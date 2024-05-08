Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern (agg: 4-3): Late Joselu double conjures up stunning comeback

Joselu's late double took Real Madrid into their 18th European Cup final at the expense of Bayern München, the 14-time winners producing another memorable semi-final turnaround at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu to set up a final against Borussia Dortmund at Wembley on 1 June.

Key moments 13': Neuer tips Vinícius Júnior strike against upright

28': Crisp Kane volley tests Lunin

59': Rodrygo free-kick forces Neuer save

60': Acrobatic Neuer stop denies Vinícius Júnior

68': Davies curls in stunning strike

88': Joselu pounces from close range

90+1': Madrid substitute turns in decisive second

Match in brief: Joselu double denies Bayern

Davies' curler put Bayern ahead Getty Images

Unlike the first-leg draw in Bavaria, Carlo Ancelotti's men looked to dictate play from the off and dominated proceedings early on, with Vinícius Júnior the outlet they looked to exploit up front.

Having scored twice in Munich, the Brazilian tested Manuel Neuer with the first effort of an intense opening period, the 38-year-old goalkeeper getting the slightest of touches to turn a low strike onto the inside of his post. The Bayern No1 swiftly recovered to gather Rodrgyo's attempt from the rebound at the second time of asking.

It took Bayern until just before the half-hour to respond, Harry Kane's deft volley forcing Andriy Lunin to tip around the upright at full stretch.

The pace of Bayern substitute Alphonso Davies, on as a first-half replacement for the injured Serge Gnabry, stretched the home defence and the replacement's deflected strike early in the second half flew over Lunin but looped onto the roof of the Ukrainian's net.

The two sides swapped attacking blows with increasing regularity, Vinícius Júnior cutting in from the left touchline to gallop into the area before picking out Rodrygo, who could only prod wide. Neuer then proved equal to Rodrygo's curling free-kick before Vinícius Júnior forced an acrobatic save after a mazy run from the left.

Neuer kept Real Madrid at bay with some crucial saves AFP via Getty Images

But it was the speed and powerful running of Bayern's Davies that brought about the opening goal. Racing onto Kane's lofted ball from just inside the Bavarians' half, the Canadian international dropped his shoulder to fool Antonio Rüdiger and shift possession onto his right, before curling brilliantly into the far corner.

The home side pressed for an equaliser, and Vinícius Júnior scooped over after Rüdiger had delivered the ball over the top of the Bayern back line, but Madrid, who had scored in every knockout stage home match in this tournament stretching back to April 2011, were not to be denied.

It was one of Ancelotti's substitutes who swung the game back their way. Joselu, sent on with just over ten minutes remaining, was quickest to react when Neuer was unable to hold Vinícius Júnior's powerful shot.

Joselu levels from close range UEFA via Getty Images

Sparking memories of Los Merengues' semi-final turnaround against Manchester City here two years ago, when sub Rodrygo struck twice late on, the 34-year-old pounced for his second in added time, guiding in Rüdiger's low centre to complete a breathtaking turnaround and book a date with Dortmund at Wembley on 1 June.

As it happened: Real Madrid 2-1 Bayern

PlayStation® Player of the Match: Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid)

"His direct play was a constant threat which gave Madrid belief in the victory. His approach to the game was contagious and his numerous one-on-one situations helped to create the all-important first goal for the home team."

UEFA Technical Observer panel

Graham Hunter, Real Madrid reporter

No one, simply no one who's watched Madrid's 'remontadas' (fightbacks) – not just in the last couple of seasons but over generations – stopped believing for a second. Not a millisecond. Least of all Ancelotti and his Harry Houdini-sponsored men. Cometh the hour cometh the man? Cometh the last few minutes, cometh the man in a white shirt. Again. Magic, marvellous, Madrid.

James Thorogood, Bayern reporter

Bayern were so close to completing the 'Wembley 2.0' line-up with Dortmund. In the context of this turbulent season, what could have been a magical night at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu turns into a truly heart-breaking experience. The Bavarian giants reminded everyone of their quality in this compelling Champions League campaign that was minutes away from taking them to a 12th showpiece.

Reaction

Vinícius Júnior, Player of the Match, speaking to Movistar: "This is Real Madrid! We always, always believe. It's just magical to play for this team, in this stadium and to do it so many times. This is just one more instance where, because we always believe in ourselves, we can win. We know we can make the difference, no matter what."

Jude Bellingham, Real Madrid midfielder, speaking to DAZN: "Character sums up tonight’s game. The theme of our season. We’ve got quality and talent in abundance, but in some of these games where we look like maybe we’re down or out, we have players who come from the bench and can do a job and still win a game."

Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid coach: "Well, it's happened again. It's happened so often. Fans who push us on, a fantastic stadium, players who never stop believing - it's simply something magical. As soon as we scored one, I absolutely knew we would, and could, go after the winner and actually get it. It's difficult, maybe impossible to explain, but I'll try. It's magic. This competition makes all our players feel something special when they put the shirt on."

Steve McManaman, TNT Sports "The same magic has happened. Real Madrid never know when to give in. They always find a way to get back into the game and eventually move forward."

Thomas Tuchel, Bayern head coach, speaking to DAZN: "It’ll take a while to recover, but on the one hand it’s a loss where we left it all out on the pitch. No regrets."

Manuel Neuer, Bayern goalkeeper, speaking to DAZN: "Anyone who’s ever played football knows how I’m feeling right now. That we’ve been knocked out in the closing stages, having led 1-0 until the 85th minute, it’s extremely bitter. We’d taken one step to London, we saw ourselves in the final and now I’m lost for words."

Matthijs de Ligt, Bayern defender, speaking to DAZN: “I think we saw it [how cruel football is] tonight. We produced a solid performance for 90 minutes, very mature, very compact and defended really well. We also had really big chances to create something and that was maybe the one thing missing. It's good when you play like that for so long against Madrid, in the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, but it’s such a shame when you – like so often against Real Madrid – give the game away.”

Real Madrid lap up the acclaim after their late show Getty Images

Key stats

Joselu has scored five goals in his last seven Champions League appearances.

The Spanish international is the third substitute to score twice in a Champions League semi-final match, after Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum in 2018/19 and Real Madrid's Rodrygo in 2021/22.

Ancelotti will make his sixth Champions League final appearance as a coach, further extending his competition record.

Toni Kroos became the seventh player to reach 150 appearances in the UEFA Champions League, and only the second German – after Bayern's Thomas Müller – to hit that landmark.

The Real Madrid No8 played in his 20th semi-final match in the tournament, with only Cristiano Ronaldo (21) featuring in more.

Joselu: 9 points

Vinícius Júnior: 8 points

Alphonso Davies: 7 points

Line-ups

Real Madrid: Lunin; Carvajal, Rüdiger, Nacho, Mendy; Valverde (Joselu 81), Kroos (Modrić 69), Tchouaméni (Camavinga 69); Bellingham (Militão 90+10); Rodrygo (Brahim Díaz 81), Vinícius Júnior

Bayern: Neuer; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Mazraoui; Laimer, Pavlovic; Sané (Kim 76), Musiala (Müller 85), Gnabry (Davies 27); Kane (Choupo-Moting 84)