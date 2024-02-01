Champions League group stage recap: PSV rally after sticky start

PSV may have been left fearing the worst following a 4-0 defeat at Arsenal on Matchday 1, but Peter Bosz's side went unbeaten in their subsequent five games to finish as runners-up behind the Gunners.

Round of 16: PSV vs Dortmund

Campaign so far

Highlights: Sevilla 2-3 PSV

Group B runners-up: W2 D3 L1 F8 A10

Top scorer: Luuk De Jong (2)

20/09: Arsenal 4-0 PSV – Saka 8, Trossard 20, Jesus 38, Ødegaard 70 ﻿

03/10: PSV 2-2 Sevilla – De Jong 86(p), Teze 90+5; Gudelj 68, En-Nesyri 87﻿

24/10: Lens 1-1 PSV – Wahi 65; Bakayoko 54

08/11: PSV 1-0 Lens – De Jong 12

29/11: Sevilla 2-3 PSV – Ramos 24, En-Nesyri 47; Saibari 68, Gudelj 81(og), Pepi 90+2

12/12: PSV 1-1 Arsenal – Vertessen 50; Nketiah 42

Campaign in ten words: Late shows against Sevilla provided turning points in final reckoning.

UEFA.com reporter's view A wretched opening 4-0 loss at Arsenal and a last-gasp equaliser at home to Sevilla on Matchday 2 left PSV languishing at the bottom of Group B. However, a draw in France against Lens restored their self-belief and brought them back into contention. Two subsequent victories – the second a heroic 3-2 against Sevilla having been two goals down – meant they reached the round of 16 with a match to spare, a remarkable achievement given their faltering start.

How do PSV play?

Bosz is definitely a front-foot coach, and expects his teams to hog possession and dictate the game. He is a Johan Cruyff acolyte who loves the 4-3-3 system, and in Luuk de Jong has the ideal target man to make the formation work. Like so many teams these days, his side play with inverted wingers, although both Noa Lang and Hirving Lozano (right footers wide on the left) as well as Johan Bakayoko (a lefty on the right) invariably look for the PSV captain when they cut inside.

Johan Bakayoko – 26 points

Jordan Teze – 24 points

Luuk De Jong, André Ramalho – 20 points

Highlights: PSV 1-1 Arsenal

Key stats

• PSV were without a win in 15 Champions League group matches (D6 L9) before their victory against Lens on Matchday 4. Their last triumph before that game was against CSKA Moskva in December 2015.

• The Dutch club were also winless in 15 away matches in the Champions League (group stage to final), a run dating back to a 1-0 victory at CSKA Moskva in November 2007, before their dramatic 3-2 success at Sevilla on Matchday 5.

• On Matchdays 4 and 5, PSV won successive Champions League matches (group stage to final) for the first time since recording three wins in a row in 2006/07.

Squad changes

