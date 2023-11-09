Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday, November 9, 2023
Harry Kane and Erling Haaland feature in the all-star team of UEFA Champions League Matchday 4.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation. Only formations permitted in the game are considered when selecting the Team of the Week.
Goalkeeper
Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid) – 12 points
Defenders
Giorgi Gocholeishvili (Shakhtar Donetsk) – 12 points
Pepe (FC Porto) – 13 points
José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) – 10 points
Midfielders
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 14 points
Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) – 13 points
Diogo Gonçalves (Copenhagen) – 11 points
Samuel Lino (Atlético de Madrid) – 13 points
Forwards
Harry Kane (Bayern) – 13 points
Erling Haaland (Man City) – 14 points
Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) – 14 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.