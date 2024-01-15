Champions League group stage recap: Arsenal make impressive return
Monday, January 15, 2024
Article summary
Appearing in the Champions League for the first time since the 2016/17 season, Arsenal made light work of their section.
Article top media content
Article body
Arsenal made a triumphant return to the UEFA Champions League as they won Group B, achieving some highly impressive results and performances along the way.
Campaign so far
Group B winners: W4 D1 L1 F16 A4
Top scorer: Gabriel Jesus (4)
20/09: Arsenal 4-0 PSV – Saka 8, Trossard 20, Jesus 38, Ødegaard 70
03/10: Lens 2-1 Arsenal – Thomasson 25, Wahi 69; Jesus 14
24/10: Sevilla 1-2 Arsenal – Gudelj 58; Martinelli 45+4, Jesus 53
08/11: Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla – Trossard 29, Saka 64
29/11: Arsenal 6-0 Lens – Havertz 13, Jesus 21, Saka 23, Martinelli 27, Ødegaard 45'+1, Jorginho 86 (p)
12/12: PSV 1-1 Arsenal – Vertessen 50; Nketiah 42
Campaign in ten words: Impressive at both ends but sterner tests still to come.
UEFA.com reporter's view
When Arsenal announced their return to the Champions League with a sparkling 4-0 victory against PSV on Matchday 1, it seemed they would cruise through the group stage. However, the Gunners were given a reality check in their next game, losing 2-1 to a battling Lens. They then recovered with two solid and hugely impressive wins against Sevilla which put them in control of the group, before they avenged the Lens defeat unerringly and secured top spot with a game to spare.
How do Arsenal play?
This season, Mikel Arteta has shown he has as much in common with Arsenal's legendary manager of the 1980s and 90s George Graham as he does with his mentor Arsène Wenger. The arrival of Declan Rice and the return of William Saliba has given the Gunners a steely edge and the ability to win in the face of adversity. They no longer play with the abandon of last year but instead are considerably more solid, composed and therefore arguably more dangerous.
Fantasy star performers
Bukayo Saka – 43 points
Gabriel Jesus – 37 points
Gabriel, William Saliba – 31 points
Key stats
• The 6-0 win against Lens was the first time that Arsenal have had six different goalscorers in a Champions League match (group stage to final).
• In that game, Arsenal also become the first English team to lead by five goals at half-time in the Champions League (group stage to final).
• Arsenal have scored in each of their last 23 Champions League group stage matches.
Squad changes
Clubs can register a maximum of three new eligible players by 24:00 CET on Friday 2 February 2024 at the latest. Since 2018/19, it no longer matters whether those players have already played in the competition for another club, even for another club still in the competition. Once all teams' changes are approved by UEFA in each competition, the full list of ins and outs will be published on UEFA.com.