Real Madrid vs Bayern Champions League semi-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, expected line-ups

Real Madrid and Bayern meet in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday 8 May.

Real Madrid vs Bayern at a glance When: Wednesday 8 May (21:00 CET)

Where: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid

What: UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Vinícius Júnior delivered a fierce reminder of Real Madrid's potency in the Champions League in the first leg, his two finishes in a 2-2 draw leaving home coach Thomas Tuchel frustrated. "It feels strange," he said in his post-match press conference. "They turned two chances into two goals." He and his players were well aware that the first leg was a game Bayern might easily have won, but having proved that they can cause Madrid problems, they will be determined to do so again.

Highlights: Bayern 2-2 Real Madrid

Top of the Spanish table, Madrid have not lost a Champions League home game since going down 3-2 to Chelsea in the 2021/22 quarter-finals, but the 14-time European Champions have yet to win in front of their own fans in this season's knockout stage: they drew 1-1 with Leipzig in the round of 16 then 3-3 with Manchester City in the quarter-finals. Winning at the Bernabéu always looks like a tall order for any visitors but a draw and then a shoot-out? Rule nothing out.

First-leg analysis

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid*: Lunin; Vázquez, Nacho, Rüdiger, Mendy; Tchouameni; Valverde, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior

Suspended: None

Bayern*: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, Kim, Mazraoui; Laimer, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Musiala; Kane

Suspended: None

* Semi-final first-leg line-ups shown, predicted XIs to follow

Bayern vs Real Madrid previous meetings

Form guide

Real Madrid

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWDWD﻿

Most recent result: Bayern 2-2 Madrid, 30/04, Champions League semi-final first leg

Bayern

Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWWD

Most recent result: Bayern 2-2 Madrid, 30/04, Champions League semi-final first leg

Expert predictions

Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter

To follow

James Thorogood, Bayern reporter

To follow

What the coaches say

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "We are in a great position in the league and in this semi-final too – now we have to give everything in order to reach Wembley."

Thomas Tuchel, Bayern coach: "The situation is now clear. A win in Madrid and on to Wembley. It's still a 50-50 game, for me. Let's see what happens."