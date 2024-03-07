Champions League Fantasy Football Team of the Week
Thursday, March 7, 2024
Six different clubs feature in the Fantasy Football Team of the Week after the first batch of round of 16 deciders.
The team is made up of the highest-scoring players this week in the official UEFA Champions League Fantasy Football game, presented by PlayStation.
Only formations permitted in the game are considered when selecting the Team of the Week.
Goalkeeper
Manuel Neuer (Bayern) – 6 points
Defenders
Manuel Akanji (Man City) – 13 points
Matthijs de Ligt (Bayern) – 10 points
Eric Dier (Bayern) – 7 points
Willi Orbán (Leipzig) – 11 points
Raphaël Guerreiro (Bayern) – 9 points
Midfielders
Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) – 7 points
Mohamed Elyounoussi (Copenhagen) – 9 points
Forwards
Julián Álvarez (Man City) – 10 points
Harry Kane (Bayern) – 13 points
Kylian Mbappé (Paris) – 13 points
The following criteria are used to separate players tied on matchweek points: i) fewer minutes played that matchweek; ii) total points; iii) lower value.