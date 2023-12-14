Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday, December 14, 2023
Ten different clubs finished the group stage with players in the all-star team of UEFA Champions League Matchday 6.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation. Only formations permitted in the game are considered when selecting the Team of the Week.
Goalkeeper
Frederik Rønnow (Union Berlin) – 8 points
Defenders
Denis Vavro (Copenhagen) – 10 points
Natan (Napoli) – 13 points
Kevin Diks (Copenhagen) – 10 points
Midfielders
Kingsley Coman (Bayern) – 12 points
Warren Zaïre-Emery (Paris) – 11 points
Przemysław Frankowski (Lens) – 12 points
Samuel Lino (Atlético de Madrid) – 15 points
Galeno (FC Porto) – 22 points
Forwards
Ángel Di María (Benfica) – 13 points
Joselu (Real Madrid) – 13 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.