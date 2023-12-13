Champions League group stage: Who made it through to the round of 16?

Through to round of 16: Arsenal*, Atlético de Madrid*, Barcelona*, Bayern*, Copenhagen, Dortmund*, Inter, Lazio, Leipzig, Man City*, Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, PSV Eindhoven, Real Madrid*, Real Sociedad*

*Group winners

Confirmed in third place and Europa League knockout round play-offs: Benfica, Braga, Feyenoord, Galatasaray, Lens, Milan, Shakhtar, Young Boys

Finished fourth: Antwerp, Celtic, Crvena zvezda, Manchester United, Newcastle, Salzburg, Sevilla, Union Berlin

All information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. Last updated: 13 December

