Leipzig vs Real Madrid Champions League round of 16 first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Leipzig and Real Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 13 February.

Leipzig vs Real Madrid at a glance When: Tuesday 13 February (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: RB Arena, Leipzig

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg

What do you need to know?

Real Madrid have been champions of Europe 14 times, but know from experience that Leipzig is not an easy place to visit. The sides were paired in the 2022/23 group stage, Carlo Ancelotti's side winning 2-0 in Spain thanks to late goals from Federico Valverde and Marco Asensio.

However, Marco Rose's team struck twice from set pieces in the opening 20 minutes of the reverse fixture and went on to win 3-2. As Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois put it: "We came out a bit dozy, lacking intensity and Leipzig made us pay." Leipzig boss Rose added: "It was a brilliant evening for Leipzig. I'm happy that the boys believed in themselves and rewarded themselves."

All of Leipzig's Champions League group stage goals

Possible line-ups

Misses next match if booked: Henrichs, Simakan

Misses next match if booked: Bellingham, Camavinga

Squad changes

Leipzig

In: El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Eljif Elmas, Leopold Zingerle

Out: Emil Forsberg, Lennart Johanns, Tino Kaufmann, Fabio Carvalho, Timo Werner

Real Madrid

In: None

Out: None

Form guide

Leipzig

Form: WLLLDW

Most recent result: Leipzig 2-0 Union Berlin, 04/02, German Bundesliga

German Bundesliga table

Real Madrid

Form: DWWWLW

Most recent result: Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético de Madrid, 04/02, Spanish La Liga

Spanish La Liga table

All of Real Madrid's Champions League goals so far

Expert predictions

Judith Tuffentsammer, Leipzig reporter

Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter

What the coaches say

Marco Rose, Leipzig coach: "Real Madrid is a tough opponent, I would say. but it's the Champions League, we are happy to be still part of this tournament and we will do everything [we can]. We know about the qualities of the players. I know Jude Bellingham very well. I love him. I think he became in two or three months [a favourite player] of all fans there."

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "Leipzig are a team that competes, that fights, that has good individuals. They're doing well in the Bundesliga. We have a fight on our hands. They were 2-0 up against Manchester City in the group stage so clearly they have a lot of quality."