Champions League permutations: Who's through to the round of 16, who can't make it?
Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Check out who is through to the UEFA Champions League round of 16 and who is out of contention.
Through to round of 16: Arsenal*, Atlético de Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern*, Dortmund, Inter, Lazio, Leipzig, Man City*, PSV, Real Madrid*, Real Sociedad
*Group winners
Cannot finish in top two: Antwerp, Benfica, Celtic, Crvena zvezda, Feyenoord, Lens, Salzburg, Sevilla, Union Berlin, Young Boys
All information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. All times CET.
Last updated: 29 November
12/12: Man United vs Bayern (21:00), Copenhagen vs Galatasaray (21:00)
12/12: Lens vs Sevilla (18:45), PSV vs Arsenal (18:45)
12/12: Napoli vs Braga (21:00), Union Berlin vs Real Madrid (21:00)
12/12: Inter vs Real Sociedad (21:00), Salzburg vs Benfica (21:00)
13/12: Atlético de Madrid vs Lazio (21:00), Celtic vs Feyenoord (21:00)
13/12: Dortmund vs Paris (21:00), Newcastle vs Milan (21:00)
13/12: Leipzig vs Young Boys (18:45), Crvena zvezda vs Man City (18:45)
13/12: Porto vs Shakhtar (21:00), Antwerp vs Barcelona (21:00)
