Champions League permutations: Who needs what to make the round of 16?

Through to round of 16: Arsenal*, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern*, Dortmund, Inter, Lazio, Leipzig, Man City*, PSV Eindhoven, Real Madrid*, Real Sociedad

*Group winners

Can go through on Matchday 6: Braga, Copenhagen, Galatasaray, Manchester United, Milan, Napoli**, Newcastle, Paris Saint-Germain**, Porto**, Shakhtar**

**Will finish at least third

Confirmed in third place and Europa League knockout round play-offs: Feyenoord, Young Boys

Cannot finish in top two but can still finish third: Benfica, Lens, Salzburg, Sevilla, Union Berlin

Will finish fourth: Antwerp, Celtic, Crvena zvezda

All information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. All times CET.

Last updated: 11 December

Group A

12/12: Man United vs Bayern (21:00), Copenhagen vs Galatasaray (21:00)

Bayern are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Copenhagen will go through to the round of 16 as group runners-up if they beat Galatasaray, or if they draw and United do not beat Bayern. Copenhagen will finish third and enter the Europa League knockout round play-offs if they draw and United win, or if both Copenhagen and United lose. Copenhagen could potentially also finish third if they lose and United draw, with the final rankings of the two teams determined first by overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then overall away goals scored (by which criterion Copenhagen would finish fourth).

Galatasaray will go through to the round of 16 as group runners-up if they beat Copenhagen. Galatasaray will finish third and enter the Europa League knockout round play-offs if both they and United do not win.

Man United will go through to the round of 16 as group runners-up if they beat Bayern and the other game is drawn. United will finish third and enter the Europa League knockout round play-offs if they win and the other game is not drawn. United could potentially also finish third if they draw and Copenhagen lose, with the final rankings of the two teams determined first by overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then overall away goals scored (by which criterion United would finish third).

Group B

12/12: Lens vs Sevilla (18:45), PSV vs Arsenal (18:45)

Arsenal are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

PSV are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Lens are unable to finish in the top two. Lens will finish third and enter the Europa League knockout round play-offs if they avoid defeat by Sevilla.

Sevilla are unable to finish in the top two. Sevilla will finish third and enter the Europa League knockout round play-offs if they beat Lens.

Group C

12/12: Napoli vs Braga (21:00), Union Berlin vs Real Madrid (21:00)

Real Madrid are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Napoli will go through to the round of 16 as group runners-up if they avoid defeat against Braga by two goals or more. Otherwise, they will finish in third place and enter the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Braga will go through to the round of 16 as group runners-up if they beat Napoli by two goals or more. Braga will finish third and enter the Europa League knockout round play-offs if they win by a margin of one goal or draw, or even if they lose providing Union Berlin do not beat Madrid.

Union Berlin are unable to finish in the top two. They will finish third and enter the Europa League knockout round play-offs if they beat Real Madrid and Napoli defeat Braga.

Group D

12/12: Inter vs Real Sociedad (21:00), Salzburg vs Benfica (21:00)

Real Sociedad are through to the round of 16. They will win the group if they avoid defeat by Inter.

Inter are through to the round of 16. They will win the group if they beat Real Sociedad.

Salzburg are unable to finish in the top two. They will finish third and enter the Europa League knockout round play-offs if they avoid defeat against Benfica by a margin of two goals or more.

Benfica are unable to finish in the top two. They will finish third and enter the Europa League knockout round play-offs if they beat Salzburg by a margin of two goals or more.

Group E

13/12: Atlético de Madrid vs Lazio (21:00), Celtic vs Feyenoord (21:00)

Atlético de Madrid are through to the round of 16. They will finish in first place if they avoid defeat against Lazio.

Lazio are through to the round of 16. They will finish in first place if they beat Atlético de Madrid.

Feyenoord will finish third and enter the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Celtic will finish fourth.

Group F

13/12: Dortmund vs Paris (21:00), Newcastle vs Milan (21:00)

Dortmund are through to the round of 16. They will finish in first place if they avoid defeat by Paris.

Paris will go through to the round of 16 as group winners if they beat Dortmund. Paris will go through to the round of 16 as group runners-up if they draw and Newcastle do not beat Milan, or even if Paris lose should Newcastle and Milan draw. Otherwise, Paris will finish third and enter the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Newcastle will go through to the round of 16 as group runners-up if they beat Milan and Paris do not beat Dortmund. Newcastle will finish third and enter the Europa League knockout round play-offs if both they and Paris win, or if Newcastle draw.

Milan will go through to the round of 16 as group runners-up if they beat Newcastle and Paris lose to Dortmund. Milan will finish third and enter the Europa League knockout round play-offs if they win and Paris avoid defeat.

Group G

13/12: Leipzig vs Young Boys (18:45), Crvena zvezda vs Man City (18:45)

Man City are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Leipzig are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Young Boys will finish third and enter the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

Crvena zvezda will finish fourth.

Group H

13/12: Porto vs Shakhtar (21:00), Antwerp vs Barcelona (21:00)

Barcelona are through to the round of 16. They will finish first if they avoid defeat against Antwerp or if Shakhtar do not beat Porto. If Barcelona lose and Shakhtar win, first place will be determined by overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then overall away goals scored.

Porto will go through to the round of 16 as group runners-up if they avoid defeat by Shakhtar.

Shakhtar will go through to the round of 16 if they beat Porto. Shakhtar could potentially finish first if they win and Barcelona lose, with the final rankings of the two teams then determined by overall goal difference, then overall goals scored, then overall away goals scored.

Antwerp will finish fourth.