Inter 1-0 Atlético de Madrid: Half-time substitute Arnautović makes the difference at San Siro

Inter beat Atlético de Madrid 1-0 in the opening instalment of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie thanks to Marko Arnautović's goal 11 minutes from time.

Key moments 36': Martínez's header first effort on target

63': Arnautović ﻿blasts over from close range

79': Arnautović finishes after Lautaro shot saved

Match in brief: Arnautović the difference-maker

A cagey opening half-hour was perhaps to be expected in a tie pitting Serie A's best defence against a Diego Simeone side which remains dogged despite a degree of added adventure this term.

Indeed it was a misplaced Atleti pass which presented Inter with the best chance of the first half, Marcus Thuram squaring for Lautaro Martínez, who failed to make a firm connection with a shot that deflected behind. Martínez and Thuram both tested Jan Oblak either side of that opportunity, but the visiting goalkeeper was well placed.

Lautaro Martínez failed to capitalise on the best chance of a cagey first half AFP via Getty Images

Arnautović replaced Thuram at half-time and made quite the impact. The Austrian might have broken the deadlock even sooner, but at full stretch was unable to direct Federico Dimarco's cross on target.

Though Samuel Lino soon had Atlético de Madrid's first hint of a chance, momentum was now firmly with the hosts – and their new front pairing. Arnautović had a huge opportunity to capitalise but blasted over following a neat one-two with Martínez, whose header was then too close to Oblak.

Inter's No10 was again denied by the Atleti keeper after breaking free two minutes later, but this time Arnautović was on hand to turn in the rebound – albeit via Lino's attempted clearance off the line.

Álvaro Morata's glancing header so nearly restored parity, but the hosts had done enough.

The first leg as it happened

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Marko Arnautović (Inter)

"He changed Inter in the second half. Good movement between the lines, created chances and scored the only goal."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Marko Arnautović with his Player of the Match award Getty Images

Paolo Menicucci, Inter reporter

After a tight opening period, this was a very convincing second-half display by Inter. The tie remains wide open but they created enough chances after the break to warrant taking a lead to the Spanish capital in three weeks' time. Yann Sommer's 21st clean sheet of the season underlines Inter's defensive solidity, which is sure to stand them in good stead at Estadio Metropolitano.

Alexandra Jonson, Atlético de Madrid reporter

Yet again Atlético struggle away from home in Europe. It was overall a fairly balanced game, but Inter did show more creativity throughout. Simeone's side will be thankful to trail by only one goal, having failed to create anything of note at San Siro. They will be relieved that everything is still to play for.

Reaction

Marko Arnautović, Player of the Match: "These are my opportunities, I come on to make the difference. The third chance came after I missed a couple and I'm happy to have scored for the people who came here to cheer, as well as for my team-mates and for my family, who were here tonight."

Simone Inzaghi, Inter coach: "This match leaves us with good feelings for the extraordinary performance of the lads against a great opponent. We regret having won with just one goal because it will be an intense match in Madrid. I'm happy for Arnautović, he's working very well."

Marko Arnautović and Simone Inzaghi celebrate after the final whistle UEFA via Getty Images

Giuseppe Bergomi, Sky Sport Italia "Inter suffered, took the right amount of risks and created clear chances. Inzaghi's team were mature and intelligent."

Key stats

Inter have failed to find the net only once in 34 games in all competitions this season.

This was the Nerazzurri's ninth successive victory in all competitions.

Last season's runners-up have now lost only one of their last 14 UEFA Champions League games (W8 D5).

This was Atleti's first defeat in the competition this season.

Atletico failed to muster a single shot on target at San Siro.

Line-ups

Inter: Sommer; Pavard, De Vrij, Bastoni; Darmian (Dumfries 69), Barella, Hakan Çalhanoğlu, Mkhitaryan (Frattesi 72), Dimarco (Augusto 69); Martínez (Alexis Sánchez 88), Thuram (Arnautović 46)

Atlético de Madrid: Oblak; Molina (Barrios 68), Witsel, Giménez (Savić 46), Hermoso (Reinildo 68), Lino; De Paul, Koke, Saúl (Morata 54); Griezmann (Correa 78), Llorente