Which teams are top of the UEFA rankings for 2023?
Monday, December 25, 2023
Man City stay at the top of the men's pile, but who else heads into 2024 leading the way in UEFA's various club and national-team coefficient rankings?
We take a look at who heads into 2024 at the top of UEFA's various club and national-team coefficient rankings.
Top of the rankings
Men's club: Man City
Men's association: England
Women's club: Barcelona
Women's association: France
Men's futsal national team: Portugal
UEFA club (five-year coefficient)
1 (= compared to last year) Man City (ENG) 141.000
2 (=) Bayern (GER) 136.000
3 (+3) Real Madrid (ESP) 123.000
4 (+1) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 108.00
5 (-2) Liverpool (ENG) 107.00
6 *Inter (ITA) 99.000
7 *Leipzig (GER) 96.000
8 (-4) Chelsea (ENG) 96.000
9 (-1) Man United (ENG) 92.000
10 *Roma (ITA) 91.000
UEFA association club rankings (five-year coefficient)
1 (=) England 100.533
2 (=) Spain 86.114
3 (+1) Italy 83.284
4 (-1) Germany 80.909
5 (=) France 62.164
6 (=) Netherlands 59.900
7 (=) Portugal 53.149
8 (=) Belgium 46.000
9 *Türkiye 37.100
10 (-1) Scotland 35.850
What are the UEFA rankings?
UEFA rankings are based on the results of clubs competing in Europe, with points awarded for wins, draws, qualification and more. The rankings determine the seeding of each club in relevant UEFA competition draws and the number of places allocated to an association (country) in upcoming club competitions.
Get an in-depth rundown of the criteria on these links: men's club, men's association, women's club, women's association, futsal.
UEFA women's club rankings (five-year coefficient)
1 (+1) Barcelona (ESP) 115.699
2 (-1) Lyon (FRA) 103.066
3 (+1) Wolfsburg (GER) 92.533
4 (-1) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 88.066
5 (=) Bayern (GER) 85.533
6 (=) Chelsea (ENG) 73.266
7 (=) Arsenal (ENG) 57.266
8 (+1) Juventus (ITA) 40.700
9 *Real Madrid (ESP) 40.699
10 (-2) Man City (ENG) 40.266
UEFA women's association club rankings (five-year coefficient)
1 (=) France 70.333
2 (=) Germany 67.666
3 (=) Spain 63.499
4 (=) England 56.333
5 (=) Italy 33.500
6 (+3) Portugal 31.000
7 (-1) Sweden 23.332
8 (=) Denmark 21.750
9 (-2) Czechia 21.332
10 *Austria 21.250
UEFA men's futsal national team rankings
1 (=) Portugal 2615.953
2 (=) Russia 2547.159
3 (=) Spain 2486.459
4 (=) Kazakhstan 2416.503
5 (+3) Ukraine 2056.591
6 (=) Croatia 1976.252
7 *Finland 1970.2128 *France 1967.306
9 *Poland 1924.072
10 *Slovenia 1898.780
*New entry to the top ten compared to the rankings at the end of 2022
Coefficients up to date as of 25 December 2023
