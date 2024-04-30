Bayern 2-2 Real Madrid: Semi-final first leg ends all square

Two goals from Vinícius Júnior, the second a late penalty, ensured an eventful UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg ended level after two quick goals from Bayern threatened to inflict Real Madrid's first defeat in the competition this term.

Key moments 1': Lunin keeps out low Sané strike

6': Real Madrid goalkeeper denies Kane

24': Vinícius Júnior slots past Neuer from Kroos pass

53': Sané powers effort inside near post

57': Kane sends Lunin wrong way with penalty

83': Vinícius Júnior converts cool spot kick

Match in brief: Vinícius Júnior thwarts Bayern comeback

Vinícius Júnior beats Manuel Neuer to open the scoring Getty Images

After soaking up immense Manchester City pressure in their quarter-final second leg, Real Madrid were on the back foot from the very beginning in Bavaria as Bayern created a succession of chances in the opening exchanges.

Visiting goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who stopped two penalties in the last-eight shoot-out victory in Manchester, made a smart reaction save with his outstretched left leg to deny Leroy Sané in the opening minute.

Sané was in the thick of Bayern's attacks and his clever back-heel, after a dart into the middle from the right wing, found Harry Kane in the area, but the striker's curling shot was too close to the goalkeeper.

The Bayern attacking pair combined again a minute later, Kane turning provider with a weighted pass from just inside the Real Madrid half to pick out Sané to the left of goal, but a powerful strike flew just over the crossbar.

Kane's lofted long-distance effort from just over the halfway line had Lunin scrambling back to ensure it cleared his crossbar, but it was the visitors who took the lead with a clinical piece of play midway through the first half. Former Bayern midfielder Toni Kroos threaded a ball through the home defence for the run of Vinícius Júnior, who side-footed past the advancing Manuel Neuer.

Sané squeezed his powerful shot just inside the upright Getty Images

Kroos almost doubled Los Blancos' advantage shortly after the break, forcing a strong save from Neuer, although home coach Thomas Tuchel had made a tactical switch at half-time with Sané moving to the right flank and the change quickly paid dividents. The German international cut inside off the wing and unleashed a fierce strike that flew past Lunin at his near post.

Four minutes later and Kane had the opportunity to score his 43rd goal of the campaign from the penalty spot after Jamal Musiala had been impeded inside the area by Lucas Vázquez and duly rolled his kick into the bottom corner.

Kane maintained his goal-a-game average with a calm penalty Getty Images

Bayern almost added a third when Eric Dier met Joshua Kimmich's corner only to plant his header straight at Lunin, but Real Madrid and Vinícius Júnior in particular were far from done. Shortly after testing Neuer at his near post, the Brazilian striker levelled from the penalty spot after Rodrygo had been brought down by Minjae Kim to ensure it is all square ahead of next week's rematch at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Vinícius Júnior sends Neuer the wrong way AFP via Getty Images

As it happened: Bayern 2-2 Real Madrid

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

"He was dangerous every time he touched the ball. His excellent movement created the space for the opening goal."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Player of the Match: Vinícius Júnior highlights

James Thorogood, Bayern reporter

Another spell-binding 90 minutes in one of the most engaging contests in European football. Tuchel was so close to pulling off another tactical masterclass, but will have plenty of positives to take ahead of the trip to Madrid. Bayern may not have the narrow advantage they were on course for, but it's another performance to stoke the belief that they can go all the way in the Champions League.

Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter

This looked like it would be an atypical night from Madrid. Out of context with their previously unbeaten Champions League season, a little out of kilter with their personality in this competition over the generations. Particularly in the second half, Ancelotti's side didn’t brim with the resilience, inspiration and chutzpah they've made us used to. Then, of course, they did. Another demonstration that they're never out of a tie until the lights are off and everyone's gone home.

Reaction

Kane reaction to Bayern draw

Thomas Tuchel, Bayern coach, speaking to Prime Video: "We started very well and could have taken the lead in the first minute. Then, we stopped sticking to our plan. We conceded the goal, and things got difficult. It got better in the second half; we showed more determination. We made it 2-1 and still had a lot of chances – we had to score the third. It feels strange. They turned two chances into two goals."

Harry Kane, Bayern striker, speaking to TNT Sports: "We can take a lot of positives from today. There are some small details that we have to take away and get right because we can get punished. We've got to take positivity into next week. We've just got to find a way to get it done. Real Madrid away is going to be tough, but we've got to go there with full belief and go for the win."

Jamal Musiala, Bayern midfielder to beIN Sports: "You have some positives, some negatives. I think we could have come away with a win today; we created a lot of chances. We defended quite well, but Real Madrid have the quality to create something from situations where you think they won't create anything. We have a lot of positives to take from this game, and we need to keep our confidence high, play how we played here and push for a win."

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach, speaking to Movistar: "In the first half, we had to defend, but we did it without the intensity I wanted. They went ahead in the second half, but I thought we pressed better then. My overall impression was that we were pretty comfortable but that we lacked our best intensity. For that reason, you have to suffer in a place like this – everyone in the world knows that."

Vinícius Júnior, Real Madrid forward and Player of the Match: "Right now, after this result, we need to keep our heads clear, be content with the position we are in and rest up as much as possible before the second leg. We always play to win, want to win, but we know what the Champions League is like – you can't gift the ball away, you can't concede goals because there will always be top rivals to take advantage."

Rodrygo, Real Madrid attacker, speaking to Movistar: "If we couldn't win, we were determined not to lose. Given what went on tonight, a draw's a good result. We know the Champions League. We're accustomed to matches like this."

Vinícius Júnior: 'Kroos is unique'

Steve McManaman, TNT Sports "The second leg is finely poised after a really good game. We expected goals and thought both teams would score but knew it was going to be tight. Everything is open for next week."

Key stats

Thomas Müller became the third player to reach UEFA Champions League appearances for one club, after Barcelona's Xavi Hernández (151) and Real Madrid's Iker Casillas (150).

Carlo Ancelotti took charge of his tenth semi-final tie in this competition, equalling Pep Guardiola's competition record.

Vinícius Júnior has now scored in the opening leg of each of Madrid's last three Champions League semi-finals.

Leroy Sané's strike was his 22nd in the competition – but his first from the round of 16 onwards.

Harry Kane's successful penalty ensured he became the first English player to score eight goals in a Champions League campaign.

Los Blancos extended their unbeaten run against Bayern to eight matches (W6).

Vinícius Júnior: 13 points

Konrad Laimer: 7 points

Leroy Sané: 7 points

Line-ups

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, Kim, Mazraoui; Laimer, Goretzka (Guerreiro 46); Sané (Davies 87), Müller (Gnabry 80), Musiala; Kane

Real Madrid: Lunin; Lucas Vázquez, Nacho (Camavinga 65), Rüdiger, Mendy; Tchouameni; Valverde, Kroos (Brahim Díaz 75); Bellingham (Modrić 75); Rodrygo (Joselu 87), Vinícius Júnior