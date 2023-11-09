Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation. Only formations permitted in the game are considered when selecting the Team of the Week.

Goalkeeper

Andriy Lunin (Real Madrid) – 12 points

Defenders

Giorgi Gocholeishvili (Shakhtar Donetsk) – 12 points

Pepe (FC Porto) – 13 points

José María Giménez (Atlético de Madrid) – 10 points

Midfielders

Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) – 14 points

Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) – 13 points

Diogo Gonçalves (Copenhagen) – 11 points

Samuel Lino (Atlético de Madrid) – 13 points

Forwards

Harry Kane (Bayern) – 13 points

Erling Haaland (Man City) – 14 points

Antoine Griezmann (Atlético de Madrid) – 14 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.