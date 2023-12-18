Great saves from the Champions League group stage
Monday, December 18, 2023
We take a look back at some of the most spectacular saves from this season's UEFA Champions League group stage.
From Sven Ulreich's full-stretch stop for Bayern on Matchday 2 to Mike Maignan's scarcely-believable save against Paris on Matchday 3, we take a look back at some of the most breathtaking goalkeeping heroics from this season's UEFA Champions League group stage, presented by Turkish Airlines.