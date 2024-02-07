Paris vs Real Sociedad Champions League round of 16 first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Paris and Real Sociedad meet in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg on Wednesday 14 February.

Paris vs Real Sociedad at a glance When: Wednesday 14 February (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Parc des Princes, Paris

What: Champions League round of 16 first leg

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here

Where to watch Paris vs Real Sociedad on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

This is Paris's first encounter with Real Sociedad, but they have plenty of players with Spanish Liga experience, and coach Luis Enrique has taken on the San Sebastian club many times as Celta and Barcelona boss: his record in ten domestic encounters with La Real is W5 D2 L3. He also coached the likes of Álvaro Odriozola and Brais Méndez during his time in charge of Spain.

Unlike Paris, Real Sociedad came through the group stage unbeaten (W3 D3), edging out Inter on goal difference to top Group D. They have made it to the knockout phase for the first time in 20 years, since losing 2-0 on aggregate to Lyon in the 2003/04 round of 16, but they came closer to success in Europe's top club competition when they reached the 1982/83 semi-finals, losing out Hamburg.

All of Paris' Champions League goals so far

Possible line-ups

Paris: To follow

Misses next match if booked: Hakimi, Hernández, Škriniar, Ugarte

Real Sociedad: To follow

Suspended: Elustondo

Misses next match if booked: Merino, Zubeldia

Squad changes

Paris

In: Lucas Beraldo

Out: None

Real Sociedad

In: Jon Mikel Aramburu, Sheraldo Becker, Javier Galán

Out: Gaizka Ayesa, Mohamed-Ali Cho, Aihen Muñoz

Form guide

Paris

Form: WDWWWW

Most recent result: Strasbourg 1-2 Paris, 02/02, French Ligue 1

French Ligue 1 table

Real Sociedad

Form: DDDWWW

Most recent result: Mallorca 0-0 Real Sociedad, 06/02, Spanish Cup

Spanish La Liga table

All of Real Sociedad's Champions League group stage goals

Expert predictions

Alex Clementson, Paris reporter

To follow

Alexandra Jonson, Real Sociedad reporter

To follow

What the coaches say

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "I'm pleased with the draw because I really wanted to go back to Spain. We know Real Sociedad really well. They have lots of players who have been with Spain, in the national team with me. We know it will be difficult. They won a group that included Inter, who were finalists last season; they still managed to finish top."

Imanol Alguacil, Real Sociedad coach: "To reach the final you have to play against the best and Paris are candidates to reach the final. They have a coach who I have a lot of respect for, he knows us very well and we know him. It couldn't be better. Imagine the shockwaves that would come with eliminating them? If we manage to play as we did against Inter, who failed to beat us home or away [1-1 and 0-0] then why can't we do it against Paris?"