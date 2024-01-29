Champions League group stage recap: Napoli navigate tough challengers

Napoli safely made it through a tricky-looking Group C to reach the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds for the second successive season as they look to improve on their 2022/23 quarter-final exit.

Round of 16: Napoli vs Barcelona

Campaign so far

Highlights: Napoli 2-0 Braga

Group C runners-up: W3 D1 L2 F10 A9

Top scorer: Eight players on one goal

20/09: Braga 1-2 Napoli: Bruma 84; Di Lorenzo 45+1, Niakaté 88(og)

03/10: Napoli 2-3 Real Madrid: Østigård 19, Zieliński 54(p); Vinícius Júnior 27, Bellingham 34, Meret 78(og)

24/10: Union Berlin 0-1 Napoli: Raspadori 65

08/11: Napoli 1-1 Union Berlin: Politano 39; Fofana 52

29/11: Real Madrid 4-2 Napoli: Rodrygo 11, Bellingham 22, Paz 84, Joselu 90+4; Simeone 9, Zambo Anguissa 47

12/12: Napoli 2-0 Braga: Serdar Saatçı 9(og), Osimhen 33

Campaign in ten words: Less spectacular this term but increased solidity may reap rewards.

UEFA.com reporter's view This was a solid group stage from Napoli, who approached a series of tough challenges with authority and maturity from the start. Away wins in Braga and Berlin were key, and they were in control of their own destiny throughout. The home draw with Union and defeat in Madrid could have caused a problem but they were comfortable winners against Braga on Matchday 6 to confirm their progression.

How do Napoli play?

The system is always a dynamic 4-3-3, with quality in midfield and on the wings and a strong lone striker up front. Napoli can adapt to the game, sitting deep and hitting on the break when needed, or controlling possession and dictating the pace of matches. The aim is to free up the wingers one on one with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Matteo Politano providing quality for the centre-forward to finish off moves. Giovanni Di Lorenzo is often an added forward, with Napoli always trying to attack with as many players as possible.

Giovanni Di Lorenzo – 35 points

Natan – 28 points

Piotr Zieliński – 24 points

2020 Barcelona vs Napoli highlights

Key stats

• Napoli have lost only one of their last 16 home Champions League games (W10 D5).

• Piotr Zieliński's penalty against Real Madrid on Matchday 2 made him the club's joint-third top scorer in the Champions League with a total of seven goals.

• Napoli have scored in each of their last 22 home matches in the Champions League, stretching back to a 0-0 draw against Dynamo Kyiv in 2016/17.

Squad changes

Clubs can register a maximum of three new eligible players by 24:00 CET on Friday 2 February 2024 at the latest. Since 2018/19, it no longer matters whether those players have already played in the competition for another club, even for another club still in the competition. Once all teams' changes are approved by UEFA in each competition, the full list of ins and outs will be published on UEFA.com.

