Lenny Kravitz to headline UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi®

Legendary rockstar Lenny Kravitz will take to the stage ahead of the most anticipated club match of the year between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid CF on 1 June at London's iconic Wembley Stadium for the 2024 UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi®.

The four-time GRAMMY® Award winner, who in a career spanning three decades has released 11 studio albums that have sold over 40 million copies worldwide, was recently given the Music Icon Award at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards and was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame earlier this year.

Having performed to audiences all over the world, Kravitz will now bring his transcending style, dynamic stage presence and iconic hits to millions just before the world’s most watched annual sporting event gets underway in the English capital.

Speaking about the chance to perform ahead of European football’s showpiece event, Kravitz said: "I'm feeling truly energised ahead of my performance for the UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi in London, a city which holds a special place in my heart. It's going to be such an exciting event ahead of a final that means so much to so many. It's a perfect excuse to get together and enjoy some music and the feeling of camaraderie, togetherness and unity, and we can’t wait to show you all what we have in store."

Guy-Laurent Epstein, UEFA marketing director, said: "This year’s UEFA Champions League Kick Off Show presented by Pepsi will bring fans to their feet as legendary rockstar Lenny Kravitz takes the stage to deliver one of his signature performances ahead of the Champions League final. Our longstanding and fruitful partnership with Pepsi fills us with enormous pride as we collaborate to make this flagship match on the football calendar more memorable and entertaining for fans inside Wembley and those watching around the globe."

Eric Melis, VP of Global Brand Marketing, Carbonated Soft Drinks at PepsiCo added: "As a brand with a rich heritage in both music and football, we are proud to bring together once again the host city, millions of viewers from around the world and one of the most iconic names in music for an electrifying performance. The UEFA Champions League Final Kick Off Show by Pepsi will be headlined by a legend in the music industry who adds unparalleled dynamism and energy to the show. Lenny Kravitz is someone who is constantly giving the best that he has to offer and spreading love and humanity in all his work. He lives by our 'Thirsty For More' philosophy, which celebrates people's thirst for life – and we can’t wait to see how fans react to this unmissable show."

Broadcast in over 200 countries and territories, fans will be able to tune in to watch the performance via their local broadcaster and UEFA.com as well as on the official UEFA YouTube channel.