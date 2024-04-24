Dortmund vs Paris Champions League semi-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the predicted line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg between Borussia Dortmund and Paris.
Dortmund and Paris meet in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday 1 May.
Dortmund vs Paris at a glance
When: Wednesday 1 May (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: BVB Stadion Dortmund, Dortmund
What: UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Dortmund vs Paris on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
These two clubs lock horns again following their meetings in Group F earlier this season. Those contests may have left Dortmund with a feeling of what might have been given they were defeated 2-0 by Paris at the Parc des Princes in the first head to head before drawing 1-1 at home. BVB had already qualified before that latter encounter on Matchday 6, when they took the lead in a game in which defeat for Paris would have meant elimination given Milan's victory at Newcastle. Will the German side come to regret not knocking out the 2020 finalists?
This is Dortmund's fifth European Cup/Champions League semi-final but their first since they saw off Real Madrid in 2013 – a repeat of the final against Bayern that year could be on the cards if their fellow German side come through their last-four tie. Paris, meanwhile, are through to their fourth Champions League semi-final, having failed to reach that stage in the European Cup era.
Dortmund will be buoyed by their history at this stage too, given they have lost only one of their previous eight home matches in UEFA competition semi-finals (W5 D2). It is more of a mixed bag for Paris, though, as they have won only one of their last five matches in the Champions League semi-finals. However, they did come out on top in the only UEFA competition two-legged tie against BVB – 3-2 on aggregate in the 2019/20 Champions League round of 16.
Luis Enrique's men have been the more prolific in the knockout stage this season, racking up ten goals across impressive performances in their ties with Real Sociedad and Barcelona, but Dortmund have saved their best displays for their 'Yellow Wall', taking down PSV and Atlético de Madrid in front of their home fans to make it this far. Which team will keep their impressive streak going in this opener?
Predicted line-ups
Dortmund*: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Emre Can; Adeyemi, Brandt, Sancho; Füllkrug
Suspended: None
Paris*: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernández, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola
Suspended: None
* Quarter-final second-leg line-ups shown, predicted XIs to follow
Form guide
Dortmund
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWLLW
Most recent result: Dortmund 1-1 Leverkusen, 21/04, German Bundesliga
Paris
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWLDWW
Most recent result: Paris 4-1 Lyon, 21/04, French Ligue 1
Expert predictions
Matthias Rötters, Dortmund reporter
Alex Clementson, Paris reporter
What the coaches say
Edin Terzić, Dortmund coach: "Now we face Paris. Our first game against them wasn't good. In the second game, we adjusted to them better and were closer to victory. I think we're a better team today than we were against them in the group stage."
Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "The best feeling when you are a player or a coach is seeing that your work makes people happy. There's nothing better than that. You can't buy that feeling. The feeling of getting something special for the club is great. Now we need to cope with the semi-final and try to get ourselves to the final."
Where is the 2024 Champions League final?
The best of the best will be crowned on the ultimate stage when the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season concludes at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.
The winners gain a place in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.