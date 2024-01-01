Players to watch out for in 2024: Who could star in European football this year?

It's the start of the year and as usual UEFA.com has drawn on its network of reporters, correspondents and editors from across the continent to predict which young players could burst on to the European scene in 2024.

All players must be 21 or under at the start of the year and will be hoping to emulate some of our previous picks in making a huge splash on the European stage – Erling Haaland (2019), Rafael Leão (2020), Jude Bellingham (2021) and Gavi (2022) to name but a few.

Here are the 40 players to make the cut this time...

António Silva (POR, 19 – Benfica)

Broke into the Benfica side when 18 at the start of 2022/23 and the cultured centre-back has been first choice ever since. A tough defender capable of accurate passing across any distance, he became the youngest player ever to represent Portugal at the World Cup, aged 19 years 33 days.

Arnau Martínez (ESP, 20 – Girona)

The right-back spent several years in Barcelona's La Masia academy but came of age when helping Girona reach the top flight in 2021/22. Capable of carrying the ball forward at pace and supplying incisive passes, the Under-21 international has been a star in Girona's incredible start to this season.

Noah Atubolu (GER, 21 – Freiburg)

Freiburg placed their faith in the Germany U21 goalkeeper following the summer departure of Mark Flekken and Atubolu has not hidden from the challenge, displaying the reactions and distribution that have drawn comparisons with a young Manuel Neuer.

Johan Bakayoko (BEL, 20 – PSV Eindhoven)

Started making an impact for PSV in early 2023 and ended his break-out season with seven goals and five assists. His pace and one-on-one ability make the traditional right-winger a constant threat to defenders, and he made his international debut for Belgium in March.

Tommaso Baldanzi (ITA, 20 – Empoli)

The attacking midfielder has been at Empoli from the age of eight, while he has represented Italy at numerous age levels and reached the FIFA U-20 World Cup final in 2023, playing in all seven games. Blessed with excellent vision and flair, Baldanzi's passing ability has shone for the Italian side in the past 18 months.

Roony Bardghji (SWE, 18 – Copenhagen)

The Kuwait-born forward has been eased into the first-team set-up since turning 16 and already has more than 50 appearances for the club. Struck six times in his first nine league games this season then famously hit the winner against Manchester United in the Champions League – all before turning 18.

Maximilian Beier (GER, 21 – Hoffenheim)

The pacy forward gained two seasons' experience on loan at Hannover, and Hoffenheim are now benefitting. Coach Pellegrino Matarazzo said: "You either have those genes or you don't, and Maxi has those genes to score goals." Six goals in his first eight Bundesliga games this season backed up that view.

Nikola Čavlina (CRO, 21 – Lokomotiva Zagreb)

The local lad rejoined Lokomotiva from Dinamo Zagreb in 2021 and established himself as their No1 at the start of the 2022/23 season. Famed for his stunning reflexes and an uncanny knack for saving penalties, Čavlina has gone from strength to strength and is now regular for Croatia's U21 side.

Ousmane Diomande (CIV, 20 – Sporting CP)

A meteoric rise after only making his Sporting CP debut in February. Excels in the tackle and is a truly modern ball-playing centre-back, capable of passing or carrying the ball out of defence. Now first choice for his club, he won his first three caps for Ivory Coast in the early part of this season.

Bilal El Khannous (MAR, 19 – Genk)

Made his debut for Morocco in the third-placed play-off at the World Cup and has become a regular feature for the semi-finalists since. The silky midfielder was named Young Player of the Year in Belgium for 2022 and is equally adept at creating through carrying the ball or producing incisive passes.

Evan Ferguson (IRL, 19 – Brighton)

The latest talent off the Brighton production line and the great hope for the Republic of Ireland national team, Ferguson is a fine all-round striker. Quick, strong and two-footed, he became the first teenager to score ten Premier League goals in a calendar year since Wayne Rooney in 2005.

Filip Jorgensen (DEN, 21 – Villarreal)

Born in Sweden, Jorgensen has learned well from the evergreen Pepe Reina at Villarreal and is a regular starter for Denmark's U21 side. Took over from his more-experienced counterpart as the club's No1 this season and is as capable as a commanding presence in the area or acting as a sweeper keeper.

