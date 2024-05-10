When is the Champions League final? What time is kick-off where you are?

According to article 24.02 of the UEFA Champions League regulations, all UEFA Champions League games from the quarter-finals onwards kick off at the same time.

Champions League final details

The play-offs, group matches (subject to Paragraph 24.03), round of 16 matches, quarter-finals, semi-finals and final kick off at 21:00 CET. Exceptions to this rule can be set by the UEFA administration.

The 2024 UEFA Champions League final at Wembley Stadium, London, between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid will thus kick off at 21:00 CET (20:00 local time) on Saturday 1 June.