UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

Champions League group stage: Who made it through to the round of 16?

Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Check out who is through to the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Atlético de Madrid are through as group winners
Atlético de Madrid are through as group winners AFP via Getty Images

Through to round of 16: Arsenal*, Atlético de Madrid*, Barcelona*, Bayern*, Copenhagen, Dortmund*, Inter, Lazio, Leipzig, Man City*, Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, PSV Eindhoven, Real Madrid*, Real Sociedad*
*Group winners

Confirmed in third place and Europa League knockout round play-offs: Benfica, Braga, Feyenoord, Galatasaray, Lens, Milan, Shakhtar, Young Boys

Finished fourth: Antwerp, Celtic, Crvena zvezda, Manchester United, Newcastle, Salzburg, Sevilla, Union Berlin

All information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. Last updated: 13 December

Group A

Bayern are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Copenhagen are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Galatasaray will enter the Europa League knockout round play-offs having finished third.

Man United are out of European competition having finished fourth.

Group B

Arsenal are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

PSV are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Lens will enter the Europa League knockout round play-offs having finished third.

Sevilla are out of European competition having finished fourth.

Group C

Real Madrid are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Napoli are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Braga will enter the Europa League knockout round play-offs having finished third.

Union Berlin are out of European competition having finished fourth.

Group D

Real Sociedad are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Inter are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Benfica will enter the Europa League knockout round play-offs having finished third.

Salzburg are out of European competition having finished fourth.

Group E

Atlético de Madrid are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Lazio are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Feyenoord will enter the Europa League knockout round play-offs having finished third.

Celtic are out of European competition having finished fourth.

Group F

Dortmund are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Paris are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Milan will enter the Europa League knockout round play-offs having finished third.

Newcastle are out of European competition having finished fourth.

Group G

Man City are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Leipzig are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Young Boys will enter the Europa League knockout round play-offs having finished third.

Crvena zvezda are out of European competition having finished fourth.

Group H

Barcelona are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Porto are through to the round of 16 as group runners-up.

Shakhtar will enter the Europa League knockout round play-offs having finished third.

Antwerp are out of European competition having finished fourth.

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Selected for you

Round of 16 draw details
Live 13/12/2023

Round of 16 draw details

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw takes place on Monday 18 December.
Champions League form guide
Live 13/12/2023

Champions League form guide

Keep track of the recent form of the Champions League contenders.