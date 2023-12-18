UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Champions League round of 16 draw: Napoli vs Barcelona, Inter vs Atlético de Madrid, Lepzig vs Real Madrid

Monday, December 18, 2023

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 contenders have discovered their next opponents following Monday's draw.

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 draw

Napoli vs Barcelona and Inter vs Atlético de Madrid are among the pick of the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League round of 16 ties following the draw in Nyon, Switzerland on Monday.

The draw as it happened

Champions League round of 16 draw

Porto (POR) vs Arsenal (ENG)
Napoli (ITA) vs Barcelona (ESP)
Paris (FRA) vs Real Sociedad (ESP)
Inter (ITA) vs Atlético de Madrid (ESP)
PSV (NED) vs Dortmund (GER)
Lazio (ITA) vs Bayern (GER)
Copenhagen (DEN) vs Man City (ENG)
Leipzig (GER) vs Real Madrid (ESP)

When are the round of 16 fixtures?

Specific fixture dates will be confirmed in due course. The first legs are scheduled for 13/14 and 20/21 February, with the return ties set to take place on 5/6 and 12/13 March.

How did the draw work?

Two seeding pots were formed: one consisting of the eight group winners (seeded teams) and the other of the eight runners-up (unseeded teams). No team could be drawn against a club from their group or any side from their own association.

Seeded group winners were drawn away in the round of 16 first legs and at home in the return matches.

2023/24 Champions League dates

Round of 16: 13/14/20/21 February & 5/6/12/13 March 2024
Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 15 March 2024
Quarter-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 April 2024
Semi-finals: 30 April/1 May & 7/8 May 2024
Final: 1 June 2023 (Wembley Stadium, London)