Michael Kayode (ITA, 19 – Fiorentina)

Originally shone at Serie D Gozzano as a 16-year-old starlet before joining the Viola, Kayode played a key role in Italy's victorious 2023 UEFA European Under-19 Championship campaign, scoring the winner in the final. The marauding right-back has carried that form into his breakthrough season in Florence.

Karim Konaté (CIV, 19 – Salzburg)

Salzburg have uncovered another wonderful prospect in the 19-year-old forward, who will hope to have a similar impact at the club to Erling Haaland and Benjamin Šeško. Rapid and relentless, Konaté struck 15 goals in 18 games for Liefering last season and is already into double figures for Salzburg this term.

Giannis Konstantelias (GRE, 20 – PAOK)

Konstantelias and team-mate Konstantinos Koulierakis appear to be the future of Greek football with both already in the frame for their country. The attacking midfielder established himself at club level in 2022/23, has eye-catching dribbling ability and links play effortlessly.

Elie Junior Kroupi (FRA, 17 – Lorient)

The son of former Ivory Coast international Elie Kroupi, whose 11 Ligue 1 goals included two for Lorient, is showing similar scoring skills. Became the third youngest Ligue 1 player ever on debut for Lorient in June and has taken more strides this season with four goals in his opening 12 league games.

Hugo Larsson (SWE, 19 – Frankfurt)

The Swedish league's Player of the Year for 2022, Larsson was a cup winner that year and set Malmö on the path to the 2023 title before joining Frankfurt in the summer. Already a Sweden international, the midfield enforcer can go box to box or thrive in a metronomic role thanks to his ball retention.

Rico Lewis (ENG, 19 – Manchester City)

To become an increasing influence for Pep Guardiola's all-conquering side at just 19 is no mean feat but Lewis has managed to work his way into contention. Capable of playing as a full-back or moving into midfield, the industrious talent also made his England debut in November.

Krisztián Lisztes (HUN, 18 – Ferencváros)

Son of the 49-cap Hungary international with the same name, Lisztes Jr chipped in with several important goals from midfield as Ferencváros scooped the 2023 title. Tricky and nimble, the U21 international will move from Budapest to Eintracht Frankfurt on a five-year contract in the summer.

Castello Lukeba (FRA, 21 – Leipzig)

Made great strides in two seasons with Lyon before Leipzig snapped up the centre-back in the summer. "I'm thinking of EURO 2024 – I like to set high goals for myself," he said before the move, and his progressive passing and defensive abilities have already earned him a first cap for Les Bleus.

Miloš Luković (SRB, 18 – IMT Novi Beograd)

Scored 15 goals as IMT won promotion to the Serbian top flight for the first time in 2022/23. An accomplished finisher, who also excels with his back to goal despite his tender years, Luković was made team captain at 17 and struck nine goals in his first 18 league games to start this campaign.

Eric Martel (GER, 21 – Köln)

The Germany U21 international first shone on loan at Austria Wien before swapping Leipzig for Köln in summer 2022. A combative holding midfielder who puts the team first, Martel has phenomenal fitness levels that marry perfectly with his ability to make tackles.

Yankuba Minteh (GAM, 19 – Feyenoord, on loan from Newcastle)

The former Odense prospect has been a perfect fit for Feyenoord's high-tempo pressing outfit following his loan move from Newcastle. Blessed with searing pace, the winger has already found the net several times in the Eredivisie and did the same on his Gambia debut in September.

Ariel Mosór (POL, 20 – Piast Gliwice)

Comfortable at right-back or playing centrally, Mosór has already been the cornerstone of the Piast defence for the past two seasons. The current Ekstraklasa Young Player of the Season and U21 regular for his country, Mosór is a front-foot defender capable of progressing the ball when called upon.

Antonio Nusa (NOR, 18 – Club Brugge)

The 18-year-old midfielder is one of Europe's most prodigious talents, having shot into the limelight when becoming the second-youngest scorer in UEFA Champions League history in 2022. The former Stabæk youngster is at ease gliding past opponents and driving into dangerous areas from wide positions.

Gift Orban (NGA, 20 – Gent)

A formidable finisher, Orban rewrote the record books with the quickest hat-trick in the history of UEFA club competition in March. Also prolific at Stabæk, the Nigerian struck 19 times in 22 games in 2022/23 following his January switch to Gent and has also racked up goals in the UEFA Europa Conference League this term.

