Bayern 3-0 Lazio (agg: 3-1): Comeback win sends hosts through

Harry Kane scored either side of Thomas Müller's header as Bayern overturned a 1-0 deficit from their round of 16 first leg to reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals at Lazio's expense.

Key moments 14': Provedel beats Musiala shot away

17': Kane shot deflected shy of post

37: Immobile glances opportunity wide

38': Hosts level tie through Kane header

45+2': Müller nods Bayern ahead on aggregate

66': No9 fires second of the night



Match in brief: Bayern comeback seals progress

Kane has six goals and three assists in this season's competition Getty Images

Bayern began the second leg under pressure after a meek showing in their 1-0 defeat in Rome, but an early chance for the recalled Leroy Sané set the tone for a dominant first-half display by the hosts.

Another fresh face among the starting line-ups, Ciro Immobile, ended a prolonged spell of Bayern pressure by heading wide when well-placed to double the visitors' aggregate advantage, and Lazio rued that miss as Harry Kane pounced to nod his 50th European goal and draw his side level with his fifth of his club's European campaign.

Lazio then suffered a hammer blow when Thomas Müller connected with Matthijs de Ligt's exquisite strike to head in from close range and give the six-time champions the lead in the tie for the first time, hastening the momentum which Thomas Tuchel's players built upon after the break.

Kane capitalised further when Ivan Provedel could only push Sané's whipped cross into his path, producing a typically composed finish on a night when his goalkeeper, Manuel Neuer, had precious little to do. On this emphatically rediscovered form, Bayern will have few fears in the quarter-finals.

As it happened: Bayern 3-0 Lazio (agg: 3-1)

Player of the Match: Harry Kane's double

The area is his habitat and he made the difference for his team with his clinical instinct of knowing where to be and what to do to score. He was always available as a focal point for attacks and showed an excellent work rate. It was a complete performance.

UEFA Technical Observer panel

James Thorogood, Bayern reporter

When the German record title holders needed it, their big-game players stepped up to the mark to overturn a narrow first-leg defeat with a convincing home win. Kane and Müller grabbed the goals, but there’s not a single Bayern player who doesn’t deserve credit for their contribution to the collective effort on another magical European night at the Fußball Arena München.

Francesco Corda, Lazio reporter

Lazio's European dream comes to an end. Sarri's team were unable to build on the narrow victory they obtained in the first leg and were unable to hold off Bayern for long this evening. The hosts were impressive tonight, with Kane and Müller in irrepressible form.



Reaction

Müller reaction to Bayern win

Thomas Tuchel, Bayern coach: "It was a very solid, very disciplined performance. We haven't lost our heads. We played a little bolder and had a better rhythm. And then of course things got better through the goal and then the second goal at the perfect time. It gave us confidence and we deserved to win."



Harry Kane, Bayern forward: "It’s a perfect night for us. It was a big game. We were 1-0 down from the first leg. This was obviously a big moment in our season. It was a top performance. The first goal was just about getting into the box. We've been talking about it all week. For the second goal, I took my time finishing with my left foot – it was nice to see how it worked."

Eric Dier, Bayern defender: "Coming from the situation we were in, there was a lot resting on this game for us and we handled it really well. There's a long way to go in the season and, in the Champions League, anything is possible. We're excited for the next round – that was the objective for today."

Maurizio Sarri, Lazio coach: "After their second goal, another match began. The first half was of a good level and tonight they were the Bayern we all know. In this competition, these teams bring everything out, but we managed to stay in the match well. The second goal meant we went back into the dressing room with disappointment and little belief that we could fix it."

Ivan Provedel, Lazio goalkeeper: "Until the first goal the match was quite balanced, then something changed and we were no longer able to create chances and be in the game as much as we were before. It's a shame because, despite their technical superiority, we had managed to create something up to that moment."

Mattia Zaccagni, Lazio striker: "We are disappointed because in the first half, we should have taken advantage of some chances we created. After their goal, we lost a bit of confidence and missed the opportunity. Football is about episodes. We could have taken the lead, but unfortunately we didn't."

Rio Ferdinand, TNT Sports "The big players stepped up for Bayern. In knockout football, experience counts for a lot. Given the pressure they were under before this game, 3-0 is fantastic. They dealt with it very well."

Key stats

Kane has notched 27 Champions League goals, with Wayne Rooney (30) the only Englishman to score more in the competition.

Müller has scored in 11 Champions League round of 16 ties for Bayern, first doing so in March 2009 against Sporting – his first ever goal in the competition.

Bayern have won 11 and drawn three of their last 14 home games in the competition.

The reigning German champions have won their last seven European home matches against Italian clubs.

They have won the second leg in nine of their last ten ties at this stage and have never lost both legs of a round of 16 tie.

The last time Bayern lost successive Champions League matches was during the 2016/17 quarter-finals, when they were beaten in both legs by Real Madrid.

Line-ups

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Guerreiro (Davies 78); Pavlovic, Goretzka; Sané (Laimer 89), Müller (Tel 78), Musiala (Gnabry 90 +1); Kane

Lazio: Provedel; Marušić, Mario Gila, Romagnoli, Pellegrini; Guendouzi, Vecino (Cataldi 61), Luis Alberto (Kamada 80); Zaccagni (Isaksen 61), Immobile (Castellanos 61), Felipe Anderson (Pedro Rodríguez 75)