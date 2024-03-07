Champions League quarter-finals: Meet the teams

Bayern, Manchester City, Paris and Real Madrid have secured their places in the last eight of this season's competition so far.

UEFA.com profiles the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League quarter-final contenders.

Champions League quarter-finalists Bayern (GER)

Man City (ENG)

Paris (FRA)

Real Madrid (ESP)

Porto (POR) / Arsenal (ENG)

Napoli (ITA) / Barcelona (ESP)

PSV (NED) / Dortmund (GER)﻿

Inter (ITA) / Atlético de Madrid (ESP)﻿



UEFA coefficient ranking: 2

Group A: W5 D1 L0 F12 A6 (winners)

Round of 16: 3-1agg vs Lazio

Last season: Quarter-finals (L1-4agg vs Man City)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1973/74, 1974/75, 1975/76, 2000/01, 2012/13, 2019/20)

Top Fantasy Football points-scorer: Harry Kane (56)

Highlights: Bayern 3-0 Lazio

Campaign in ten words: Kane's goals key as Bayern look to end quarter-final curse.

UEFA.com Bayern reporter: At the start of the season, Bayern made no secret of their ambition to progress beyond the quarter-finals, the end of the line for them in the Champions League for the past three seasons. Kane was brought in to provide the big-game mentality and world-class finishing that was missing in Europe last term. The England captain has delivered so far, and he is the reason many believe Bayern could yet end a campaign that may see them deposed as German champions by taking the biggest prize of the lot.

Why Bayern can win the competition

Bayern have had their ups and downs, but title-winning class is permanent; in Thomas Tuchel, they have a coach who boasts the same quality. To an extent, the pressure is off in Europe, with domestic travails dampening expectations. But, in Kane, the six-time European champions have an elite striker, the type of player who could fire them to title number seven.

How Bayern play

Tuchel has preached about "fast and fluid" football since arriving at the club last season, and that translates into sharp vertical passes out from the back and some incisive interplay in the final third. Kane has proved the perfect puzzle piece up front, not just because of his goalscoring, but also his ability to drop deep and link up the play, allowing Bayern to get the best out of the pace advantage they have against most sides in wide positions.

Coach: Thomas Tuchel

Impressed with Mainz and Dortmund before guiding Paris to a domestic treble and the Champions League final in 2019/20. Took over at Chelsea in January 2021 and led them to Champions League glory in a matter of months. Returned to Germany with Bayern in March 2023 and steered them home in the title race. Will depart at the end of the season.

Key player: Harry Kane

The England captain and the German giants have proved a match made in heaven. His record-breaking scoring rate has made Bayern's big-money move look like one of the bargains of the summer. Beyond his insatiable appetite up front, Kane has underlined his ability to link up play with an incredible range of passing, while helping to raise the game of every player around him and leading by example in all areas of the pitch.

Did you know?

On Matchday 1, Thomas Müller became just the third player in history to record 100 Champions League wins (in 143 games), after Cristiano Ronaldo (115 wins in 183 games) and Iker Casillas (101 wins in 177 games).

Müller reaction to Bayern win

UEFA coefficient ranking: 1

Group G: W6 D0 L0 F18 A7 (winners)

Round of 16: 6-2agg vs Copenhagen

Last season: Winners (W1-0 vs Inter)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (2022/23)

Top Fantasy Football points-scorer: Phil Foden (49)

Highlights: Man City 3-1 Copenhagen

Campaign in ten words: Formidable defending champions proving title will not be relinquished easily.

UEFA.com Man City reporter: There's no doubt City have already shown huge ambition and hunger to retain their Champions League title. A trademark show of consistently brutal firepower has brought three goals in all eight of their games so far, and they have qualified for the quarter-finals for a seventh consecutive season. Forwards Erling Haaland and Julián Álvarez have plundered 11 goals between them to this point, but it's City's team ethic which is the real star of the show.

Why Man City can win the competition

A manager in Pep Guardiola with a relentless will to win plus a squad that shares the same desire to be the best equals an unbeatable combination. City's urgency, fluency, domination of the ball and attacking end product is unrivalled anywhere in club football. And with players like Haaland, Rodri and Foden at the absolute peak of their powers, City carry the threat of an unstoppable force. The trophy is theirs to lose.

How Man City play

Generally, they line up as a 4-1-4-1, but that's only the beginning of the story. Inverted full-backs, central defenders stepping into midfield and wingers darting inside and outside their markers – on-song City are a slick menace. Guardiola demands a lot from his players and they usually deliver, with Rico Lewis a case in point. Right-back Lewis has moved into midfield with ease during passages of play, a perfect example of the fluidity and versatility Guardiola demands from his stars.

Coach: Josep Guardiola

One of the most decorated coaches in the game, Guardiola won this competition twice at the Barcelona helm before ending his 12-year wait for a third triumph with City last season. Scooped three league titles apiece at the helm of the Catalan club and Bayern, and made it five Premier League winners' medals with City in 2022/23﻿. Last season's historic treble was arguably the crowning glory.

Key player: Rodri

Whenever Rodri plays, City almost always win. The midfield anchorman has a level of skill, composure and authority that few possess in that role and it usually allows City to control games from the word go. With Kevin De Bruyne only recently back from long-term injury, Rodri's presence and performances have been vital in giving City a stable platform to dismantle opponents.

Did you know?

Haaland has played four home matches in the Champions League round of 16 and has scored a total of ten goals in those games.

