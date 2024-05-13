Champions League final referee: Slavko Vinčić

Slovenia's Slavko Vinčić will referee the 2024 UEFA Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, to be played at Wembley Stadium in London, England, on Saturday 1 June. The game will kick off at 21:00 CET (20:00 local time).

The 44-year-old, an international referee since 2010, will be officiating his second UEFA club competition final after his appointment as referee for the 2022 UEFA Europa League final between Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers.

He has refereed seven Champions League matches this season, including the quarter-final second leg between Dortmund and Atlético de Madrid and round of 16 second leg between Bayern and Lazio.

Vinčić will be assisted by compatriots Tomaž Klančnik and Andraž Kovačič. The fourth official, François Letexier, is from France. The VAR role has been assigned to Nejc Kajtazović, who will be aided by Rade Obrenović and Massimiliano Irrati.

2024 UEFA Champions League final refereeing team

Referee: Slavko Vinčić (SLO)

Assistants: Tomaž Klančnik & Andraž Kovačič (SLO)

Fourth Official: François Letexier (FRA)

Reserve AR: Cyril Mugnier (FRA)

VAR: Nejc Kajtazović (SLO)

Assistant VAR: Rade Obrenović (SLO)

VAR Support: Massimiliano Irrati (ITA)