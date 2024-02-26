Barcelona vs Napoli Champions League round of 16 second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups

Barcelona and Napoli meet in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg on Tuesday 12 March.

Barcelona vs Napoli at a glance When: Tuesday 12 March (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Barcelona

What: UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg

Where to watch Barcelona vs Napoli on TV

What do you need to know?

It's all to play for in the return after two of European football's most feared strikers traded blows in the first leg in Naples. Robert Lewandowski swept Barcelona in front on the hour mark with a typically clinical finish but, with 15 minutes remaining, Victor Osimhen showed his strength and composure to leave the tie beautifully poised for the rematch.

Expect the pair to feature heavily again this time around given that Napoli have only failed to score in one of their last 14 UEFA club competition matches against Spanish teams and Lewandowski has 18 goals in 21 appearances in the round of 16.

Highlights: Napoli 1-1 Barcelona

Predicted line-ups

Form guide

Barcelona

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDWDWW﻿

Most recent result: Barcelona 4-0 Getafe, 24/02, Spanish La Liga﻿

Napoli

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DDDLWD

Most recent result: Cagliari 1-1 Napoli, 25/02, Italian Serie A﻿﻿﻿

Expert predictions

Graham Hunter, Barcelona reporter

Goals are such an elixir. Barcelona really had been the dominant, more impressive side in the first leg because they worked with concentration, creativity and intensity from the start. But the Spanish champions did not enjoy the sensation of Napoli equalising – tiredness surged, confidence dipped and, in the end, they were glad of the whistle.

Vieri Capretta, Napoli reporter

A tough start for Napoli, but what a reaction! The Partenopei slowly grew into the first leg, eventually controlling more and more possession and getting closer to Marc-André ter Stegen's goal. Of course, it had to be Osimhem to make a difference for Napoli. He marked his first appearance for the club in 2024 with a great goal, and a telling one too. Anything can happen now in Barcelona.

What the coaches say

Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach: "I'm ticked off because we deserved more. This isn't a good result to take to Barcelona because we should have won. It's emblematic of our season that we should have won but didn't. However, playing like this, we'll win much more than we'll lose."

Francesco Calzona, Napoli coach: "We have a lot to work on still, but I congratulated the players on this performance. We fought, we had a good second half and a great final 15 minutes. I liked the spirit a lot. In the end, we believed we could win this game."