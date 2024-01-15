Champions League group stage recap: Arsenal make impressive return

Arsenal made a triumphant return to the UEFA Champions League as they won Group B, achieving some highly impressive results and performances along the way.

Round of 16: Porto vs Arsenal

Campaign so far

Highlights: Arsenal 4-0 PSV

Group B winners: W4 D1 L1 F16 A4

Top scorer: Gabriel Jesus (4)

20/09: Arsenal 4-0 PSV – Saka 8, Trossard 20, Jesus 38, Ødegaard 70

03/10: Lens 2-1 Arsenal – Thomasson 25, Wahi 69; Jesus 14

24/10: Sevilla 1-2 Arsenal – Gudelj 58; Martinelli 45+4, Jesus 53

08/11: Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla – Trossard 29, Saka 64

29/11: Arsenal 6-0 Lens – Havertz 13, Jesus 21, Saka 23, Martinelli 27, Ødegaard 45'+1, Jorginho 86 (p)

12/12: PSV 1-1 Arsenal – Vertessen 50; Nketiah 42

Campaign in ten words: Impressive at both ends but sterner tests still to come.

UEFA.com reporter's view When Arsenal announced their return to the Champions League with a sparkling 4-0 victory against PSV on Matchday 1, it seemed they would cruise through the group stage. However, the Gunners were given a reality check in their next game, losing 2-1 to a battling Lens. They then recovered with two solid and hugely impressive wins against Sevilla which put them in control of the group, before they avenged the Lens defeat unerringly and secured top spot with a game to spare.

How do Arsenal play?

This season, Mikel Arteta has shown he has as much in common with Arsenal's legendary manager of the 1980s and 90s George Graham as he does with his mentor Arsène Wenger. The arrival of Declan Rice and the return of William Saliba has given the Gunners a steely edge and the ability to win in the face of adversity. They no longer play with the abandon of last year but instead are considerably more solid, composed and therefore arguably more dangerous.

Bukayo Saka – 43 points

Gabriel Jesus – 37 points

Gabriel, William Saliba – 31 points

Highlights: Arsenal 6-0 Lens

Key stats

• The 6-0 win against Lens was the first time that Arsenal have had six different goalscorers in a Champions League match (group stage to final).

• In that game, Arsenal also become the first English team to lead by five goals at half-time in the Champions League (group stage to final).

• Arsenal have scored in each of their last 23 Champions League group stage matches.

Squad changes

Clubs can register a maximum of three new eligible players by 24:00 CET on Friday 2 February 2024 at the latest. Since 2018/19, it no longer matters whether those players have already played in the competition for another club, even for another club still in the competition. Once all teams' changes are approved by UEFA in each competition, the full list of ins and outs will be published on UEFA.com.