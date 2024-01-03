UEFA Champions League transfers: All the ins and outs
Wednesday, January 3, 2024
Article summary
Keep track of all the UEFA Champions League round of 16 teams' winter transfers.
Article top media content
Article body
The UEFA Champions League round of 16 teams have the chance to add to their squads during the January transfer window – UEFA.com tracks all the ins and outs.
Player registration for knockout stage
The last 16 are allowed to register a maximum of three new eligible players during the winter. It does not matter if those players have already played in the competition for another club, even for another club still in the competition.
Clubs must communicate their desired squad changes by 24:00 CET on Friday 2 February at the latest. Once all teams' changes are approved by UEFA in each competition, the full list of ins and outs will be published on UEFA.com.
For full regulations on player registration, click here.
Arsenal
In: none
Out: none
Atlético de Madrid
In: none
Out: none
Barcelona
In: none
Out: none
Bayern
In: none
Out: none
Copenhagen
In: none
Out: none
Dortmund
In: none
Out: none
Inter
In: none
Out: none
Lazio
In: none
Out: none
Leipzig
In: none
Out: none
Man City
In: none
Out: none
Napoli
In: none
Out: none
Paris
In: Lucas Beraldo (São Paulo)
Out: none
Porto
In: none
Out: Fran Navarro (Olympiacos, loan)
PSV
In: none
Out: none
Real Madrid
In: none
Out: none
Real Sociedad
In: none
Out: none