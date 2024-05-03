UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

Real Madrid vs Bayern Champions League semi-final second leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, expected line-ups

Friday, May 3, 2024

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the predicted line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg between Real Madrid and Bayern.

Madrid will look to press home advantage after Vinícius Júnior struck twice in Munich
Madrid will look to press home advantage after Vinícius Júnior struck twice in Munich AFP via Getty Images

Real Madrid and Bayern meet in the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday 8 May.

Real Madrid vs Bayern at a glance

When: Wednesday 8 May (21:00 CET)
Where: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid
What: UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here

Where to watch Real Madrid vs Bayern on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Champions League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Vinícius Júnior delivered a fierce reminder of Real Madrid's potency in the Champions League in the first leg, his two finishes in a 2-2 draw leaving home coach Thomas Tuchel frustrated. "It feels strange," he said in his post-match press conference. "They turned two chances into two goals." He and his players were well aware that the first leg was a game Bayern might easily have won, but having proved that they can cause Madrid problems, they will be determined to do so again.

Highlights: Bayern 2-2 Real Madrid

Top of the Spanish table, Madrid have not lost a Champions League home game since going down 3-2 to Chelsea in the 2021/22 quarter-finals, but the 14-time European Champions have yet to win in front of their own fans in this season's knockout stage: they drew 1-1 with Leipzig in the round of 16 then 3-3 with Manchester City in the quarter-finals. Winning at the Bernabéu always looks like a tall order for any visitors but a draw and then a shoot-out? Rule nothing out.

First-leg analysis

In the Zone: How Madrid thwarted Bayern
Live 01/05/2024

In the Zone: How Madrid thwarted Bayern

UEFA's Technical Observer panel and match observer Giovanni van Bronckhorst analyse the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg between Bayern and Real Madrid.

Predicted line-ups

Real Madrid*: Lunin; Vázquez, Nacho, Rüdiger, Mendy; Tchouameni; Valverde, Kroos; Bellingham; Rodrygo, Vinícius Júnior
Suspended: None

Bayern*: Neuer; Kimmich, Dier, Kim, Mazraoui; Laimer, Goretzka; Sané, Müller, Musiala; Kane
Suspended: None

* Semi-final first-leg line-ups shown, predicted XIs to follow

Bayern vs Real Madrid previous meetings

Form guide

Real Madrid
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWDWD﻿
Most recent result: Bayern 2-2 Madrid, 30/04, Champions League semi-final first leg

Bayern
Form (all competitions, most recent first): DWWWWD
Most recent result: Bayern 2-2 Madrid, 30/04, Champions League semi-final first leg

Expert predictions

Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter
To follow

James Thorogood, Bayern reporter
To follow

What the coaches say

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "We are in a great position in the league and in this semi-final too – now we have to give everything in order to reach Wembley."

Thomas Tuchel, Bayern coach: "The situation is now clear. A win in Madrid and on to Wembley. It's still a 50-50 game, for me. Let's see what happens."

Where is the 2024 Champions League final?

©Getty Images

The best of the best will be crowned on the ultimate stage when the 2023/24 Champions League season concludes at London's prestigious Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1 June.

The winners gain a place in the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League group stage, if they have not qualified via their domestic competition.

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, May 3, 2024

Selected for you

How Madrid thwarted Bayern
Live 01/05/2024

How Madrid thwarted Bayern

UEFA's Technical Observer panel and match observer Giovanni van Bronckhorst analyse the semi-final first leg.
Highlights, report: All square in Munich
Live 30/04/2024

Highlights, report: All square in Munich

Vinícius Júnior's late penalty, the Brazilian's second goal of the game, denied Bayern a comeback victory against Real Madrid.