Cole Palmer, (ENG, 21 – Chelsea)

A scorer in the 2023 UEFA Super Cup, Palmer took the brave decision to leave Manchester City in the summer and has been rewarded with regular starts and goals at Chelsea. Important in the press off the ball, Palmer has been a creative force on it whether coming off the right flank or playing centrally.

Leopold Querfeld (AUT, 20 – Rapid Wien)

The centre-back has only just turned 20 but is now in his second season as first choice at the heart of the Rapid Wien defence. A towering presence, Querfeld manages to blend his physical prowess and ability to engage with opposition forwards with positional acumen.

Guillaume Restes (FRA, 18 – Toulouse)

A string of amazing pre-season friendly saves propelled the youth prospect into TFC's starting XI and he has kept the spot. Restes has impressed through his positional sense, instinctive saves and even more in leadership. Also called up by Thierry Henry as France prepare to host their home Olympics.

Pape Matar Sarr (SEN, 21 – Tottenham)

Having returned from his loan stint at Metz last season, the Senegalese has been a regular feature in the Spurs midfield under new manager Ange Postecoglou. A driving force who breaks lines on the ball and is industrious in closing down off it, Sarr is also a consistent performer for his country.

Momodou Sonko (SWE, 18 – Häcken)

A young forward who can also play on the flanks, Sonko helped Häcken to win the Swedish Cup in May. Ended his first campaign as a first-team regular with ten goals in all competitions, including a hat-trick against Norrköping in October that underlined his finishing ability.

Matias Soulé (ARG, 20 – Frosinone, on loan from Juventus)

Found game time hard to come by at Juve but has flourished while playing regularly for Frosinone this season. A right-winger who gets fans on their feet with his dazzling dribbling ability and creativity, he struck five times in his first eight Serie A appearances for the second-tier champions.

Arthur Vermeeren (BEL, 18 – Antwerp)

A cultured midfielder who oozes class on the ball, Vermeeren is not afraid of hard work off it to help his side. A shining light in Antwerp's title triumph in 2022/23 and subsequent Champions League campaign, his stock is so high that he made his first start in a star-studded Belgium team in November.

Martin Vitík (CZE, 20 – Sparta Praha)

Jaroslav Šilhavý did not hesitate when throwing the centre-back straight in for his international debut at the heart of the Czechia defence for their decisive UEFA EURO 2024 qualifier against Moldova. A huge presence as Sparta won the 2023 title, Vitík is already closing on 100 club appearances.

Elye Wahi (FRA, 20 – Lens)

The club-record signing, brought in to replace Leipzig-bound Loïs Openda, was awarded the best Ligue 1 goal last season with a stunning bicycle kick for Montpellier. A scorer against Arsenal and PSV in Lens' Champions League campaign this term, the Paris native could be a star when the Olympics comes to his home city in the summer.

Szymon Włodarczyk (POL, 20 – Sturm Graz)

A young Polish forward with an excellent eye for goal, it is no surprise that comparisons have already been made to national hero Robert Lewandowski. Consistently found the net for Górnik Zabrze and Poland's U21s last season and the all-round striker hit the ground running at Sturm too.

David Møller Wolfe (NOR, 21 – AZ Alkmaar)

Won the Norwegian Cup at Brann before heading to the Netherlands, where he has fitted seamlessly into AZ's attack-minded outfit. An athletic and indefatigable full-back, Wolfe surges forwards at every opportunity and made his Norway debut in November.

Lamine Yamal (ESP, 16 – Barcelona)

Yamal has set records galore since breaking into the Barcelona first team. The dazzling dribbler is his club and country's youngest ever player, the second youngest player ever to feature in the Champions League, and the youngest Barça, Spain, La Liga and EURO qualifying goalscorer.

Leny Yoro (FRA, 18 – LOSC Lille)

Appeared for LOSC aged 16 last season, unseating Eden Hazard as the second youngest player ever for the club from the north of France. The centre-back has continued to improve this season, becoming a starter and chipping in with goals for the Europa Conference League hopefuls.

Warren Zaïre-Emery (FRA, 17 – Paris)

The youngest ever Paris player in the French league and Champions League last season at the age of 16, he became the youngest ever to start a knockout game when he featured against Bayern in February. Having turned 17, the holding midfielder also played and scored for France in 2023.

This list was selected by UEFA.com reporters, correspondents and editors and is not intended to rival more established awards.

