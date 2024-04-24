Bayern vs Real Madrid Champions League semi-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, expected line-ups
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the predicted line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg between Bayern München and Real Madrid.
Bayern and Real Madrid meet in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg on Tuesday 30 April.
Bayern vs Real Madrid at a glance
When: Tuesday 30 April (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: Fußball Arena München, Munich
What: UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Bayern vs Real Madrid on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Bayern are through to their 21st European Cup/Champions League semi-final with this the 13th of those in the Champions League era. Only one team can better those numbers – Real Madrid. The Spanish outfit have made this stage for a record 33rd time with their 17th Champions League last-four appearance also unrivalled.
It is perhaps unsurprising then that these teams will contest an eighth Champions League/European Cup semi-final – five more than any other pairing in the competition's history. Both teams can take some comfort from those previous encounters with Madrid undefeated in their last seven matches (W6 D1), all of which came in the Champions League knockout phase, while Bayern have been successful in four of the previous seven last-four ties.
Both clubs have an enduring reputation for playing entertaining, free-scoring football but the current season has seen each display their resilient side just as much. Thomas Tuchel's Bayern had to dig deep to turn around their round of 16 tie at home to Lazio then edged out Arsenal in Munich after holding the Gunners at bay in the first leg.
Meanwhile, Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid had to fend off a spirited response from Leipzig to reach the last eight, where they withstood waves of Manchester City pressure in the return before holding their nerve in a penalty shoot-out to eliminate the holders. Which side can summon such spirit again over these two matches to reach the showpiece at Wembley Stadium?
Predicted line-ups
Bayern*: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, De Ligt, Mazraoui; Laimer, Goretzka; Sané, Musiala, Guerreiro; Kane
Suspended: None
Real Madrid*: Lunin; Carvajal, Nacho, Rüdiger, Mendy; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior
Suspended: Carvajal
* Quarter-final second-leg line-ups shown, predicted XIs to follow
Form guide
Bayern
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWDLL
Most recent result: Union Berlin 1-5 Bayern, 20/04, German Bundesliga
Real Madrid
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WDWDWW
Most recent result: Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona, 21/04, Spanish La Liga
Expert predictions
James Thorogood, Bayern reporter
Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter
What the coaches say
Thomas Tuchel, Bayern coach: "It's always better to play in front of your own fans. With every tackle and every good action, you get the support and it lifts you and gives you a second wind. Now it's the semi-finals and everyone needs to step up – we need to step up and the supporters need to step up again."
Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "We showed the attitude and commitment demanded by this jersey [in the quarter-finals against Manchester City]. This is a very special competition for us and we always deliver something that people are not expecting us to produce. Everyone was writing us off but we're still here."
Where is the 2024 Champions League final?
The best of the best will be crowned on the ultimate stage when the 2023/24 UEFA Champions League season concludes at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.
The winners gain a place in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.