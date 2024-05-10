UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

When is the Champions League final? What time is kick-off where you are?

Friday, May 10, 2024

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League final takes place at Wembley Stadium on 1 June 2024, with kick-off scheduled for 21:00 CET (20:00 local time).

The UEFA Champions League final was played at Wembley Stadium in 2011 and 2013
The UEFA Champions League final was played at Wembley Stadium in 2011 and 2013 UEFA

According to article 24.02 of the UEFA Champions League regulations, all UEFA Champions League games from the quarter-finals onwards kick off at the same time.

Champions League final details

The play-offs, group matches (subject to Paragraph 24.03), round of 16 matches, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final kick off at 21:00 CET. Exceptions to this rule can be set by the UEFA administration.

The 2024 UEFA Champions League final at Wembley Stadium, London, between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will thus kick off at 21:00 CET (20:00 local time) on Saturday 1 June.

Classic Wembley Champions League goals
© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, May 10, 2024

Selected for you

Champions League final lowdown
Live 10/05/2024

Champions League final lowdown

The best of the best will be crowned at London's Wembley Stadium on 1 June.
Where is the 2025 final?
Live 01/07/2023

Where is the 2025 final?

The 2024/25 UEFA Champions League final will take place at Munich's Fußball Arena München.