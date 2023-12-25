Which teams are top of the UEFA rankings for 2023?

We take a look at who heads into 2024 at the top of UEFA's various club and national-team coefficient rankings.

Top of the rankings Men's club: Man City

Men's association: England

Women's club: Barcelona

Women's association: France

Men's futsal national team: Portugal

1 (= compared to last year) Man City (ENG) 141.000

2 (=) Bayern (GER) 136.000

3 (+3) Real Madrid (ESP) 123.000

4 (+1) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 108.00

5 (-2) Liverpool (ENG) 107.00

6 *Inter (ITA) 99.000

7 *Leipzig (GER) 96.000

8 (-4) Chelsea (ENG) 96.000

9 (-1) Man United (ENG) 92.000

10 *Roma (ITA) 91.000

2023 final highlights: Man City 1-0 Inter

1 (=) England 100.533

2 (=) Spain 86.114

3 (+1) Italy 83.284

4 (-1) Germany 80.909

5 (=) France 62.164

6 (=) Netherlands 59.900

7 (=) Portugal 53.149

8 (=) Belgium 46.000

9 *Türkiye 37.100

10 (-1) Scotland 35.850

What are the UEFA rankings? UEFA rankings are based on the results of clubs competing in Europe, with points awarded for wins, draws, qualification and more. The rankings determine the seeding of each club in relevant UEFA competition draws and the number of places allocated to an association (country) in upcoming club competitions. Get an in-depth rundown of the criteria on these links: men's club, men's association, women's club, women's association, futsal.

1 (+1) Barcelona (ESP) 115.699

2 (-1) Lyon (FRA) 103.066

3 (+1) Wolfsburg (GER) 92.533

4 (-1) Paris Saint-Germain (FRA) 88.066

5 (=) Bayern (GER) 85.533

6 (=) Chelsea (ENG) 73.266

7 (=) Arsenal (ENG) 57.266

8 (+1) Juventus (ITA) 40.700

9 *Real Madrid (ESP) 40.699

10 (-2) Man City (ENG) 40.266



2023 Women's Champions League final highlights: Barcelona 3-2 Wolfsburg

1 (=) France 70.333

2 (=) Germany 67.666

3 (=) Spain 63.499

4 (=) England 56.333

5 (=) Italy 33.500

6 (+3) Portugal 31.000

7 (-1) Sweden 23.332

8 (=) Denmark 21.750

9 (-2) Czechia 21.332

10 *Austria 21.250

Women's national team competitions explained

1 (=) Portugal 2615.953

2 (=) Russia 2547.159

3 (=) Spain 2486.459

4 (=) Kazakhstan 2416.503

5 (+3) Ukraine 2056.591

6 (=) Croatia 1976.252

7 *Finland 1970.2128 *France 1967.306

9 *Poland 1924.072

10 *Slovenia 1898.780

*New entry to the top ten compared to the rankings at the end of 2022

Coefficients up to date as of 25 December 2023

