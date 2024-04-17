Champions League semi-finals: Previous meetings and head-to-head records
Wednesday, April 17, 2024
UEFA.com looks at the head-to-head records of the last four standing in the UEFA Champions League.
The last four standing in the UEFA Champions League now know the final obstacle between themselves and the 2024 final at Wembley. UEFA.com looks at each team's record against their semi-final opponents, and the other sides who they could meet in the showpiece.
The previous meetings tallied below, however, include UEFA club competitions only; domestic results are not counted.
Bayern (GER)
Semi-finals
Real Madrid P26 W11 D3 L12 F39 A41
Final
Dortmund P3 W1 D1 L1 F2 A2*
Paris P13 W7 D0 L6 F18 A15
Dortmund (GER)
Semi-finals
Paris P6 W1 D3 L2 F4 A7
Final
Bayern P3 W1 D1 L1 F2 A2*
Real Madrid P14 W3 D5 L6 F19 A24
Paris (FRA)
Semi-finals
Dortmund P6 W2 D3 L1 F7 A4
Final
Bayern P13 W6 D0 L7 F15 A18
Real Madrid P12 W4 D3 L5 F16 A15
Real Madrid (ESP)
Semi-finals
Bayern P26 W12 D3 L11 F41 A39
Final
Dortmund P14 W6 D5 L3 F24 A19
Paris P12 W5 D3 L4 F15 A16
* UEFA club competitions only