Great saves from the Champions League quarter-finals

From Gregor Kobel's outstanding first-leg efforts to keep Dortmund in their tie to Andriy Lunin's penalty heroics against Manchester City, we take a look back at some of the most breathtaking goalkeeping in this season's UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, presented by Turkish Airlines.

Flying Saves

Gregor Kobel (Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Dortmund, 10/04/2024)

Best quarter-final saves: Gregor Kobel

Jan Oblak (Dortmund 4-2 Atlético de Madrid, 16/04/2024)

Best quarter-final saves: Jan Oblak

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Barcelona 1-4 Paris, 16/04/2024)

Best quarter-final saves: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona 1-4 Paris, 16/04/2024)

Best quarter-final saves: Marc-André ter Stegen

Andriy Lunin (Man City 1-1 Real Madrid, 17/04/2024)

Best quarter-final saves: Andriy Lunin

