feyenoord
Milan 2-1 Paris
Man City 3-0 Young Boys
Crvena zvezda 1-2 Leipzig
Porto 2-0 Royal Antwerp
8 November
Napoli 1-1 Union Berlin
Real Sociedad 3-1 Benfica
Bayern 2-1 Galatasaray
Copenhagen 4-3 Man United
Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla
PSV Eindhoven 1-0 Lens
Real Madrid 3-0 Braga
Salzburg 0-1 Inter
Matchday 3
24 October
Galatasaray 1-3 Bayern
Inter 2-1 Salzburg
Man United 1-0 Copenhagen
Sevilla 1-2 Arsenal
Lens 1-1 PSV Eindhoven
Braga 1-2 Real Madrid
Union Berlin 0-1 Napoli
Benfica 0-1 Real Sociedad
25 October
Feyenoord 3-1 Lazio
Barcelona 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic 2-2 Atlético de Madrid
Paris 3-0 Milan
Newcastle 0-1 Dortmund
Leipzig 3-1 Crvena zvezda
Young Boys 1-3 Man City
Antwerp 1-4 Porto
Matchday 2
3 October
Union Berlin 2-3 Braga
Salzburg 0-2 Real Sociedad
Man United 2-3 Galatasaray
Copenhagen 1-2 Bayern
Lens 2-1 Arsenal
PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Sevilla
Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid
Inter 1-0 Benfica
4 October
Atlético de Madrid 3-2 Feyenoord
Antwerp 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic 1-2 Lazio
Dortmund 0-0 Milan
Newcastle 4-1 Paris
Leipzig 1-3 Man City
Crvena zvezda 2-2 Young Boys
Porto 0-1 Barcelona
Matchday 1
19 September
AC Milan 0-0 Newcastle
Young Boys 1-3 Leipzig
Feyenoord 2-0 Celtic
Lazio 1-1 Atlético de Madrid
Paris 2-0 Dortmund
Man City 3-1 Crvena zvezda
Barcelona 5-0 Antwerp
Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 Porto
20 September
Galatasaray 2-2 Copenhagen
Real Madrid 1-0 Union Berlin
Bayern 4-3 Man United
Sevilla 1-1 Lens
Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven
Braga 1-2 Napoli
Benfica 0-2 Salzburg
Real Sociedad 1-1 Inter
Sign up for a free MyUEFA account to watch live streams and on-demand content, play games and challenge your friends, win money-can’t-buy prizes, and apply for tickets to Europe’s biggest games.