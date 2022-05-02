Champions League semi-final records and statistics
Monday 2 May 2022
Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappé and more – from goals and appearances to most wins and youngest scorers, we open the semi-final record book for the lowdown on the greatest last-four feats in the UEFA Champions League and European Cup.
Semi-final player records
Most semi-final match appearances
UEFA Champions League
21 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)
17 Xabi Alonso (Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern München)
16 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)
16 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
15 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
15 Toni Kroos (Bayern München, Real Madrid)
15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
15 Thomas Müller (Bayern München)
14 Dani Alves (Barcelona, Juventus)
14 Iker Casillas (Real Madrid)
14 John Terry (Chelsea)
14 Edwin van der Sar (Ajax, Manchester United)
14 Víctor Valdés (Barcelona)
European Cup
21 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)
19 Paco Gento (Real Madrid)
17 Xabi Alonso (Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern München)
16 Xavi Hernández (Barcelona)
16 Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid)
15 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
15 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid)
15 Toni Kroos (Bayern München, Real Madrid)
15 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
15 Thomas Müller (Bayern München)
All-time top semi-final scorers
UEFA Champions League
13 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)
7 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
7 Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund, Bayern München)
6 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
5 Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus)
5 Jari Litmanen (Ajax)
4 Thomas Müller (Bayern München)
4 Arjen Robben (Bayern München)
4 Andriy Shevchenko (Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan)
4 Zinédine Zidane (Juventus, Real Madrid)
European Cup
13 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Real Madrid)
11 Alfredo Di Stéfano (Real Madrid)
7 Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)
7 Ferenc Puskás (Real Madrid)
7 Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund, Bayern München)
6 Lionel Messi (Barcelona)
5 Alessandro Del Piero (Juventus)
5 Eusébio (Benfica)
5 Jari Litmanen (Ajax)
Most goals in a semi-final match & most goals in a semi-final tie
UEFA Champions League/European Cup
4 Robert Lewandowski (Borussia Dortmund vs Real Madrid, 24/04/2013)
Semi-final club records
Most semi-final tie appearances
UEFA Champions League (including 2021/22)
15 Real Madrid
12 Barcelona
12 Bayern München
8 Chelsea
7 Juventus
7 Manchester United
European Cup (including 2021/22)
31 Real Madrid
20 Bayern München
16 Barcelona
12 AC Milan
12 Juventus
12 Liverpool
12 Manchester United
Most successive appearances
UEFA Champions League/European Cup
8 Real Madrid (2010/11–2017/18)
6 Barcelona (2007/08–2012/13)
5 Real Madrid (1955/56–1959/60)
5 Bayern München (2011/12–2015/16)
Most overall tie wins
UEFA Champions League
7 Real Madrid
6 Juventus
6 Bayern München*
5 AC Milan*
5 Barcelona*
4 Liverpool
4 Manchester United
European Cup
16 Real Madrid
11 Bayern München*
10 AC Milan*
9 Juventus
9 Liverpool
7 Barcelona*
7 Benfica
Most overall tie losses
UEFA Champions League
7 Barcelona
7 Real Madrid
6 Bayern München
5 Chelsea
4 Monaco*
European Cup
14 Real Madrid
9 Bayern München
9 Barcelona
7 Manchester United
5 Chelsea
*including one-off 1993/94 & 2019/20 ties
Most wins (match)
UEFA Champions League
12 Bayern München
11 Real Madrid
8 Juventus
7 Barcelona
7 Manchester United
European Cup
26 Real Madrid
18 Bayern München
13 Liverpool
12 Juventus
11 AC Milan
11 Manchester United
Most defeats (match)
UEFA Champions League
11 Real Madrid
9 Barcelona
8 Bayern München
4 Ajax
4 Chelsea
4 Juventus
4 Liverpool
4 Monaco
European Cup
22 Real Madrid
14 Barcelona
