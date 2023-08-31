Josep Guardiola wins UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award

Manchester City's Pep Guardiola has been named 2022/23 UEFA Men's Coach of the Year.

The 52-year-old Spanish coach held off competition from Inter's Simone Inzaghi and Napoli's Luciano Spalletti to claim the award.

Guardiola's side completed a memorable treble of Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League – winning the latter trophy for the first time in the club's history. It was Guardiola’s third triumph in the competition, making him only the fourth coach to achieve that feat.

The award was announced during the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Monaco.

Result of the vote

1 Josep Guardiola (Manchester City) – 602 points

2 Luciano Spalletti (Napoli) – 252 points

3 Simone Inzaghi (Inter) – 84 points

4 Roberto De Zerbi (Brighton) – 70 points

5 Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) – 67 points

6 Zlatko Dalić (Croatia) – 49 points

7 José Luis Mendilibar (Sevilla) – 28 points

8 Didier Deschamps (France) – 26 points

9 David Moyes (West Ham) – 22 points

10 Franck Haise (Lens) – 11 points

Why did Guardiola win the award?

The manner in which Guardiola's side swept all before them was as impressive as their trophy haul. City scored no less than 151 goals in all competitions, just shy of 2.5 per game, and averaged 63.6% possession across every match they played in 2022/23.

Under Guardiola, City have won 13 major trophies, including five titles in the last six Premier League campaigns. Most recently, they claimed the UEFA Super Cup for the first time on 16 August, making the Spaniard the first coach to win the trophy with three different clubs.

What is the UEFA Men's Coach of the Year award?

For this award, coaches in Europe, irrespective of nationality, have been judged in regard to their impact over the whole season in all competitions – both domestically and internationally – at either club, or national team level.

How was Guardiola chosen?

The initial shortlist of coaches was provided by the UEFA technical study group. The top three nominees were voted for by a jury composed of the coaches of the clubs which played in the group stages of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League, together with the coaches of the men’s national teams of UEFA's member associations. A group of journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) were also part of the jury.

Coaches and journalists were asked to select their top three coaches from the shortlist by allocating them five points, three points and one point respectively. The final result was based on the total number of votes cast by the coaches and journalists. The coaches were not allowed to vote for themselves.

Other 2022/23 award winners

Men's Player of the Year: Erling Haaland

Women's Player of the Year: Aitana Bonmatí

Women's Coach of the Year: Sarina Wiegman

President's Award: Miroslav Klose