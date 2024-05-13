Champions League finalists: Previous meetings and head-to-head records

Dortmund and Real Madrid will face off in the 2024 UEFA Champions League final at Wembley Stadium. UEFA.com looks at their record against each other ahead of the showpiece on 1 June.

All 14 of the clubs' past fixtures have come in the Champions League.

Champions League final: Dortmund vs Real Madrid

Dortmund wins: 3

Real Madrid wins: 6

Draws: 5

Dortmund goals: 19

Real Madrid goals: 24

Last meeting: Real Madrid 3-2 Dortmund

2017/18 group stage

Borussia Dortmund 1-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund

The sides' last fixtures proved a chastening experience for Dortmund, who lost home and away against their Spanish rivals on their way to picking up only two points in Group H. Gareth Bale scored once and Cristiano Ronaldo twice in a Matchday 2 victory in Germany before Lucas Vázquez's late winner in Spain after early strikes from Borja Mayoral and Ronaldo had been cancelled out by a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang double.

2016/17 group stage

Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

Madrid twice led in Dortmund, through Ronaldo and Raphaël Varane; Aubameyang and, in the 87th minute, André Schürrle replied for Thomas Tuchel's BVB. Dortmund then secured first place in the section by coming from 2-0 down to snatch a point in Spain on Matchday 6, Karim Benzema's double (28, 53) putting Madrid in command, but goals from Aubameyang (60) and Marco Reus (88) gave the visitors the vital point.

2013/14 quarter-final first leg: Real Madrid 3-0 Dortmund

2013/14 quarter-finals

Real Madrid 3-0 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund 2-0 Real Madrid

Madrid prevailed 3-2 on aggregate en route to lifting the trophy. Gareth Bale, Isco and Ronaldo earned Carlo Ancelotti's side a 3-0 first-leg lead before Dortmund, coached by Jürgen Klopp, narrowed the deficit with a 2-0 victory in Germany through two Reus strikes.

2012/13 semi-finals

Borussia Dortmund 4-1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 2-0 Dortmund

Robert Lewandowski was the star of the show as Dortmund reached their second Champions League final, the Poland international getting all four of the German side's goals in the home first leg. Dortmund progressed despite a 2-0 reverse in Madrid where Benzema and Sergio Ramos scored.

Lewandowski's 2013 masterclass

2012/13 group stage

Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Real Madrid

Real Madrid 2-2 Borussia Dortmund

The teams had also faced off in that season's group stage, when Dortmund finished above Madrid with the help of a 2-1 home win – Lewandowski and Marcel Schmelzer scoring either side of Ronaldo – and a 2-2 draw in Madrid where Reus again featured on the scoresheet.

2002/03 second group stage

Real Madrid 2-1 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund 1-1 Real Madrid

Madrid came from behind to beat Dortmund on Matchday 3 in Group C thanks to goals from Raúl González and Brazilian striker Ronaldo, but needed a 92nd-minute Javier Portillo equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw in Germany a week later. That proved crucial as the Spanish side edged out Dortmund by a single point to take second place in the section.

1997/98 semi-finals

Real Madrid 2-0 Borussia Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund 0-0 Real Madrid

Dortmund's defence of the Champions League they had won in Munich the previous year was ended by Madrid at the semi-final stage. A goal in each half from Fernando Morientes and Christian Karembeu in the Santiago Bernabéu first leg proved crucial, Jupp Heynckes' side holding on for a goalless draw in Dortmund en route to claiming Madrid's first European Cup in 32 years.



