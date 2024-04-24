Dortmund vs Paris Champions League semi-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Dortmund and Paris meet in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Wednesday 1 May.

Dortmund vs Paris at a glance When: Wednesday 1 May (21:00 CET kick-off)

Where: BVB Stadion Dortmund, Dortmund

What: UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Dortmund vs Paris on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

These two clubs lock horns again following their meetings in Group F earlier this season. Those contests may have left Dortmund with a feeling of what might have been given they were defeated 2-0 by Paris at the Parc des Princes in the first head to head before drawing 1-1 at home. BVB had already qualified before that latter encounter on Matchday 6, when they took the lead in a game in which defeat for Paris would have meant elimination given Milan's victory at Newcastle. Will the German side come to regret not knocking out the 2020 finalists?

This is Dortmund's fifth European Cup/Champions League semi-final but their first since they saw off Real Madrid in 2013 – a repeat of the final against Bayern that year could be on the cards if their fellow German side come through their last-four tie. Paris, meanwhile, are through to their fourth Champions League semi-final, having failed to reach that stage in the European Cup era.

Dortmund will be buoyed by their history at this stage too, given they have lost only one of their previous eight home matches in UEFA competition semi-finals (W5 D2). It is more of a mixed bag for Paris, though, as they have won only one of their last five matches in the Champions League semi-finals. However, they did come out on top in the only UEFA competition two-legged tie against BVB – 3-2 on aggregate in the 2019/20 Champions League round of 16.

Luis Enrique's men have been the more prolific in the knockout stage this season, racking up ten goals across impressive performances in their ties with Real Sociedad and Barcelona, but Dortmund have saved their best displays for their 'Yellow Wall', taking down PSV and Atlético de Madrid in front of their home fans to make it this far. Which team will keep their impressive streak going in this opener?

Highlights: Dortmund 4-2 Atlético de Madrid

Predicted line-ups

Dortmund*: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Maatsen; Sabitzer, Emre Can; Adeyemi, Brandt, Sancho; Füllkrug

Suspended: None

Paris*: Donnarumma; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Hernández, Mendes; Zaïre-Emery, Vitinha, Ruiz; Dembélé, Mbappé, Barcola

Suspended: None

* Quarter-final second-leg line-ups shown, predicted XIs to follow

Form guide

Dortmund

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWLLW﻿

Most recent result: Dortmund 1-1 Leverkusen, 21/04, German Bundesliga

Paris

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWLDWW﻿

Most recent result: Paris 4-1 Lyon, 21/04, French Ligue 1

Highlights: Barcelona 1-4 Paris

Expert predictions

Matthias Rötters, Dortmund reporter

To follow

Alex Clementson, Paris reporter

To follow

What the coaches say

Edin Terzić, Dortmund coach: "Now we face Paris. Our first game against them wasn't good. In the second game, we adjusted to them better and were closer to victory. I think we're a better team today than we were against them in the group stage."

Luis Enrique, Paris coach: "The best feeling when you are a player or a coach is seeing that your work makes people happy. There's nothing better than that. You can't buy that feeling. The feeling of getting something special for the club is great. Now we need to cope with the semi-final and try to get ourselves to the final."