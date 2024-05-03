Real Madrid vs Bayern Champions League semi-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, expected line-ups
Friday, May 3, 2024
Article summary
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the predicted line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg between Real Madrid and Bayern.
Article top media content
Article body
Real Madrid and Bayern meet in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday 8 May.
Real Madrid vs Bayern at a glance
When: Wednesday 8 May (21:00 CET)
Where: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid
What: UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here
Where to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Vinícius Júnior delivered a fierce reminder of Real Madrid's potency in the Champions League in the first leg, his two finishes in a 2-2 draw leaving home coach Thomas Tuchel frustrated. "It feels strange," he said in his post-match press conference. "They turned two chances into two goals." He and his players were well aware that the first leg was a game Bayern might easily have won, but having proved that they can cause Madrid problems, they will be determined to do so again.
Top of the Spanish table, Madrid have not lost a Champions League home game since going down 3-2 to Chelsea in the 2021/22 quarter-finals, but the 14-time European Champions have yet to win in front of their own fans in this season's knockout stage: they drew 1-1 with Leipzig in the round of 16 then 3-3 with Manchester City in the quarter-finals. Winning at the Bernabéu always looks like a tall order for any visitors but a draw and then a shoot-out? Rule nothing out.
Predicted line-ups
Real Madrid*: Lunin; Vázquez, Nacho, Rüdiger, Mendy; Tchouameni; Valverde, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior
Suspended: None
Bayern*: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, Kim, Mazraoui; Laimer, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Musiala; Kane
Suspended: None
* Semi-final first-leg line-ups shown, predicted XIs to follow
Form guide
Real Madrid
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWDWD
Most recent result: Bayern 2-2 Madrid, 30/04, Champions League semi-final first leg
Bayern
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWWD
Most recent result: Bayern 2-2 Madrid, 30/04, Champions League semi-final first leg
Expert predictions
Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter
To follow
James Thorogood, Bayern reporter
To follow
What the coaches say
Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "We are in a great position in the league and in this semi-final too – now we have to give everything in order to reach Wembley."
Thomas Tuchel, Bayern coach: "The situation is now clear. A win in Madrid and on to Wembley. It's still a 50-50 game, for me. Let's see what happens."
Where is the 2024 Champions League final?
The best of the best will be crowned on the ultimate stage when the 2023/24 Champions League season concludes at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.
The winners gain a place in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.