Great saves from the Champions League quarter-finals

Monday, April 22, 2024

We take a look back at some of the most spectacular saves from this season's UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Samuel Lino of Atlético de Madrid is thwarted by Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in the first leg
Samuel Lino of Atlético de Madrid is thwarted by Dortmund goalkeeper Gregor Kobel in the first leg Getty Images

From Gregor Kobel's outstanding first-leg efforts to keep Dortmund in their tie to Andriy Lunin's penalty heroics against Manchester City, we take a look back at some of the most breathtaking goalkeeping in this season's UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, presented by Turkish Airlines.

Flying Saves

Gregor Kobel (Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Dortmund, 10/04/2024)

Best quarter-final saves: Gregor Kobel

Jan Oblak (Dortmund 4-2 Atlético de Madrid, 16/04/2024)

Best quarter-final saves: Jan Oblak

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Barcelona 1-4 Paris, 16/04/2024)

Best quarter-final saves: Gianluigi Donnarumma

Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona 1-4 Paris, 16/04/2024)

Best quarter-final saves: Marc-André ter Stegen

Andriy Lunin (Man City 1-1 Real Madrid, 17/04/2024)

Best quarter-final saves: Andriy Lunin

