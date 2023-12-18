Champions League: All the fixtures and results

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage ran from 19 September to 13 December, and the excitement really cranks up with the start of the knockout stages on 13 February.

Europe's elite club competition culminates on Saturday 1 June 2024 when the ultimate winner will be crowned at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium.

All ties kick off at 21:00 CET unless stated.

Knockout stages

Round of 16

First legs

13 February

Copenhagen vs Man City

Leipzig vs Real Madrid

14 February

Paris vs Real Sociedad

Lazio vs Bayern

20 February

Inter vs Atlético de Madrid

PSV vs Dortmund

21 February

Porto vs Arsenal

Napoli vs Barcelona

Second legs

5 March

Real Sociedad vs Paris

Bayern vs Lazio

6 March

Man City vs Copenhagen

Real Madrid vs Leipzig

12 March

Arsenal vs Porto

Barcelona vs Napoli

13 March

Atlético de Madrid vs Inter

Dortmund vs PSV

When are the remaining 2023/24 Champions League knockout stage games? Quarter-finals: 9/10 and 16/17 April

Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May and 7/8 May

Final: 1 June

Group stage

Matchday 6

12 December

Lens 2-1 Sevilla

PSV Eindhoven 1-1 Arsenal

Man United 0-1 Bayern

Copenhagen 1-0 Galatasaray

Napoli 2-0 Braga

Union Berlin 2-3 Real Madrid

Inter 0-0 Real Sociedad

Salzburg 1-3 Benfica

13 December

Leipzig 2-1 Young Boys

Crvena zvezda 2-3 Man City

Atlético de Madrid 2-0 Lazio

Celtic 2-1 Feyenoord

Dortmund 1-1 Paris

Newcastle 1-2 Milan

Porto 5-3 Shakhtar Donetsk

Antwerp 3-2 Barcelona

Matchday 5

28 November

Lazio 2-0 Celtic

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 Antwerp

Feyenoord 1-3 Atlético de Madrid

Paris 1-1 Newcastle

Milan 1-3 Dortmund

Man City 3-2 Leipzig

Young Boys 2-0 Crvena zvezda

Barcelona 2-1 Porto

29 November

Galatasaray 3-3 Man United

Sevilla 2-3 PSV Eindhoven

Bayern 0-0 Copenhagen

Arsenal 6-0 Lens

Real Madrid 4-2 Napoli

Braga 1-1 Union Berlin

Benfica 3-3 Inter

Real Sociedad 0-0 Salzburg

Matchday 4

7 November

Dortmund 2-0 Newcastle

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 Barcelona

Atlético de Madrid 6-0 Celtic

Lazio 1-0 Feyenoord

Milan 2-1 Paris

Man City 3-0 Young Boys

Crvena zvezda 1-2 Leipzig

Porto 2-0 Royal Antwerp

8 November

Napoli 1-1 Union Berlin

Real Sociedad 3-1 Benfica

Bayern 2-1 Galatasaray

Copenhagen 4-3 Man United

Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla

PSV Eindhoven 1-0 Lens

Real Madrid 3-0 Braga

Salzburg 0-1 Inter

Matchday 3

24 October

Galatasaray 1-3 Bayern

Inter 2-1 Salzburg

Man United 1-0 Copenhagen

Sevilla 1-2 Arsenal

Lens 1-1 PSV Eindhoven

Braga 1-2 Real Madrid

Union Berlin 0-1 Napoli

Benfica 0-1 Real Sociedad

25 October

Feyenoord 3-1 Lazio

Barcelona 2-1 Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic 2-2 Atlético de Madrid

Paris 3-0 Milan

Newcastle 0-1 Dortmund

Leipzig 3-1 Crvena zvezda

Young Boys 1-3 Man City

Antwerp 1-4 Porto

Matchday 2

3 October

Union Berlin 2-3 Braga

Salzburg 0-2 Real Sociedad

Man United 2-3 Galatasaray

Copenhagen 1-2 Bayern

Lens 2-1 Arsenal

PSV Eindhoven 2-2 Sevilla

Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid

Inter 1-0 Benfica

4 October

Atlético de Madrid 3-2 Feyenoord

Antwerp 2-3 Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic 1-2 Lazio

Dortmund 0-0 Milan

Newcastle 4-1 Paris

Leipzig 1-3 Man City

Crvena zvezda 2-2 Young Boys

Porto 0-1 Barcelona

Matchday 1

19 September

AC Milan 0-0 Newcastle

Young Boys 1-3 Leipzig

Feyenoord 2-0 Celtic

Lazio 1-1 Atlético de Madrid

Paris 2-0 Dortmund

Man City 3-1 Crvena zvezda

Barcelona 5-0 Antwerp

Shakhtar Donetsk 1-3 Porto

20 September

Galatasaray 2-2 Copenhagen

Real Madrid 1-0 Union Berlin

Bayern 4-3 Man United

Sevilla 1-1 Lens

Arsenal 4-0 PSV Eindhoven

Braga 1-2 Napoli

Benfica 0-2 Salzburg

Real Sociedad 1-1 Inter