Akanji: 'We aimed to score early'

UEFA coefficient ranking: 4

Group F: W2 D2 L2 F9 A8 (runners-up)

Round of 16: 4-1agg vs Real Sociedad

Last season: Round of 16 (L0-3agg vs Bayern)

Best European Cup performance: Runners-up (2019/20)

Top Fantasy Football points-scorer: Kylian Mbappé (46)

Highlights: Real Sociedad 1-2 Paris

Campaign in ten words: Recovered from group stage troubles as Mbappé spearheaded last-16 cruise.

UEFA.com Paris reporter: For the first time since the 2020/21 season, Paris have qualified for the quarter-finals of the Champions League. After a group stage campaign which included a chastening 4-1 defeat away at Newcastle, hopes of a deep run in this year's competition were tempered. Fast forward a couple of months, though, and following an expertly navigated round of 16 second leg against Real Sociedad, Parisian optimism is rising. As demonstrated in Spain, this outfit are tactically astute, and growing in stature with each passing game.

Why Paris can win the competition

It would be reductive to pin all hopes of a Paris win on Mbappé, but the side from the French capital possess arguably the best player in the world right now. Since arriving at the helm this summer, Luis Enrique has injected energy and youthful exuberance into the side. In Warren Zaïre-Emery, they boast one of the brightest midfield talents in the game, and collectively they're growing in maturity. Should they continue to evolve as a group, and key players remain fit, Les Parisiens will be a force to be reckoned with.

How Paris play

Since arriving at the Parc des Princes, Luis Enrique has been keen to implement a system predicated on tactical flexibility. Nominally a 4-3-3, their approach soon moulds into a 3-4-3 when in possession. Lucas Hernández's positional nous on the left of their back four allows Achraf Hakimi the freedom to operate as an auxiliary midfielder. Another common switch involves Vitinha, who often occupies the berth on the left of the midfield three, moving wide to allow danger man Mbappé to roam into the central spaces.

Coach: Luis Enrique

The former Barcelona and Real Madrid player won nine trophies during a hugely successful three-year spell in charge of the Blaugrana, including two La Liga crowns and the 2014/15 Champions League. He led Spain to the UEFA EURO 2020 semi-finals and the 2021 Nations League final before succeeding Christophe Galtier at Paris last July.

Key player: Kylian Mbappé

Burst onto the European stage with Monaco in 2016/17 and has never looked back. A FIFA World Cup winner with France in 2018, he became the youngest player to reach 30 Champions League goals in 2021/22 at the age of 22 years and 352 days, taking the record from then team-mate Lionel Messi﻿.

Did you know?

Mbappé took his tally to 45 Champions League goals in Paris's last-16 second leg, the second youngest player to reach the landmark at 25 years and 76 days; only Messi was younger at 24 years and 257 days.

Mbappé on Paris double: 'It's what I do'

UEFA coefficient ranking: 3

Group C: W6 D0 L0 F16 A7 (winners)

Round of 16: 2-1agg vs Leipzig

Last season: Semi-finals (L1-5agg vs Man City)

Best European Cup performance: Winners (1955/56, 1956/57, 1957/58, 1958/59, 1959/60, 1965/66, 1997/98, 1999/2000, 2001/02, 2013/14, 2015/16, 2016/17, 2017/18, 2021/22)

Top Fantasy Football points-scorer: Jude Bellingham (55)

Highlights: Real Madrid 1-1 Leipzig

Campaign in ten words: Serene group stage progress but were sorely tested by Leipzig.

UEFA.com Real Madrid reporter: Madrid remain fun to watch, and report on. But the nerve-shredding and sensory overload moments which were unheralded themes of their otherwise perfect group qualification became more notable in the round of 16. Brahim Díaz's sumptuous goal in Leipzig was probably the standout moment of their progress to the last eight but, for once, Los Blancos owe at least as much to their goalkeeper, Andriy Lunin, as to any of their majestic outfield stars. The Ukrainian was stellar in both legs and, frankly, Madrid will be looking to restore their goal-threat in the quarter-finals.

Why Madrid can win the competition

Because they're Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti's side live and breathe the stress, the pride, the ambition, the Houdini acts and the majesty which any club needs in order to win this trophy. Surely few share the same all-consuming desire to win this trophy. And if there are some candidates across Europe in better form right now, don't discard the big guns in this squad – Vinícius Júnior, Bellingham, Toni Kroos (plus perhaps the returning Thibaut Courtois and Éder Militão, according to the Italian coach) – hitting their stride at just the right time.

How Real Madrid play

Vivaciously. If you had to state Los Blancos' current predominant formation, it would be 4-4-2. Ancelotti has a treasury of midfield talent and, until injuries intervened, he wanted to field as much of it as feasible. But rather than viewing four in midfield as a defensive measure (Madrid have largely used 4-3-3 since Ancelotti returned), the key is that Bellingham, alternating between the left side without the ball and the tip of the midfield diamond when Madrid are in possession, can attack the box and score. They are arguably the best counter/transition team in Europe.

Coach: Carlo Ancelotti

The man who led Madrid to La Décima in 2014 came back for a second spell in charge in summer 2021 and rewrote the history books by becoming the first coach to win the European Cup/Champions League four times. Also cruised to La Liga title in 2021/22, making him the first coach to win championships in Italy, England, France, Germany and Spain﻿.

Key player: Jude Bellingham

The England international's move to Madrid was one of the most eye-catching of the summer, and after inheriting Zinédine Zidane's iconic No5 shirt, big things were expected of one of European football's most talented midfielders at the Santiago Bernabéu. What he has already produced has astonished even his biggest supporters.

Did you know?

﻿Madrid have now won 37 of the 39 ties in which they have recorded an away first-leg win in UEFA competition.

Bellingham analysis as Real Madrid go through

