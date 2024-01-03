UEFA Champions League transfers: All the ins and outs

The UEFA Champions League round of 16 teams have the chance to add to their squads during the January transfer window – UEFA.com tracks all the ins and outs.

Player registration for knockout stage

The last 16 are allowed to register a maximum of three new eligible players during the winter. It does not matter if those players have already played in the competition for another club, even for another club still in the competition.

Clubs must communicate their desired squad changes by 24:00 CET on Friday 2 February at the latest. Once all teams' changes are approved by UEFA in each competition, the full list of ins and outs will be published on UEFA.com.

