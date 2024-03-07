Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week

The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.

Only formations permitted in the game are considered when selecting the Team of the Week. Let us know your thoughts on X, formerly Twitter (@ChampionsLeague), using #UCL.

Goalkeeper

Manuel Neuer (Bayern) – 6 points

Defenders

Manuel Akanji (Man City) – 13 points

Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern) – 10 points

Eric Dier (Bayern) – 7 points

Willi Orbán (Leipzig) – 11 points

﻿Raphaël Guerreiro (Bayern) – 9 points

Midfielders

Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) – 7 points

Mohamed Elyounoussi (Copenhagen) – 9 points

Forwards

Julián Álvarez (Man City) – 10 points

Harry Kane (Bayern) – 13 points

Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 13 points

The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.