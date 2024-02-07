Leipzig vs Real Madrid Champions League round of 16 first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Leipzig and Real Madrid.
Leipzig and Real Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Tuesday 13 February.
Leipzig vs Real Madrid at a glance
When: Tuesday 13 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: RB Arena, Leipzig
What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Leipzig vs Real Madrid on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Real Madrid have been champions of Europe 14 times, but know from experience that Leipzig is not an easy place to visit. The sides were paired in the 2022/23 group stage, Carlo Ancelotti's side winning 2-0 in Spain thanks to late goals from Federico Valverde and Marco Asensio.
However, Marco Rose's team struck twice from set pieces in the opening 20 minutes of the reverse fixture and went on to win 3-2. As Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois put it: "We came out a bit dozy, lacking intensity and Leipzig made us pay." Leipzig boss Rose added: "It was a brilliant evening for Leipzig. I'm happy that the boys believed in themselves and rewarded themselves."
Possible line-ups
Misses next match if booked: Henrichs, Simakan
Misses next match if booked: Bellingham, Camavinga
Squad changes
Leipzig
In: El Chadaille Bitshiabu, Eljif Elmas, Leopold Zingerle
Out: Emil Forsberg, Lennart Johanns, Tino Kaufmann, Fabio Carvalho, Timo Werner
Real Madrid
In: None
Out: None
Form guide
Leipzig
Form: WLLLDW
Most recent result: Leipzig 2-0 Union Berlin, 04/02, German Bundesliga
German Bundesliga table
Real Madrid
Form: DWWWLW
Most recent result: Real Madrid 1-1 Atlético de Madrid, 04/02, Spanish La Liga
Spanish La Liga table
Expert predictions
Judith Tuffentsammer, Leipzig reporter
Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter
What the coaches say
Marco Rose, Leipzig coach: "Real Madrid is a tough opponent, I would say. but it's the Champions League, we are happy to be still part of this tournament and we will do everything [we can]. We know about the qualities of the players. I know Jude Bellingham very well. I love him. I think he became in two or three months [a favourite player] of all fans there."
Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "Leipzig are a team that competes, that fights, that has good individuals. They're doing well in the Bundesliga. We have a fight on our hands. They were 2-0 up against Manchester City in the group stage so clearly they have a lot of quality."
Where is the 2024 Champions League final?
The best of the best will be crowned on the ultimate stage when the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season concludes at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.
The winners gain a place in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.