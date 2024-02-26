What to look out for in the Champions League round of 16 second legs week one

Four UEFA Champions League round of 16 deciders take place next week, with tension, drama and twists almost guaranteed in each match.

Here are some key talking points ahead of the first week of second legs.

Round of 16 schedule

Tuesday 5 MarchReal Sociedad vs Paris

Bayern vs Lazio

Wednesday 6 March

Manchester City vs Copenhagen

Real Madrid vs Leipzig

All kick-offs 21:00 CET

Bayern must do it the hard way

Bayern have only failed to make it to the quarter-finals once in the last 12 seasons (2018/19), but the German giants are in danger of a round of 16 exit this time around after an impressive Lazio side triumphed 1-0 in Rome in the first leg.

Maurizio Sarri's charges are eyeing a place in the last eight for the first time in 24 years. Bayern, however, are unbeaten in their last 13 home Champions League matches (W10 D3), and the Biancocelesti will be all too aware that they still have a lot to do in order to progress. "They are a strong team, and even the guys who came off the bench impressed me," Sarri said. "Let's take the victory, with the knowledge that it will be tough in Germany."

Highlights: Lazio 1-0 Bayern

La Real's intimidating task

For nearly an hour, Real Sociedad held firm against Paris's attacking talents in the first leg in France. The home side's quality eventually shone through, though, and goals from Kylian Mbappé and Bradley Barcola left La Real needing an extraordinary performance in San Sebastián if they are to progress to a first European Cup quarter-final since 1982/83.

The Basque club may be able to take inspiration from Newcastle, who used a passionate home crowd to their advantage to beat Paris 4-1 in the group stage. "In the second half, more than just this 2-0, I think we could have paid an even bigger price," coach Imanol Alguacil said. "Therefore, I'm happy with only having let in two goals. If we can play like we did in the first half at home, then we will have our opportunities."

Highlights: Paris 2-0 Real Sociedad

Copenhagen's free hit

"It was a difficult evening, and they were a level or two above the opponents we faced in the group." That was Copenhagen coach Jacob Neestrup's honest assessment after his team's 3-1 loss to Manchester City at Parken, a result which has left them with a real mountain to climb in the return leg.

On a positive note, Copenhagen can now travel to England knowing they have nothing to lose, and at the very least will be able to test themselves again against arguably the best team in the world and the Champions League holders. "We will try to go there and see if we can get a draw – or a win, maybe," defender Denis Vavro added.

Highlights: Copenhagen 1-3 Man City

Leipzig's first leg encouragement

It took a truly special moment from Real Madrid's Brahim Díaz to settle a tight first leg against Leipzig in Germany. The Spanish winger, who had come in for the injured Jude Bellingham, beat three defenders before bending a wicked curling effort inside the far post for the game's only goal just after half-time.

Although the strike undoubtedly came as a blow for Leipzig, they will be encouraged by the fact they more than matched Madrid for the rest of the encounter, and will go to the Bernabéu with their hopes of causing an upset still alive. "We played really well and showed we have a lot of quality," said forward Benjamin Šeško. "It just didn't work out. Hopefully, it's going to be better in the second game."

Highlights: Leipzig 0-1 Real Madrid

Further ahead

Arsenal will attempt to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Porto in London on 12 March as they aim to reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2009/10.

Atlético de Madrid's tie against Inter is also in the balance, with the Nerazzurri winning the first contest 1-0 in Milan. The return at the Estadio Metropolitano is on 13 March.

The winners of the eight ties will be keeping a keen eye on the quarter-final draw, which takes place on 15 March.