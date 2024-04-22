Great saves from the Champions League quarter-finals
Monday, April 22, 2024
Article summary
We take a look back at some of the most spectacular saves from this season's UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.
Article top media content
Article body
From Gregor Kobel's outstanding first-leg efforts to keep Dortmund in their tie to Andriy Lunin's penalty heroics against Manchester City, we take a look back at some of the most breathtaking goalkeeping in this season's UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, presented by Turkish Airlines.
Gregor Kobel (Atlético de Madrid 2-1 Dortmund, 10/04/2024)
Jan Oblak (Dortmund 4-2 Atlético de Madrid, 16/04/2024)
Gianluigi Donnarumma (Barcelona 1-4 Paris, 16/04/2024)
Marc-André ter Stegen (Barcelona 1-4 Paris, 16/04/2024)
Andriy Lunin (Man City 1-1 Real Madrid, 17/04/2024)