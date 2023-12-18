UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

Great saves from the Champions League group stage

Monday, December 18, 2023

We take a look back at some of the most spectacular saves from this season's UEFA Champions League group stage.

Gianluigi Donnarumma pulled off a stunning stop for Paris against former club Milan on Matchday 4
Gianluigi Donnarumma pulled off a stunning stop for Paris against former club Milan on Matchday 4 Getty Images

From Sven Ulreich's full-stretch stop for Bayern on Matchday 2 to Mike Maignan's scarcely-believable save against Paris on Matchday 3, we take a look back at some of the most breathtaking goalkeeping heroics from this season's UEFA Champions League group stage, presented by Turkish Airlines.

Flying Saves

Sven Ulreich (Copenhagen 1-2 Bayern, Matchday 2)

Sven Ulreich: Copenhagen v BAYERN

Anatoliy Trubin (Inter 1-0 Benfica, Matchday 2)

Anatoliy Trubin: Inter v BENFICA

Kamil Grabara (Man United 1-0 Copenhagen, Matchday 3)

Kamil Grabara: Man United v COPENHAGEN

Mike Maignan (Paris 3-0 Milan, Matchday 3)

Mike Maignan: Paris v MILAN

Sven Ulreich (Galatasaray 1-3 Bayern, Matchday 3)

Sven Ulreich: Galatasaray v BAYERN

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Milan 2-1 Paris, Matchday 4)

Gianluigi Donnarumma: Milan v PARIS

Jan Oblak (Atlético de Madrid 6-0 Celtic, Matchday 4)

Jan Oblak: ATLÉTICO DE MADRID v Celtic

Manuel Neuer (Bayern 0-0 Copenhagen, Matchday 5)

Manuel Neuer: BAYERN v Copenhagen

Diogo Costa (Barcelona 2-1 Porto, Matchday 5)

Diogo Costa: Barcelona v FC PORTO

Mike Maignan (Newcastle 1-2 Milan, Matchday 6)

Mike Maignan: Paris v MILAN

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Monday, December 18, 2023

Selected for you

Best games of the group stage?
Live 18/12/2023

Best games of the group stage?

Have your say on the best games of this season's UEFA Champions League group stage.
Group stage in numbers
Live 18/12/2023

Group stage in numbers

UEFA.com pores over the pick of the facts and stats from the group stage.