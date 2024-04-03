Paris vs Barcelona Champions League quarter-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Paris and Barcelona meet in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg on Wednesday 10 April.

Paris vs Barcelona at a glance When: Wednesday 10 April (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: Parc des Princes, Paris

What: UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg

What do you need to know?

Paris and Barcelona face off in the Champions League quarter-finals for the fourth time with the French side's coach Luis Enrique aiming to eliminate the club he guided to their most recent triumph in the competition in 2015. The Spanish outfit won the last two meetings and also famously completed 'La Remontada' when overturning a 4-0 first-leg reverse in the 2016/17 round of 16.

Paris beat Barcelona in the 1994/95 last eight and can also point to success in the clubs' most recent knockout tie, 5-2 on aggregate in the 2020/21 round of 16. Their chief protagonist in that success was Kylian Mbappé, who scored a hat-trick in the first leg at the Camp Nou, and the 25-year-old strides into this contest in relentless goalscoring form too.

Predicted line-ups

Suspended: Hakimi

Misses next match if booked: Lucas Hernández, Škriniar, Ugarte

Suspended: None

Misses next match if booked: Christensen, De Jong, Ferran Torres, João Félix, Ronald Araújo, Sergi Roberto, Yamal

Form guide

Paris

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWDW

Most recent result: Paris 1-0 Rennes, 03/04, French Cup

Barcelona

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWWDW

Most recent result: Barcelona 1-0 Las Palmas, 30/03, Spanish La Liga

Expert predictions

Alex Clementson, Paris reporter

Graham Hunter, Barcelona reporter

What the coaches say

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "We knew that the competition was going to present us with a very high-level team, with a lot of individual quality. We are in the part of the draw where all four of us have a chance of going to the final, it's great. But we will have to demonstrate [that we have progressed] on the pitch. In the other half of the draw, there are the favourites with Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern and Arsenal. It's probably the more difficult of the two halves."

Xavi Hernández, Barcelona coach: "I know Luis Enrique, his staff and part of the squad very well. We have the hope of playing a good quarter-final. It is time to dream and show that we can compete against one of the best teams in Europe. Maybe Paris are favourites, but they are not a forgiving rival. With enthusiasm and desire, they are not going to beat us. We will have to show it on the pitch – it is very easy to talk. A decisive moment of the season is coming."