12 Bayern München
8 AC Milan
8 Juventus
Most goals scored
UEFA Champions League
39 Real Madrid
36 Bayern München
30 Juventus
24 Barcelona
21 Manchester United
European Cup
93 Real Madrid
62 Bayern München
41 Juventus
40 Liverpool
39 AC Milan
34 Barcelona
Most goals conceded
UEFA Champions League
35 Real Madrid
31 Barcelona
31 Bayern München
19 Juventus
17 Chelsea
16 Monaco
European Cup
78 Real Madrid
46 Bayern München
45 Barcelona
32 Manchester United
29 Juventus
Biggest win (match)
UEFA Champions League
4-0 Bayern München vs Barcelona (23/04/2013)
0-4 Bayern München vs Real Madrid (29/04/2014)
4-0 Liverpool vs Barcelona (07/05/2019)
European Cup
6-0 Real Madrid vs Zurich (05/05/1964)
Biggest win (aggregate)
UEFA Champions League
7-0 Bayern München vs Barcelona (4-0, 3-0) 2012/13
European Cup
12-4 Eintracht Frankfurt vs Rangers (6-1, 6-3) 1959/60
Most goals in a tie
UEFA Champions League
13 Liverpool 7-6 Roma (5-2, 2-4) 2017/18
European Cup
16 Eintracht Frankfurt 12-4 Rangers (6-1, 6-3) 1959/60
Other semi-final records – oldest player, youngest scorer, shoot-outs and more
UEFA Champions League
Oldest player
41 years 206 days Mark Schwarzer (Chelsea vs Atlético de Madrid) 30/04/2014
Oldest scorer
37 years 148 days Ryan Giggs (Schalke 0-2 Manchester United) 26/04/2011
Youngest player
17 years 2 days Rayan Cherki (Lyon vs Bayern) 19/08/2020
Youngest scorer
18 years, 140 days Kylian Mbappé (Juventus 2-1 Monaco) 09/05/2017
Advanced after losing first leg
0-1h, 3-0a Ajax vs Panathinaikos (1995/96)
1-2a, 3-1h, Juventus vs Real Madrid (2002/03)
2-3a, 3-0h AC Milan vs Manchester United (2006/07)
0-1a, 1-0h (4-1p) Liverpool vs Chelsea (2006/07)
0-3a, 4-0h Liverpool vs Barcelona (2018/19)
0-1h, 3-2a (ag) Tottenham vs Ajax (2018/19)
Ties decided in extra time
Chelsea 1-1, 3-2aet Liverpool (2007/08)
Ties decided with penalty shoot-out
Liverpool 4-1 Chelsea (0-1, 1-0) 2006/07
Real Madrid 1-3 Bayern München (1-2, 2-1) 2011/12
European Cup
Best win percentage (ties)
100% Nottingham Forest, Stade de Reims, Valencia (W2 L0)
100% Aston Villa, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fiorentina, Malmö, Partizan, Sampdoria (W1 L0)
87.5% Benfica (W7 L1)
83.3% AC Milan (W11 L2)
81.8% Liverpool (W9 L2)
75% Juventus (W9 L3)
75% Ajax (W6 L2)
Most different representatives by country
10 England
9 Germany
8 France
7 Spain
5 Italy
5 Scotland
Most semi-final club appearances by country (including 2021/22)
59 Spain (Real Madrid 31, Barcelona 16, Atlético Madrid 6, Valencia 2, Villarreal 2, Deportivo La Coruña 1, Real Sociedad 1)
46 England (Liverpool 12, Manchester United 12, Chelsea 8, Leeds United 3, Manchester City 3, Arsenal 2, Nottingham Forest 2, Tottenham Hotspur 2, Aston Villa 1, Derby County 1)
35 Italy (Juventus 12, AC Milan 12, Internazionale Milano 8, Roma 2, Fiorentina 1)
34 Germany* (Bayern München 20 Borussia Dortmund 4, Hamburg 3, Borussia Mönchengladbach 2, Bayer Leverkusen 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 1, Köln 1, Leipzig 1, Schalke 1)
17 France (Monaco 4, Paris Saint-Germain 3, Lyon 2, Marseille 2, Stade de Reims 2, St-Étienne 2, Bordeaux 1, Nantes 1)
14 Netherlands (Ajax 9, PSV Eindhoven 3, Feyenoord 2)
11 Portugal (Benfica 8, Porto 3)
8 Scotland (Celtic 4, Dundee 1, Dundee United 1, Hibernian 1, Rangers 1)
4 Belgium (Anderlecht 2, Club Brugge 1, Standard Liège 1)
4 Romania (Steaua Bucureşti 3, Dinamo Bucureşti 1)
4 Serbia** (Crvena Zvezda 3, Partizan 1)
3 Greece (Panathinaikos 3)
3 Hungary (Újpest 1, Vasas 1, Győr 1)
3 Switzerland (Zürich 2, Young Boys 1)
3 Ukraine*** (Dynamo Kyiv 3)
2 Austria (Rapid Wien 1, Austria Wien 1)
2 Czech Republic**** (Dukla Praha 1, Sparta Praha 1)
2 Sweden (IFK Göteborg 1, Malmö 1)
1 Bulgaria (CSKA Sofia 1)
1 Russia*** (Spartak Moskva 1)
1 Slovakia**** (Spartak Trnava 1)
1 Turkey (Galatasaray 1)
Key
*Includes appearances representing former West Germany and East Germany
**Includes appearances representing former Yugoslavia
***Includes appearances representing former Soviet Union
****Includes appearances representing former Czechoslovakia
Note: there was no 'semi-final' round in 1991/92 and 1992/93, 1993/94 was played over one match