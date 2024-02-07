Paris vs Real Sociedad Champions League round of 16 first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups
Wednesday, February 7, 2024
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg between Paris and Real Sociedad.
Paris and Real Sociedad meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 14 February.
Paris vs Real Sociedad at a glance
When: Wednesday 14 February (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Parc des Princes, Paris
What: Champions League round of 16 first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here
Where to watch Paris vs Real Sociedad on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
This is Paris's first encounter with Real Sociedad, but they have plenty of players with Spanish Liga experience, and coach Luis Enrique has taken on the San Sebastian club many times as Celta and Barcelona boss: his record in ten domestic encounters with La Real is W5 D2 L3. He also coached the likes of Álvaro Odriozola and Brais Méndez during his time in charge of Spain.
Unlike Paris, Real Sociedad came through the group stage unbeaten (W3 D3), edging out Inter on goal difference to top Group D. They have made it to the knockout phase for the first time in 20 years, since losing 2-0 on aggregate to Lyon in the 2003/04 round of 16, but they came closer to success in Europe's top club competition when they reached the 1982/83 semi-finals, losing out Hamburg.
Possible line-ups
Paris: To follow
Misses next match if booked: Hakimi, Hernández, Škriniar, Ugarte
Real Sociedad: To follow
Suspended: Elustondo
Misses next match if booked: Merino, Zubeldia
Squad changes
Paris
In: Lucas Beraldo
Out: None
Real Sociedad
In: Jon Mikel Aramburu, Sheraldo Becker, Javier Galán
Out: Gaizka Ayesa, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Aihen Muñoz
Form guide
Paris
Form: WDWWWW
Most recent result: Strasbourg 1-2 Paris, 02/02, French Ligue 1
French Ligue 1 table
Real Sociedad
Form: DDDWWW
Most recent result: Mallorca 0-0 Real Sociedad, 06/02, Spanish Cup
Spanish La Liga table
Expert predictions
Alex Clementson, Paris reporter
To follow
Alexandra Jonson, Real Sociedad reporter
To follow
What the coaches say
Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "I'm pleased with the draw because I really wanted to go back to Spain. We know Real Sociedad really well. They have lots of players who have been with Spain, in the national team with me. We know it will be difficult. They won a group that included Inter, who were finalists last season; they still managed to finish top."
Imanol Alguacil, Real Sociedad coach: "To reach the final you have to play against the best and Paris are candidates to reach the final. They have a coach who I have a lot of respect for, he knows us very well and we know him. It couldn't be better. Imagine the shockwaves that would come with eliminating them? If we manage to play as we did against Inter, who failed to beat us home or away [1-1 and 0-0] then why can't we do it against Paris?"
Where is the 2024 Champions League final?
The best of the best will be crowned on the ultimate stage when the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season concludes at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.
The winners gain a place in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.