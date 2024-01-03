UEFA.com works better on other browsers
UEFA Champions League transfers: All the ins and outs

Wednesday, January 3, 2024

Keep track of all the UEFA Champions League round of 16 teams' winter transfers.

New Paris signing Lucas Beraldo in action for São Paulo
New Paris signing Lucas Beraldo in action for São Paulo SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 teams have the chance to add to their squads during the January transfer window – UEFA.com tracks all the ins and outs.

Player registration for knockout stage

The last 16 are allowed to register a maximum of three new eligible players during the winter. It does not matter if those players have already played in the competition for another club, even for another club still in the competition.

Clubs must communicate their desired squad changes by 24:00 CET on Friday 2 February at the latest. Once all teams' changes are approved by UEFA in each competition, the full list of ins and outs will be published on UEFA.com.

For full regulations on player registration, click here.

Arsenal

In: none
Out: none

Atlético de Madrid

In: none
Out: none

Barcelona

In: none
Out: none

Bayern

In: none
Out: none

Copenhagen

In: none
Out: none

Dortmund

In: none
Out: none

Inter

In: none
Out: none

Lazio

In: none
Out: none

Leipzig

In: none
Out: none

Man City

In: none
Out: none

Napoli

In: none
Out: none

Paris

In: Lucas Beraldo (São Paulo)
Out: none

Porto

In: none
Out: Fran Navarro (Olympiacos, loan)

PSV

In: none
Out: none

Real Madrid

In: none
Out: none

Real Sociedad

In: none
Out: none

