Champions League semi-finals: Previous meetings and head-to-head records

Wednesday, April 17, 2024

UEFA.com looks at the head-to-head records of the last four standing in the UEFA Champions League.

Kylian Mbappé enjoys scoring when Paris beat Dortmund 2-0 on Matchday 1
Kylian Mbappé enjoys scoring when Paris beat Dortmund 2-0 on Matchday 1 Getty Images

The last four standing in the UEFA Champions League now know the final obstacle between themselves and the 2024 final at Wembley. UEFA.com looks at each team's record against their semi-final opponents, and the other sides who they could meet in the showpiece.

The previous meetings tallied below, however, include UEFA club competitions only; domestic results are not counted.

Bayern (GER)

Semi-finals
﻿Real Madrid P26 W11 D3 L12 F39 A41﻿

Final
Dortmund P3 W1 D1 L1 F2 A2*
Paris P13 W7 D0 L6 F18 A15

2012 semi-final highlights: Bayern 2-1 Real Madrid

Dortmund (GER)

Semi-finals
Paris P6 W1 D3 L2 F4 A7

Final
﻿Bayern P3 W1 D1 L1 F2 A2*
Real Madrid P14 W3 D5 L6 F19 A24

Matchday 6: Dortmund 1-1 Paris

Paris (FRA)

Semi-finals
Dortmund P6 W2 D3 L1 F7 A4

Final
﻿Bayern P13 W6 D0 L7 F15 A18
Real Madrid P12 W4 D3 L5 F16 A15

Matchday 1: Paris 2-0 Dortmund

Real Madrid (ESP)

Semi-finals
Bayern P26 W12 D3 L11 F41 A39

Final
﻿Dortmund P14 W6 D5 L3 F24 A19
﻿Paris P12 W5 D3 L4 F15 A16

2018 semi-final highlights: Bayern 1-2 Real Madrid

* UEFA club competitions only

