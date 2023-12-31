Roll of honour 2023: All the UEFA trophy winners

Trophy winners

UEFA Champions League (Istanbul): Man City 1-0 Inter

UEFA Women's Champions League (Eindhoven): Barcelona 3-2 Wolfsburg

UEFA Europa League (Budapest): Sevilla 1-1 Roma (aet, Sevilla win 4-1 on pens)

UEFA Europa Conference League (Prague): Fiorentina 1-2 West Ham

UEFA Super Cup (Piraeus): Man City 1-1 Sevilla (Man City win 5-4 on pens)

UEFA Youth League (Geneva): AZ Alkmaar 5-0 Hajduk Split

UEFA Nations League (Rotterdam): Croatia 0-0 Spain (aet, Spain win 5-4 on pens)

UEFA European Under-21 Championship (Batumi): England 1-0 Spain

Women's Finalissima (London): England 1-1 Brazil (England win 4-2 on pens)

Women's World Cup (Sydney): Spain 1-0 England

UEFA CONMEBOL Club Challenge: Sevilla 1-1 Independiente del Valle (Sevilla win 4-1 on pens)

Under-20 Intercontinental Cup (Buenos Aires): Boca Juniors 1-1 AZ Alkmaar (Boca Juniors win 4-1 on pens)



﻿UEFA Futsal Champions League (Mallorca): Palma 4-3 Benfica

UEFA Women's Futsal EURO (Debrecen): Ukraine 1-5 Spain

UEFA Under-19 Futsal EURO (Poreč): Portugal 6-2 Spain

UEFA European Under-19 Championship (Ta' Qali): Portugal 0-1 Italy

UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship (Leuven): Spain 0-0 Germany (Spain win 3-2 on pens)

UEFA European Under-17 Championship (Budapest): Germany 0-0 France (Germany win 5-4 on pens)

UEFA European Women's Under-17 Championship (Tallinn): Spain 2-3 France

UEFA Regions' Cup (Villagarcia de Arousa): Galicia 3-1 Belgrade

Sign up to MyUEFA!

Player honours

UEFA Men's Player of the Year: Erling Haaland (Man City/Norway)

UEFA Women's Player of the Year: Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona/Spain)

UEFA Men's Coach of the Year: Josep Guardiola (Man City)

UEFA Women's Coach of the Year: Sarina Wiegman (England)

UEFA Nations League Player of the Tournament: Rodri (Spain)

UEFA European Under-21 Championship Player of the Tournament: Anthony Gordon (England)

UEFA President’s Award: Miroslav Klose

Champions League Player of the Season: Rodri (Man City)

Champions League Young Player of the Season: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli)﻿

Champions League Goal of the Season: Erling Haaland (Man City vs Dortmund)

Women's Champions League Player of the Season: Aitana Bonmatí (Barcelona)

Women's Champions League Young Player of the Season: Lena Oberdorf (Wolfsburg)

Women's Champions League Goal of the Season: Frida Maanum (Arsenal vs Bayern)

Europa League Player of the Season: Jesús Navas (Sevilla)

Europa League Young Player of the Season: Florian Wirtz (Leverkusen)

Europa League Goal of the Season: Pedro Gonçalves (Arsenal vs Sporting CP)

Europa Conference League Player of the Season: Declan Rice (West Ham)

Europa Conference League Young Player of the Season: Andy Diouf (Basel)

Europa Conference League Goal of the Season: Terem Moffi (Basel vs Nice)

Sign up for a free MyUEFA account to watch live streams and on-demand content, play games and challenge your friends, win money-can’t-buy prizes, and apply for tickets to Europe’s biggest games.