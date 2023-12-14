Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation. Only formations permitted in the game are considered when selecting the Team of the Week.

Goalkeeper

Frederik Rønnow (Union Berlin) – 8 points

Defenders

Denis Vavro (Copenhagen) – 10 points

Natan (Napoli) – 13 points

Kevin Diks (Copenhagen) – 10 points

Midfielders

Kingsley Coman (Bayern) – 12 points

Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris) – 11 points

Przemysław Frankowski (Lens) – 12 points

Samuel Lino (Atlético de Madrid) – 15 points

Galeno (FC Porto) – 22 points

Forwards

Ángel Di María (Benfica) – 13 points

Joselu (Real Madrid) – 13 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.