UEFA Champions League: 2023/24 group stage in numbers

1 João Mário scored the first hat-trick by a Benfica player in the Champions League era (group stage to final) when he buried three goals against Inter on Matchday 5﻿.

2 Manchester United lost two games at the start of a Champions League group stage for the first time.

3 The Red Devils scored three goals in all three of their Group A away games but came away with a solitary point.

4 Ivan Provedel became the fourth goalkeeper to score in the UEFA Champions League on Matchday 1, after Hans-Jörg Butt, Sinan Bolat and Vincent Enyeama.

5 In their 6-0 victory over Lens on Matchday 5, Arsenal became the first team in Champions League history to have five different scorers in the first half of a match.

7 Manchester City finished top of their group for the seventh season in a row.

8 Kylian Mbappé has now scored in each of his last eight Champions League group stage home matches, netting 11 goals in that run.

9 Lautaro Martínez has now scored more away goals in the Champions League for Inter than any other player, surpassing Hernán Crespo.

12 Erling Haaland has scored a total of 12 goals against Leipzig. That is at least five more than versus any other club in his professional career.

13 Omri Glazer made 13 saves for Crvena zvezda against Manchester City on Matchday 1, the first time a goalkeeper had made ten or more saves in a Champions League match since Kamil Grabara for Copenhagen in October 2022, also against City.

16 Barcelona's Lamine Yamal (16 years and 83 days) became the youngest player to start a Champions League match on Matchday 2, beating the record of Celestine Babayaro (16 years and 86 days) for Anderlecht against Steaua in November 1994.

17 Bayern's 0-0 draw with Copenhagen on Matchday 5 halted their 17-game winning streak in group stage matches. However, the Bundesliga side are still unbeaten in their last 40 group games.

25 On Matchday 2, Álvaro Morata became only the third Spanish player to reach 25 Champions League goals (group stage to final) after Raúl González (71) and Fernando Morientes (33). He has since extended his tally to 28.

28 Barcelona and Real Madrid have appeared in the joint-highest number of Champions League group campaigns with a total of 28 appearances each.

36 Karim Adeyemi of Dortmund hit a top speed of 36.3 km/h – the fastest of any player in the group stage.

37 Aged 37 years and 38 days, Olivier Giroud became the oldest French scorer in Champions League history on Matchday 4. Sergio Ramos then became the competition's oldest Spanish scorer on Matchday 5, aged 37 years and 244 days).

39 Manchester City have scored in all 39 home matches they have played in the Champions League group stage.

40 Pepe became the oldest outfield player to have appeared in the competition when he started in Porto's 4-1 win against Antwerp on Matchday 3. His added-time header in the 2-0 group stage defeat of Antwerp on Matchday 4 also made him the competition's oldest ever goalscorer.

50 Paris have now scored in their last 50 Champions League group stage matches, a run stretching back to a 1-0 defeat against Real Madrid in November 2015.

50 Christian Pulišić is the first man from the United States to make 50 appearances in the competition.

79 Copenhagen forward Rasmus Falk covered 79.4km of ground across the group stage – the most of any player.

100 Robert Lewandowski's goal against Antwerp on Matchday 1 took him to 100 goals in UEFA club competition (including qualifying); he is just the third player to reach a century after Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

108 Ebrima Colley became the first Gambian to score in the Champions League when he registered for Young Boys against Leipzig on Matchday 6, with Gambia becoming the 108th different nation to have a scorer in the competition.

132 Man City attempted more shots than any other side in the group stage, racking up 132 across their six games. They also had the highest number of shots on target with 52.

150 Ramos, Luka Modrić, Thomas Müller and Ivan Rakitić became the latest players to reach 150 UEFA club competition appearances, with the first two hitting the milestone on Matchday 3, Müller achieving the same on Matchday 5 and Rakitić joining them on Matchday 6.

200 Ciro Immobile reached 200 Lazio goals in the club's 1-0 win over Feyenoord on Matchday 4.

276 Salzburg won possession 276 times during the group stage – at least seven more ball recoveries than any other side.

10,000 Ramos scored the 10,000th goal in the Champions League during Sevilla's 3-2 defeat by PSV Eindhoven on Matchday 5.

296 There were 296 goals scored during the entire group stage – eight fewer than last season.

Statistics do not include qualifying unless stated.

