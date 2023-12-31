Roll of honour 2023: All the UEFA trophy winners
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Celebrate the major UEFA club, international and individual winners of 2023.
Trophy winners
UEFA Champions League (Istanbul): Man City 1-0 Inter
UEFA Women's Champions League (Eindhoven): Barcelona 3-2 Wolfsburg
UEFA Europa League (Budapest): Sevilla 1-1 Roma (aet, Sevilla win 4-1 on pens)
UEFA Europa Conference League (Prague): Fiorentina 1-2 West Ham
UEFA Super Cup (Piraeus): Man City 1-1 Sevilla (Man City win 5-4 on pens)
UEFA Youth League (Geneva): AZ Alkmaar 5-0 Hajduk Split
UEFA Nations League (Rotterdam): Croatia 0-0 Spain (aet, Spain win 5-4 on pens)
UEFA European Under-21 Championship (Batumi): England 1-0 Spain
Women's Finalissima (London): England 1-1 Brazil (England win 4-2 on pens)
Women's World Cup (Sydney): Spain 1-0 England
UEFA CONMEBOL Club Challenge: Sevilla 1-1 Independiente del Valle (Sevilla win 4-1 on pens)
Under-20 Intercontinental Cup (Buenos Aires): Boca Juniors 1-1 AZ Alkmaar (Boca Juniors win 4-1 on pens)
UEFA Futsal Champions League (Mallorca): Palma 4-3 Benfica
UEFA Women's Futsal EURO (Debrecen): Ukraine 1-5 Spain
UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO (Poreč): Portugal 6-2 Spain
UEFA European Under-19 Championship (Ta' Qali): Portugal 0-1 Italy
UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship (Leuven): Spain 0-0 Germany (Spain win 3-2 on pens)
UEFA European Under-17 Championship (Budapest): Germany 0-0 France (Germany win 5-4 on pens)
UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship (Tallinn): Spain 2-3 France
UEFA Regions' Cup (Villagarcia de Arousa): Galicia 3-1 Belgrade
Player honours
UEFA Men's Player of the Year: Erling Haaland (Man City/Norway)
UEFA Women's Player of the Year: Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona/Spain)
UEFA Men's Coach of the Year: Josep Guardiola (Man City)
UEFA Women's Coach of the Year: Sarina Wiegman (England)
UEFA Nations League Player of the Tournament: Rodri (Spain)
UEFA European Under-21 Championship Player of the Tournament: Anthony Gordon (England)
UEFA President’s Award: Miroslav Klose
Champions League Player of the Season: Rodri (Man City)
Champions League Young Player of the Season: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)
Champions League Goal of the Season: Erling Haaland (Man City vs Dortmund)
Women's Champions League Player of the Season: Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)
Women's Champions League Young Player of the Season: Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)
Women's Champions League Goal of the Season: Frida Maanum (Arsenal vs Bayern)
Europa League Player of the Season: Jesús Navas (Sevilla)
Europa League Young Player of the Season: Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)
Europa League Goal of the Season: Pedro Gonçalves (Arsenal vs Sporting CP)
Europa Conference League Player of the Season: Declan Rice (West Ham)
Europa Conference League Young Player of the Season: Andy Diouf (Basel)
Europa Conference League Goal of the Season: Terem Moffi (Basel vs Nice)
