Great saves from the Champions League group stage

From Sven Ulreich's full-stretch stop for Bayern on Matchday 2 to Mike Maignan's scarcely-believable save against Paris on Matchday 3, we take a look back at some of the most breathtaking goalkeeping heroics from this season's UEFA Champions League group stage, presented by Turkish Airlines.

Flying Saves

Sven Ulreich (Copenhagen 1-2 Bayern, Matchday 2)

Sven Ulreich: Copenhagen v BAYERN

Anatoliy Trubin (Inter 1-0 Benfica, Matchday 2)

Anatoliy Trubin: Inter v BENFICA

Kamil Grabara (Man United 1-0 Copenhagen, Matchday 3)

Kamil Grabara: Man United v COPENHAGEN

Mike Maignan (Paris 3-0 Milan, Matchday 3)

Mike Maignan: Paris v MILAN

Sven Ulreich (Galatasaray 1-3 Bayern, Matchday 3)

Sven Ulreich: Galatasaray v BAYERN

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan 2-1 Paris, Matchday 4)

Gianluigi Donnarumma: Milan v PARIS

Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid 6-0 Celtic, Matchday 4)

Jan Oblak: ATLÉTICO DE MADRID v Celtic

Manuel Neuer (Bayern 0-0 Copenhagen, Matchday 5)

Manuel Neuer: BAYERN v Copenhagen

Diogo Costa (Barcelona 2-1 Porto, Matchday 5)

Diogo Costa: Barcelona v FC PORTO

Mike Maignan (Newcastle 1-2 Milan, Matchday 6)